Regional flavours find new expression at Odette and five restaurants across Asia
Through Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB, select UOB cardmembers can experience full-course menus featuring signature dishes and off-menu creations, paired with a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé Champagne and a Kaluga Queen caviar gift set.
Cuisine is rarely shaped in isolation. Ingredients travel, techniques evolve and flavours take on new meaning as they move between places and generations. In the eighth season of Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB, this exchange comes alive at six Michelin-starred and award-winning restaurants across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
Curated for select UOB cardmembers, these dining experiences draw on heritage, memory and regional produce, while also reflecting influences from further afield. Some revisit familiar flavours from a new perspective, while others bring the tastes of home into new settings.
The programme offers priority access and exclusive rates for two diners, with off-menu creations alongside signature dishes. Guests also receive a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé Champagne paired with their meal, and a Kaluga Queen caviar gift set to take home. The set comprises Osetra caviar, a mother-of-pearl tasting spoon and a bespoke opener – a keepsake that extends the dining experience beyond the table.
(Video: UOB)
A FRENCH LENS ON ASIAN INGREDIENTS
At Odette in Singapore, chef Julien Royer brings his French training to the produce and flavours he has encountered in Asia. The restaurant, named after his grandmother, is guided by a philosophy of letting each ingredient express itself fully – an approach that has helped it retain three Michelin stars for eight consecutive years.
Royer’s scallop crudo for the curated menu is restrained, built around ingredients that come into season towards the end of the year. Raw scallops bring natural sweetness and freshness, while Perigord black truffle adds aroma and complexity. Dashi jelly gives the dish a subtle umami touch.
That same ingredient-led sensibility comes through in the second UOB-exclusive dish: Arctic toothfish served with a clear consomme made from Obsiblue shrimp, a variety prized for its sweetness, and finished with yuzu. The fish’s high collagen content gives it a soft, buttery texture, while the yuzu cuts through its richness and complements the sweetness of the broth for a clean finish.
FAMILIAR FLAVOURS, FRESH INTERPRETATIONS
As the owner of Candlenut – recognised as the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant – chef Malcolm Lee has helped bring the cuisine to the forefront of Singapore’s fine-dining scene. At Pangium, which also holds one Michelin star, he extends that exploration through contemporary Peranakan and Straits cooking, building on regional ingredients and traditions while giving recognisable flavours new forms.
For Asia’s Finest Tables, Lee gives beef rendang a different dimension with grilled Hanwoo beef smoked with coconut. The meat, from an indigenous Korean breed, is paired with a savoury rendang made with dried Korean oysters, while fresh turmeric leaf adds fragrance and a gentle lift.
His second UOB-exclusive dish draws on masak lemak, an aromatic coconut-based sauce central to Malay cooking. Boston lobster and Buchot mussels are gently simmered in the velvety sauce, with sweet potato leaves lending an earthy balance to the seafood’s brininess.
In Kuala Lumpur, one-Michelin-starred Terra Dining gives Malaysian flavours a contemporary expression. Chef Chong Yu Cheng champions local produce, applying French techniques while keeping the cooking closely tied to the country’s ingredients.
His charcoal-grilled Pontian grouper is a Peranakan-inspired dish paired with a coconut milk stew of salted fish and MD2 pineapple, a variety prized for its sweetness and low acidity. A fresh kerabu salad – tossed with herbs, aromatics and a spiced dressing – adds brightness and texture, cutting through the richness of the stew.
For dessert, Chong presents a spiced banana cake as an ode to akok, a traditional cake from his home state of Terengganu. Served warm with MD2 pineapple compote, pickled torch ginger flower and a delicate torch ginger opaline, it is finished with banana espuma made with toasted glutinous rice.
FROM ALPINE MEMORIES TO EAST ASIAN THREADS
At one-Michelin-starred Maison Dunand in Bangkok, the flavours of the French Alps are translated into a tropical setting. Born in the Savoie region, chef Arnaud Dunand draws on memories of alpine cooking as well as influences from Switzerland and Italy.
A light potato espuma forms the base for Oscietra caviar from Piedmont, finished with smoked bacon and grated nutmeg. A second UOB-exclusive dish features omble chevalier, a sustainable alpine fish, lightly poached and served with a creamy buttermilk sauce, homemade fir oil and smoked pike perch roe.
Also in the Thai capital, one-Michelin-starred Resonance takes a different approach. Chef Shunsuke Shimomura’s cooking is grounded in Japanese culinary traditions while drawing on influences from further afield, resulting in a style not bound to any one cuisine.
His amadai (tilefish) from Tsushima is grilled until the scales turn crisp, then served with apple sauce and hana hojiso flowers. He follows this with charcoal-grilled Tosa Akaushi beef, one of Japan’s four wagyu breeds, known for its melt-in-the-mouth texture and rich, buttery flavour. The beef is paired with black garlic puree, grilled shishito peppers and yuzu kosho.
In Jakarta, Su Ma brings Chinese and Korean flavours together through a fine-dining approach in an intimate open-kitchen setting. Led by executive chefs Brendon Chen and Ryan Kim, the restaurant received a Gold List spot at the Prestige Gourmet Awards 2026 for its contemporary cross-cultural tasting menus.
For the dining experience at Su Ma, Chen and Kim present their interpretation of maeun-tang. The Korean-style spicy soup features sea bream and is served with handmade cat-ear noodles. Shellfish deepens the broth’s umami, while seaweed powder added to the noodle dough gives it a light briny note. A smoked potato espuma rounds out the UOB-exclusive dish with subtle sweetness.
The final course is a brulee and ice cream dessert made with jujube, or Asian red date. It is paired with slow-cooked Korean pear marinated with Sichuan pepper. Known for its cooling properties, the pear balances the jujube’s warming qualities.
Across the six featured restaurants, Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB shows how heritage and memory can shape a chef’s cooking, even as influences travel across borders.
The season extends that sense of discovery to Mingles in Seoul, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant recently named The Best Restaurant in South Korea by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026. Select UOB cardmembers receive priority access to a curated experience featuring signature dishes and bespoke creations.
Together, these experiences invite cardmembers to discover some of the region’s acclaimed restaurants.
Reservations open on Sep 28, noon. Secure your table now.
Terms and conditions apply. This programme is applicable only to UOB Reserve cardmembers in Singapore, UOB Visa Infinite Metal or Zenith cardmembers in Malaysia, UOB Reserve or Infinite cardmembers in Thailand and UOB Zenith cardmembers in Indonesia.