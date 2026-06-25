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A Seat, Beyond: A more considered approach to travel, dining and access
Standard Chartered’s Beyond Credit Card offers air miles, lounge visits and flight upgrades, while its client engagement programme opens the door to curated experiences and lifestyle privileges.
At an intimate gathering at National Gallery Singapore, guests listened as Mr Steven Bartlett – host of The Diary of a CEO podcast and the youngest-ever investor on Dragons’ Den – shared his views on personal well-being, investing in next-generation businesses, identifying high-potential ventures and building long-term business resilience.
After his initial remarks, a smaller group of Standard Chartered Priority Private clients joined him for a closed-door session, where they had the opportunity to continue the conversation in a more private setting.
The evening was one example of how the bank is broadening its engagement with affluent clients – one that extends beyond financial products to include experiences that feel relevant to the way they live, travel and connect.
Standard Chartered, which describes itself as the third-largest and fastest-growing wealth manager in Asia, has been sharpening its focus on affluent clients through tailored wealth solutions, dedicated relationship management, insights from its chief investment office and selected engagement programmes.
Developed in partnership with Mastercard, A Seat, Beyond brings together selected events, travel privileges, dining reservations and lifestyle benefits for holders of the Beyond Credit Card in Singapore and overseas.
The programme speaks to a more rounded approach to banking – one shaped by access, ease and a more international way of life.
“We want our client engagement to reflect that global mindset and go beyond the products and services we provide,” said Mr James Lye, Standard Chartered’s global and Singapore head of international banking. “Programmes such as A Seat, Beyond can help build stronger relationships with clients over the longer term.”
REWARDS THAT TRAVEL FURTHER
For those often moving between business engagements, family holidays and international commitments, the value of a card lies not only in the rewards it earns, but in how naturally its privileges fit into the journey – from a winter break in Sapporo to a golf retreat in Bali.
The Beyond Credit Card is designed around that pattern of spending, covering everyday purchases as well as overseas dining and travel. As clients deepen their relationship with Standard Chartered, the card offers higher earn rates and privileges.
For cardholders with a Priority Private relationship with the bank, the earn rate is two air miles for every S$1 spent locally, eight miles for every S$1 spent on overseas dining and four miles for every S$1 spent on other overseas transactions. The card also offers complimentary business class flight upgrades, unlimited Priority Pass lounge visits, complimentary hotel nights and selected lifestyle experiences in Singapore and overseas.
Eligible customers may also receive more than S$60,000 in welcome gifts when they sign up for Priority Banking or Priority Private with the bank.
A PLACE AT SOUGHT-AFTER TABLES
Dining often sits at the centre of travel plans, business conversations and time spent with family or close friends.
Ms Grace Chan, Standard Chartered’s managing director of credit cards and personal loans in Singapore, said clients tend to prioritise travel, dining and overseas purchases, and often prefer benefits they can share with family and loved ones.
“Their response has helped shape A Seat, Beyond as a broader programme designed around their lifestyles and priorities,” she said.
Through the Held Tables benefit, Beyond cardholders can enjoy priority reservations at more than 1,000 dining venues in more than 140 cities, including Michelin-starred establishments and venues on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
In Singapore, cardholders enjoy a 15 per cent discount at more than 25 restaurants, as well as invitations to exclusive dining events featuring local and international chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants.
Priority Private clients can also look forward to new dining privileges under A Seat, Beyond. These include access to a cross-border reservations platform for selected Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore and abroad.
Taken together, the privileges across travel, dining and lifestyle underscore the value of benefits that feel considered and seamless – whether in a smoother journey, a well-timed reservation or an experience shared with family and friends.
Discover a richer relationship with banking. Enjoy up to eight miles per dollar on overseas dining and access to exclusive events with Standard Chartered’s Beyond Credit Card.
Terms and conditions apply to all benefits and promotions mentioned.