brand studio Advertorial
Spain’s new legacy: Rooted in place, built on craft
From fine dining to fashion and design, Spain is turning heritage and know-how into global appeal – and economic momentum.
On any given evening in Madrid, diners at the three-Michelin-starred DiverXO might be served seasoned barnacles or a rare Cantabrian rooster from northern Spain.
Chef Dabiz Munoz’s approach – inventive, personal and grounded in a sense of place – reflects a broader Spanish sensibility now gaining traction internationally. From generational farms and independent workshops to contemporary fashion ateliers, Spain’s idea of excellence is shaped by provenance, craft and cultural depth.
This has been building for decades. In recent years, however, Spain’s cultural capital has begun to translate into economic momentum, drawing renewed attention to the country’s higher-value sectors.
In 2024, Spain’s economy grew by 3.2 per cent, outpacing major economies like the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom. According to the Bank of Spain, exports of goods and services last year surpassed €600 billion (S$891.7 billion) for the first time. Its external position has also strengthened, supported by services exports, while the International Monetary Fund expects Spain to remain among Europe’s strongest growth performers.
GASTRONOMY AS CULTURAL CAPITAL
As Spain’s growth becomes increasingly tied to its cultural influence, gastronomy offers one of its clearest expressions.
San Sebastian makes the case in numbers: The coastal city, with a population of about 188,000, has 19 Michelin stars – a concentration that reflects the role fine dining plays in Spain’s culinary landscape.
The influence extends beyond the Basque Country. In 2025, Spain had 291 Michelin-starred restaurants, including 16 with three stars. Although El Bulli closed in 2011, its legacy continues to inform contemporary gastronomy, particularly through its emphasis on technical precision, experimentation and dining as a multisensory experience.
Much of this is grounded in the quality of Spain’s produce. The country produces more than 40 per cent of the world’s olive oil, while acorn-fed Iberian ham is governed by a rigorous certification system that accounts for breed, feed and origin. Together with wines from Rioja, Ribera del Duero and other wine regions recognised for their quality, these products inform a culinary tradition built on ingredients with deep geographic and cultural specificity.
Spain is the world’s seventh-largest exporter of food and beverages, giving its produce broad international reach. The sector is supported by more than 370 Designations of Origin and Protected Geographical Indications, formalising the link between quality, traceability and place.
AN AESTHETIC TO CALL ITS OWN
Spain’s story is not defined by gastronomy alone. Across fashion, design and architecture, its attention to materials, craft and cultural memory is shaping a visual language that feels both contemporary and distinctly Spanish. That emphasis on quality is helping its products compete with established international names across these sectors.
Loewe is one of the country’s most recognisable fashion houses, bringing together leather craftsmanship, heritage and modern design. Its cultural reach was on display during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance in 2023, when she wore a custom scarlet Loewe jumpsuit inspired by flight gear, complete with a sculpted leather corset.
Zara operates in a different segment, but its influence is no less significant. Its parent company, Inditex, reported €38.6 billion in sales in 2024, underscoring its global scale. Recent cultural moments have extended that visibility, including looks created for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl appearance this year.
Spain’s creative output is not limited to the runway. At the recent If Design Awards, 46 Spanish companies and 27 design studios were recognised across categories spanning products, spaces, systems and infrastructure.
The country’s expertise is also visible in major projects abroad. Santiago Calatrava’s Mons railway station in Belgium remains a high-profile example of Spanish architectural presence, while infrastructure group Ferrovial was a long-term shareholder in London’s Heathrow Airport. Other firms have contributed to complex transport projects such as Saudi Arabia’s Mecca-Medina high-speed railway and the Marmaray rail link beneath Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait.
SPAIN’S SOFT POWER TAKES SHAPE
Tourism remains among Spain’s strongest channels of influence. Last year, the country welcomed close to 97 million visitors, offering first-hand exposure to its food, fashion, design and everyday culture.
For many visitors, these encounters do not end with the trip. A meal, a hotel stay, a market visit or a locally made product can build familiarity with Spanish brands and sensibilities, extending their relevance into restaurants, shops and homes abroad.
As Spanish taste becomes more visible globally, its appeal is moving beyond travel and dining into a broader cultural economy. Across food, fashion, design, hospitality and craft, Spain’s higher-value sectors are gaining relevance with consumers while carrying greater commercial significance. For investors, that breadth is becoming part of the country’s appeal.
Discover Spain’s high-value growth sectors.