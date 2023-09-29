Sailing into a new era: Silversea’s Silver Nova redefines luxury ocean travel

This summer, Silver Nova, the 12th addition to Silversea’s fleet, started sailing into harbours across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Alaska and Australia. With a capacity to accommodate up to 728 guests, the all-suites vessel aims to foster a deeper connection between passengers and their destinations.

This transformation began with a comprehensive reconsideration of ship architecture. Opting to create more welcoming and open spaces, Silversea departed from traditional ship design in favour of a more organic approach. The result is nothing short of remarkable – an asymmetrical vessel that uses ‘horizontal design’ to defy structural constraints.

Unlike previous designs, where rooms occupied the front of the ship throughout all levels, Silver Nova allocates three entire decks to suites, liberating the remaining levels for customised ceiling heights.

This innovation is showcased in the Venetian Lounge, Silversea’s first two-story theatre, offering an even more immersive experience for its 370 guests. What’s more, the ship’s atrium spans three decks, creating a sense of expansiveness with glazed windows that invite the outside world in.

In fact, Silver Nova features an unprecedented use of glass barriers to create a light-filled vessel. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the Observation Lounge and Panorama Lounge, where floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed views of approaching destinations.

The vessel’s asymmetrical layout situates more of its offerings by the edge, affording passengers continuous access to scenic ocean views. Dining at restaurants like La Terraza, an Italian eatery, now offers every table an oceanfront experience. The unique layout also makes the sea-facing top-deck pool an incredible offering – with a breathtaking vantage point akin to that of an infinity pool. And at Otium Spa, guests can immerse themselves in revitalising Roman-inspired treatments and unwind in the indoor pool and sauna, serenaded by picturesque vistas.