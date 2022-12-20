Ring in the festive cheer, from Harry Winston’s house to yours
Be inspired by the brand’s dazzling collection of jewellery and timepieces this year-end holiday season.
As we open our hearts to the camaraderie and warmth of the year-end festivities, it’s also the season for making heartfelt gift choices.
The art of gift-giving is a skill in itself. Be it for friends or family, choosing the perfect present can be challenging – and it’s doubly important to get it right if it’s for your significant other.
You may not know if the gift is the right type, size, colour or shape. That is why arranging for a shopping date at an esteemed maison like Harry Winston could be your best bet. Leave yourself and your beloved in the care of the professionals at the House of Harry Winston, as you browse through its curated trove of precious finds.
THE HOUSE THAT HARRY BUILT
Founded in 1932 in New York City, luxury brand Harry Winston is known for its commitment to working with only the finest jewels in the world. Its prolific founder – after whom the brand is named – was fondly known as ‘the King of Diamonds’ and ‘Jeweller to the Stars’, after he popularised lending diamonds to an actress for the Oscars.
The son of a jeweller, Winston’s eye for the exceptional saw him transform rough gems into extraordinary pieces. The art of melding the exquisiteness of precious stones with the functionality of fine metals remains a hallmark of the brand, till today. Be it in its high jewellery or timepieces, the same design principles are echoed, and with care, to ensure that every offering is eye-catching from all angles.
A GIRL’S BEST FRIEND
With diamonds taking centrestage in most of its collections, Harry Winston only carries diamonds that are of D, E and F colour and greater than VS2 clarity. In honouring these gems, the house sets almost all its jewellery pieces in platinum.
This adherence to rigorous standards is also seen in Winston’s philosophy that ‘diamonds should dictate design’. The natural brilliance of the stones is made the focal point, and this is best seen in the brand’s signature line – the Winston Cluster. The motif features pear-shaped, marquise and round brilliant diamonds set at varying angles, allowing light to bounce off from all directions in a dazzling display. Complement your Christmas look with the Winston Cluster ruby and diamond earrings that resemble traditional year-end blooms – poinsettias.
Flowers are in fact a distinctive feature of Harry Winston’s fine jewellery, with floral motifs in ranges such as the Sunflower, Forget-Me-Not and Lily Cluster Collections. The Sunflower line has been a mainstay of the luxury brand since the 1950s. Influenced by the symmetry and brightness of sunflowers, the range showcases accented diamonds that frame a round brilliant centre stone. Choose from the clear luminosity of classic all-diamond pieces, or go bright with rubies or sapphires set in the middle for that stunning pop.
For a more subtle take on nature, there’s the Lily Cluster Collection. An evergreen design from the 1940s, the Lily Cluster sees smaller round and marquise interlacing stones set in platinum, yellow or rose gold, depicting the natural beauty of lilies in bloom.
For women who prefer a more delicate touch, the Forget-Me-Not Collection draws inspiration from its namesake wildflower. Brought to life by a medley of round brilliant, pear-shaped and marquise diamonds, this crowd favourite has been in the maison’s stable since the 1960s.
Last but not least, pieces from Winston Gates – the house’s contemporary collection of diamond rings, bracelets, pendants and earrings – are adorned with its signature rosette motif. The motif is found on all of Harry Winston’s boutique entrances and symbolises opportunity, good fortune and new beginnings. In this design,10 petals are rendered in platinum, 18k yellow or rose gold, surrounding a round diamond.
BLING FOR HIM
Heading to a Harry Winston salon does not mean just shopping for the fairer sex. When the maison first started producing timepieces in the late 1980s, it worked with famed horologists to ensure the same level of quality in its range of watches.
The Ocean Collection presents sporty yet elegant pieces of fine watchmaking calibre. A spread of complications from retrograde seconds and days – found on the Ocean Biretrograde range – to tourbillons appeal to even the savviest of watch collectors.
If diamonds are your preferred baubles this Christmas, Harry Winston’s Avenue and Emerald collections are all about classic timepieces that evoke discernment, but with a Harry Winston twist. Not one to settle for the familiar, both collections eschew the typical round case for unique shapes. The Avenue Collection is inspired by the Art Deco movement, incorporating design references from Harry Winston’s iconic New York City flagship salon in an elongated rectangular case. The Emerald Collection is a tribute to the founder’s preferred diamond cut – the emerald cut. Both collections spotlight the brilliance of diamonds, offering choices for both him and her, a couple’s gift you could indulge in this season.
Celebrate life’s precious moments with gifts bearing the most precious of stones, and let the warmth from Harry Winston’s house enter yours.
