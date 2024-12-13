Savour the season: Maison Boulud debuts inaugural festive menus and a prized star ingredient

From his two-Michelin-starred flagship restaurant in New York City to his lively brasserie in Dubai, chef Daniel Boulud’s culinary philosophy remains rooted in seasonality. This ethos shines not only in his selection of ingredients but also in menus that capture the essence of the festive season.

At Maison Boulud, executive chef Rémy Carmignani upholds this legacy, showcasing Boulud’s signature style of soulful French cuisine. For its inaugural Christmas at Marina Bay Sands, the restaurant elevates the holiday dining experience with dishes featuring fine seasonal ingredients, including the prized Périgord black truffle.

“The festive season is about more than just food; it’s about bringing people together,” said Carmignani. “Each dish should reflect the warmth, joy and tradition that make this time of year so special.”