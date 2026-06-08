Spain’s new legacy: Rooted in place, built on craft

On any given evening in Madrid, diners at the three-Michelin-starred DiverXO might be served seasoned barnacles or a rare Cantabrian rooster from northern Spain.

Chef Dabiz Munoz’s approach – inventive, personal and grounded in a sense of place – reflects a broader Spanish sensibility now gaining traction internationally. From generational farms and independent workshops to contemporary fashion ateliers, Spain’s idea of excellence is shaped by provenance, craft and cultural depth.

This has been building for decades. In recent years, however, Spain’s cultural capital has begun to translate into economic momentum, drawing renewed attention to the country’s higher-value sectors.

In 2024, Spain’s economy grew by 3.2 per cent, outpacing major economies like the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom. According to the Bank of Spain, exports of goods and services last year surpassed €600 billion (S$891.7 billion) for the first time. Its external position has also strengthened, supported by services exports, while the International Monetary Fund expects Spain to remain among Europe’s strongest growth performers.

GASTRONOMY AS CULTURAL CAPITAL