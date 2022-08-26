The secrets of their Michelin-starred success

When Odette’s chef-owner Julienne Royer first arrived in Singapore in 2011 to take the reins of Brasserie Les Saveurs at The St Regis Singapore, his cuisine was distinctly French – think Angus beef tartar with black truffle emulsion and milk-fed veal rack with mashed potatoes and confit garlic.

But he soon realised the importance of understanding “who you are cooking for and where you’re cooking at”.

“Having spent over a decade in Singapore and Asia, my cooking has evolved considerably to reflect a sense of place,” explained Royer. “The DNA of my cooking is French because that’s the way I was trained to cook, but the cuisine at Odette is inspired by Asia’s rich culinary heritage, unique ingredients from across the region, and familiar local flavours. By doing so, we bring a sense of freshness, elegance and refinement to our cuisine.”

REACHING GREATER HEIGHTS WITH STRONG SUPPORT

Today, among their many accolades, Odette boasts three Michelin stars, Saint Pierre two, and Meta one.

Yet ask these chefs about their secrets to success and they are quick to credit the people around them. In the restaurant business, especially, no man can be an island.

“There is no shortcut to get where you want in the culinary world, it takes a lot of hard work and having a strong supportive team. Success to me is having a team that gives me unconditional support,” said Kim.

Royer added: “The secret, I would say, is the hard work and dedication of everyone who works tirelessly to deliver the Odette experience.”

Royer also believes that success is all about the customer – it’s important that the restaurant is “judged by the indelible memories that we create for our guests and at the end of the day, a restaurant full of happy guests is what we’re after”.

Kim also attests to the importance of strong support at home. He said: “The number one person I could not live without with would be my wife. She has been my number one supporter since the start, she understands the hours I had to put in to be where I am today.”

The Michelin stars and accolades have given the chefs the confidence to strive for greater heights.

Said Royer: “While the accolades are an affirmation of the hard work of my team, it also means that we are held to the highest level of hospitality. It’s important to stay grounded and not lose sight of our true goal – offering sincere, genuine hospitality while conveying emotions through food.”

Ultimately, maintaining an award-winning restaurant is an ongoing quest, both personal and professional for these chefs.

As Stroobant put it: “I always aim to learn and strive a little more today than yesterday. The best is yet to be.”

Said Royer: “The challenge we’ve set for ourselves is to always do better than we did yesterday and constantly set high standards for ourselves.”

“And of course, to have a little fun while doing so,” he added with a smile.

