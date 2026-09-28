Regional flavours find new expression at Odette and five restaurants across Asia

A FRENCH LENS ON ASIAN INGREDIENTS

At Odette in Singapore, chef Julien Royer brings his French training to the produce and flavours he has encountered in Asia. The restaurant, named after his grandmother, is guided by a philosophy of letting each ingredient express itself fully – an approach that has helped it retain three Michelin stars for eight consecutive years.

Royer’s scallop crudo for the curated menu is restrained, built around ingredients that come into season towards the end of the year. Raw scallops bring natural sweetness and freshness, while Perigord black truffle adds aroma and complexity. Dashi jelly gives the dish a subtle umami touch.

That same ingredient-led sensibility comes through in the second UOB-exclusive dish: Arctic toothfish served with a clear consomme made from Obsiblue shrimp, a variety prized for its sweetness, and finished with yuzu. The fish’s high collagen content gives it a soft, buttery texture, while the yuzu cuts through its richness and complements the sweetness of the broth for a clean finish.

FAMILIAR FLAVOURS, FRESH INTERPRETATIONS

As the owner of Candlenut – recognised as the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant – chef Malcolm Lee has helped bring the cuisine to the forefront of Singapore’s fine-dining scene. At Pangium, which also holds one Michelin star, he extends that exploration through contemporary Peranakan and Straits cooking, building on regional ingredients and traditions while giving recognisable flavours new forms.

For Asia’s Finest Tables, Lee gives beef rendang a different dimension with grilled Hanwoo beef smoked with coconut. The meat, from an indigenous Korean breed, is paired with a savoury rendang made with dried Korean oysters, while fresh turmeric leaf adds fragrance and a gentle lift.