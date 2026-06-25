A Seat, Beyond: A more considered approach to travel, dining and access

At an intimate gathering at National Gallery Singapore, guests listened as Mr Steven Bartlett – host of The Diary of a CEO podcast and the youngest-ever investor on Dragons’ Den – shared his views on personal well-being, investing in next-generation businesses, identifying high-potential ventures and building long-term business resilience.

After his initial remarks, a smaller group of Standard Chartered Priority Private clients joined him for a closed-door session, where they had the opportunity to continue the conversation in a more private setting.

The evening was one example of how the bank is broadening its engagement with affluent clients – one that extends beyond financial products to include experiences that feel relevant to the way they live, travel and connect.

Standard Chartered, which describes itself as the third-largest and fastest-growing wealth manager in Asia, has been sharpening its focus on affluent clients through tailored wealth solutions, dedicated relationship management, insights from its chief investment office and selected engagement programmes.

Developed in partnership with Mastercard, A Seat, Beyond brings together selected events, travel privileges, dining reservations and lifestyle benefits for holders of the Beyond Credit Card in Singapore and overseas.

The programme speaks to a more rounded approach to banking – one shaped by access, ease and a more international way of life.

“We want our client engagement to reflect that global mindset and go beyond the products and services we provide,” said Mr James Lye, Standard Chartered’s global and Singapore head of international banking. “Programmes such as A Seat, Beyond can help build stronger relationships with clients over the longer term.”

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