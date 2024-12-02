A sip of serendipity: The Balvenie Stories embraces rare casks
A Collection of Curious Casks highlights how friendship and curiosity spark rewarding discoveries.
The Balvenie has long been celebrated for its smooth, warm and honeyed whiskies crafted through its commitment to what it calls the “five rare crafts”, from barley farming to copper still-making.
For those new to The Balvenie, the Stories range provides a unique entry point into this legacy. More than just a collection, it’s a journey into the distillery’s heart, sharing stories through its people and processes. In the latest chapter, two experts blend cask, country and chance to create three single cask expressions in A Collection of Curious Casks.
LIKE-MINDED SOULS
Against a backdrop of ageing casks, George Paterson cuts a striking figure, guiding malt master Kelsey McKechnie through the warehouse. There’s an easy camaraderie between them, grounded in their complementary roles in shaping The Balvenie’s whisky portfolio.
As the warehouse and samples coordinator, Paterson has an intimate knowledge of the ageing stock, almost like a librarian of spirits, overseeing their maturation process. McKechnie, with her deep understanding of flavour and maturation, relies on his insights to select casks that are ready for blending. Together, their combined expertise and intuitive collaboration uphold The Balvenie’s premium reputation.
Beyond their technical mastery, the pair share another defining trait: An open curiosity. This trait has led to new discoveries, including rare casks that bring unexpected character to The Balvenie’s whiskies. A Collection of Curious Casks celebrates not just three exceptional whiskies, but also the friendship, intuition and knowledge shared between two talented makers.
BETWEEN SURPRISE AND SERENDIPITY
New casks are typically avoided in the finishing process, as the fresh wood can be too intense, overpowering the whisky’s subtler notes. But sometimes, experience leads to exceptions.
Consider The Balvenie 17 Year Old, aged in virgin new Spanish oak casks. The use of unseasoned wood is a bold choice. Yet, with McKechnie and Paterson’s sharp instincts, this release has become a groundbreaking expression, offering a surprising sherbet-like zing from the wood.
The result is a balanced profile with an earthy, floral depth on the nose, followed by layers of honey, tantalising toffee and spicy cinnamon on the palate. This expression highlights the possibilities born from collaboration, and its rarity makes it exclusively available to members of The Distillers Library.
At other times, a fortuitous hand plays a part in discoveries. Originally earmarked for The Balvenie’s Single Barrel 12, a lot accidentally picked up an infusion of extra smokiness. Intrigued, Paterson flagged it for McKechnie, who then assigned it to American bourbon casks for further ageing. The outcome of that serendipitous plot: The Balvenie 14 Year Old, offering flavours of candied orange peel, roasted malt and deep vanilla oakiness.
The Balvenie 18 Year Old tells a similar tale of experimentation. Originally part of first malt master David C Stewart’s dalliance with French Pineau casks, the whisky didn’t quite meet expectations after a decade. McKechnie, however, kept it under careful observation, and eight years later, the batch underwent a striking transformation. The nose now reveals toasted oak and delicate spice, mingling with butterscotch and berries, while the palate delights in creamy vanilla, honey and soft oaky tannins.
Acknowledging that these whiskies are windows into the unknown, with flavours that are rarely encountered, Paterson noted: “It is through these shared moments in history and a relentless curiosity at The Balvenie that brilliant ideas are born.”
CLAIM YOUR ENCOUNTER
Shaped by an organic algorithm of destiny, kinship and instinct, the three offerings from A Collection of Curious Casks embody the essence of the unrepeatable. While this chapter may be brief, its adventurous narrative will continue through the ongoing partnership between McKechnie and Paterson, with their conversations sparking new possibilities and, perhaps, another collection, in time.
For now, collectors can savour these limited creations, each a testament to unconventional excellence. The new label design honours Paterson and McKechnie’s explorations in the warehouse, featuring the valinch – the long tool used to draw samples from the casks. Custom-made by The Balvenie’s coppersmith Dennis McBain for Paterson, it is a fitting symbol for the duo’s bold investigations, crafting whisky profiles with stories that span continents, guided by fate.
Embark on a journey of exploration with The Balvenie’s new limited-edition Curious Casks collection.