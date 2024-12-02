A sip of serendipity: The Balvenie Stories embraces rare casks

New casks are typically avoided in the finishing process, as the fresh wood can be too intense, overpowering the whisky’s subtler notes. But sometimes, experience leads to exceptions.

Consider The Balvenie 17 Year Old, aged in virgin new Spanish oak casks. The use of unseasoned wood is a bold choice. Yet, with McKechnie and Paterson’s sharp instincts, this release has become a groundbreaking expression, offering a surprising sherbet-like zing from the wood.

The result is a balanced profile with an earthy, floral depth on the nose, followed by layers of honey, tantalising toffee and spicy cinnamon on the palate. This expression highlights the possibilities born from collaboration, and its rarity makes it exclusively available to members of The Distillers Library.

At other times, a fortuitous hand plays a part in discoveries. Originally earmarked for The Balvenie’s Single Barrel 12, a lot accidentally picked up an infusion of extra smokiness. Intrigued, Paterson flagged it for McKechnie, who then assigned it to American bourbon casks for further ageing. The outcome of that serendipitous plot: The Balvenie 14 Year Old, offering flavours of candied orange peel, roasted malt and deep vanilla oakiness.

The Balvenie 18 Year Old tells a similar tale of experimentation. Originally part of first malt master David C Stewart’s dalliance with French Pineau casks, the whisky didn’t quite meet expectations after a decade. McKechnie, however, kept it under careful observation, and eight years later, the batch underwent a striking transformation. The nose now reveals toasted oak and delicate spice, mingling with butterscotch and berries, while the palate delights in creamy vanilla, honey and soft oaky tannins.

Acknowledging that these whiskies are windows into the unknown, with flavours that are rarely encountered, Paterson noted: “It is through these shared moments in history and a relentless curiosity at The Balvenie that brilliant ideas are born.”

