From shore to sky in Sydney and New South Wales: Savour fresh oysters, stay overnight in a zoo and go on a stargazing tour

With its glittering harbourfront and postcard-perfect beaches, Sydney’s charms are undeniable. But venture just beyond the city’s boundaries and you’ll stumble upon a trove of unexpected and indulgent travel experiences throughout the region of New South Wales (NSW).

Unwind in the lap of nature with a lavish glamping escapade or chart the night skies with the help of an astrophysicist in the Blue Mountains. And if you are travelling with family, why settle for a mere zoo visit when you can reside within its grounds and score exclusive encounters with Australia’s wildlife?

A FEAST FOR THE SENSES

An epicurean paradise, NSW blends fresh local produce with innovative culinary techniques to offer distinctive gastronomic experiences from sea to vineyard.