From shore to sky in Sydney and New South Wales: Savour fresh oysters, stay overnight in a zoo and go on a stargazing tour
With its glittering harbourfront and postcard-perfect beaches, Sydney’s charms are undeniable. But venture just beyond the city’s boundaries and you’ll stumble upon a trove of unexpected and indulgent travel experiences throughout the region of New South Wales (NSW).
Unwind in the lap of nature with a lavish glamping escapade or chart the night skies with the help of an astrophysicist in the Blue Mountains. And if you are travelling with family, why settle for a mere zoo visit when you can reside within its grounds and score exclusive encounters with Australia’s wildlife?
A FEAST FOR THE SENSES
An epicurean paradise, NSW blends fresh local produce with innovative culinary techniques to offer distinctive gastronomic experiences from sea to vineyard.
Discover the ocean’s treasures with Sydney Oyster Farm Tours, where you’ll embark on a boat excursion that reveals the craftsmanship behind cultivating and harvesting the famed Sydney Rock and Pacific oysters. Opt for the Oyster Elegance tour to enjoy a white-tablecloth experience and savour a gourmet seafood lunch at a secret beach with a view.
Three hours away from Sydney in the Hunter Valley, Audrey Wilkinson invites you on an intimate wine journey within its estate. Choose the Heritage Cellar experience to sample the rarest of aged wines from its vaults, or partake in the Premium Picnic Among the Vines experience, which includes a visit to the on-site museum, a wine tasting masterclass and a picnic on the vineyard’s scenic premises.
En route back to Sydney, pay a visit to Botanica Distillery in the Central Coast, an award-winning distillery celebrated for its herbal liqueurs and gins, including Moore’s Dry Gin and Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur.
Upon your arrival back in the capital, discover the nuanced flavours and artistry behind gin and whisky crafting at Archie Rose Distilling Co. Keep a lookout for exclusive sessions like its Martini masterclass, where participants can take a deep dive into cocktail lore and conjure up their own mini Vesper Martini and a personalised Martini recipe.
Experience the whimsical creativity of Maybe Sammy, a famous cocktail bar in Sydney listed on The World’s 50 Best Bars. Its Mirage menu features a collection of cocktails served in quirky ways – in a sea urchin cup, for instance.
To complement these liquid pleasures, NSW’s distinguished culinary scene boasts an array of top-tier dining experiences. At Oncore by Clare Smyth, boasting panoramic views of Sydney’s harbourfront from the Crown Towers Sydney, the Michelin-starred chef enthralls diners with a scrumptious fine-dining affair. Meanwhile, Bennelong, helmed by acclaimed chef Peter Gilmore, presents a one-of-a-kind dining experience within the Sydney Opera House.
In Surry Hills, Firedoor showcases impressive flame techniques that elevate a diverse variety of seasonal ingredients. Those who wish to journey back in time will find Sixpenny a treat. Housed within a historic 1907 building in Stanmore, the degustation-only establishment takes its name from the Australian sixpence restaurants from the 1800s, and wows guests with creative tasting menus influenced by the seasons.
DISCOVERIES THAT TRANSCEND THE ORDINARY
Embark on a captivating journey above and beyond in NSW. Let Balloon Aloft whisk you away on an unforgettable hot air balloon adventure. Be mesmerised by the stunning views of the Hunter Valley, before treating yourself to a gourmet breakfast accompanied by some bubbly at Peterson House Winery.
Sydney by Seaplane has a novel twist to traditional flights – an indulgent pitstop for lunch. Marvel at scenic landscapes as you cruise towards select dining venues, such as the Springs at Peats Ridge or the waterfront Cottage Point Inn at Cottage Point, before resuming your aerial adventure.
As dusk unfurls, look to the stars with the Blue Mountains Stargazing experience. Just 90 minutes away from Sydney, this escapade unveils the celestial wonders of the night sky under the guidance of an astrophysicist. If the beauty of the night beckons you to linger, the Hydro Majestic in the Blue Mountains makes for a luxurious respite. Popular for its high tea with a view, the hotel charms with its understated elegance.
Venture further to Orange, the state’s largest high-altitude, cool-climate wine region. Orange has gained prominence as a premier destination and offers unique experiences, such as truffle hunting (season starts from June till August) at Borrodell Estate accompanied by a delectable truffle lunch at Sister’s Rock Restaurant.
Pencil in a visit during Orange F.O.O.D Week (Apr 5 to 14, 2024), heralded as one of Australia’s top food festivals, to revel in the abundance of fresh local produce and discover award-winning restaurants and wineries.
Come autumn, Orange is transformed into a visual spectacle befitting of its name, as the colours of the season paint the region in vibrant shades of ochre, red and orange.
NATURE AND WILDLIFE AT YOUR DOORSTEP
Derived from the Aboriginal term for “beautiful view”, Taronga Zoo Sydney lives up to its name with its harbourside location that affords spectacular views of the city. Home to over 350 animal species, including Australia’s native wildlife, the zoo is known for its animal shows such as the popular Free Flight Birds, where visitors can learn more about exotic birds like the Andean condor as they take flight against the backdrop of the harbour skyline.
For a truly immersive experience, book an overnight stay at the award-winning Wildlife Retreat. This sanctuary offers luxurious accommodation in the form of its Treetop Suites – the most spacious rooms on the grounds, featuring panoramic views and an open-plan ensuite with a bathtub – and private sanctuary tours to see some of the zoo’s endearing inhabitants, including echidnas and wallabies. The Family Escape Package includes a night walk through the zoo while the Ultimate Retreat Package treats guests to exquisite meals at fine-dining restaurant Me-Gal.
If you’re seeking a safari-style adventure, opt for Zoofari Lodge at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in the central NSW town of Dubbo.
Perched on the edge of a vast savannah, guests can enjoy an ever-changing vista of free-roaming giraffes, rhinos and antelopes, all observed from the comfort of their room.
In the heart of Capertee Valley in the Blue Mountains, a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Sydney, lies Bubble Tent Australia – an extraordinary blend of indulgence and wilderness. The highlight? Your very own wood-fired hot tub, inviting you to bask in the splendour of the landscape while luxuriating under a starlit sky.
During the day, explore the trails that lead from your doorstep to the surrounding bushlands or unwind with a book in a hammock. Come nightfall, peer through thoughtfully provided telescopes to catch a glimpse of the celestial wonders overhead.
With its blend of natural wonders, gastronomic excellence and remarkable experiences, there is no denying the appeal of Sydney and NSW.
