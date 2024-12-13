Savour the season: Maison Boulud debuts inaugural festive menus and a prized star ingredient
The French restaurant’s curated menus feature special courses for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, as well as a seasonal celebration of Périgord black truffle.
From his two-Michelin-starred flagship restaurant in New York City to his lively brasserie in Dubai, chef Daniel Boulud’s culinary philosophy remains rooted in seasonality. This ethos shines not only in his selection of ingredients but also in menus that capture the essence of the festive season.
At Maison Boulud, executive chef Rémy Carmignani upholds this legacy, showcasing Boulud’s signature style of soulful French cuisine. For its inaugural Christmas at Marina Bay Sands, the restaurant elevates the holiday dining experience with dishes featuring fine seasonal ingredients, including the prized Périgord black truffle.
“The festive season is about more than just food; it’s about bringing people together,” said Carmignani. “Each dish should reflect the warmth, joy and tradition that make this time of year so special.”
FESTIVE FARE AT ITS FINEST
Maison Boulud invites you to celebrate the holidays with curated feasts for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, each menu reimagining classic dishes through the lens of French culinary artistry.
For Christmas, tradition gets an elegant update. Instead of the usual turkey and ham, guests can enjoy Pithivier, a savoury pie filled with chicken, pork, venison and foie gras – perfect for sharing with loved ones.
New Year’s Eve promises an indulgent six-course menu, starting with Alaskan king crab and Kaluga caviar, followed by lobster with fennel confit chermoula sauce. Nordic cod and more caviar pave the way for the evening’s pièce de résistance: Japanese snow-aged wagyu beef in black garlic sauce. Winter vegetables accompany each course while the stuffed Brillat-Savarin cheese with Périgord black truffle serves as a decadent prelude to a raspberry sorbet dessert.
Set against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay, Maison Boulud’s waterfront location provides a front-row view of the city’s dazzling fireworks, making your celebration truly unforgettable.
A BLACK DIAMOND AFFAIR
The Périgord black truffle, revered as the “black diamond” of gastronomy, is a coveted ingredient in winter. Primarily cultivated in France, these rare fungi thrive in the soil around oak and hazelnut trees and are harvested at their peak between December and February. Unearthed by trained dogs or pigs, they are celebrated for their earthy aroma and complex flavour profile.
Maison Boulud diners can indulge in this culinary treasure with a five-course menu available from December. The journey begins with Gougères, fluffy cheese puffs in a creamy truffle mornay sauce, followed by Poireaux Vinaigrette, a sharable dish of tender leeks, tangy Dijon vinaigrette, poached egg and freshly shaved Périgord truffle.
The Black Tie Scallop showcases scallops wrapped in spinach and encased in a pastry crust, paired with a rich Périgueux truffle sauce. Another dish to try is Volaille de Bresse, featuring poached French chicken in truffle-infused broth, complemented by Savoy cabbage, mushrooms, salsify and albufera sauce, finished with a flourish of shaved truffle.
Carmignani ensures the Périgord truffle takes centre stage through an à la carte menu, too. This limited menu, expected to run until February 2025 or while supplies last , is a must-try for truffle aficionados.
RENDEZVOUS BY THE BAY
Perched along the waterfront, Maison Boulud draws inspiration from the French Riviera, infusing both its cuisine and ambience with Mediterranean elegance. Designed by the award-winning Joyce Wang Studio, the 147-seat restaurant pairs luxurious materials with a soothing neutral palette. Spanning two stories, its arched windows frame stunning views of the Singapore skyline while coastal-inspired artwork and patterns echo the Riviera’s allure.
This balance of ease and elegance extends to the weekend brunch. The set menu offers a delectable spin on classics such as eggs benedict, shrimp cocktail and beef tartare. Highlights include Moules Frites, a French bistro favourite with fresh mussels; and Champignon Comté, a vegetarian delight featuring girella pasta, wild mushrooms and a creamy cheese and wine sauce. Boulud’s beloved Yankee Burger – a perfectly juicy Black Angus cheeseburger – also makes an appearance.
With its understated elegance and Riviera-inspired charm, Maison Boulud transports diners to an idyllic waterside retreat perfect for intimate gatherings and leisurely meals. Embrace the holiday spirit in a setting that celebrates joie de vivre and togetherness.
Reserve your table today and savour the season at Maison Boulud.