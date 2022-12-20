Ring in the festive cheer, from Harry Winston’s house to yours

As we open our hearts to the camaraderie and warmth of the year-end festivities, it’s also the season for making heartfelt gift choices.

The art of gift-giving is a skill in itself. Be it for friends or family, choosing the perfect present can be challenging – and it’s doubly important to get it right if it’s for your significant other.

You may not know if the gift is the right type, size, colour or shape. That is why arranging for a shopping date at an esteemed maison like Harry Winston could be your best bet. Leave yourself and your beloved in the care of the professionals at the House of Harry Winston, as you browse through its curated trove of precious finds.

THE HOUSE THAT HARRY BUILT

Founded in 1932 in New York City, luxury brand Harry Winston is known for its commitment to working with only the finest jewels in the world. Its prolific founder – after whom the brand is named – was fondly known as ‘the King of Diamonds’ and ‘Jeweller to the Stars’, after he popularised lending diamonds to an actress for the Oscars.

The son of a jeweller, Winston’s eye for the exceptional saw him transform rough gems into extraordinary pieces. The art of melding the exquisiteness of precious stones with the functionality of fine metals remains a hallmark of the brand, till today. Be it in its high jewellery or timepieces, the same design principles are echoed, and with care, to ensure that every offering is eye-catching from all angles.

A GIRL’S BEST FRIEND