Sleek, smart and rewarding: Trust+ introduces a metal card for the digital generation

To qualify for Trust+, customers must maintain at least S$100,000 in eligible balances each month – either in a Trust savings account, TrustInvest account^ or a combination of both.

For instance, if your Trust savings account has an average daily balance of S$50,000, and your TrustInvest account is valued at S$50,000, you would meet the S$100,000 minimum to qualify for Trust+. Once the threshold is met, the upgrade to Trust+ is automatic – with no subscription fees or forms to complete. The in-app theme and benefits will be activated from the first day of the following month.

The average daily balance is calculated by adding up the daily balances for the month and dividing the total by the number of days. Assessment takes place on the first day of the following month.

Your TrustInvest account value is based on the cash balance and market value of your mutual funds as of the 25th of each month, or the preceding Friday if the 25th falls on a weekend.

TrustInvest offers a curated selection of funds managed by Aberdeen Investments, catering to different investment goals. These include Income+, which aims to deliver monthly dividends; Wealth+, with three varying risk levels to support long-term objectives; and Cash+, a money market fund comprising short-term investment instruments, including government securities. Income+ and Wealth+ are exclusive to Trust.

