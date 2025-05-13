Step into the extraordinary: Unlock new worlds with HSBC Privé

Some experiences can’t be bought – they’re unlocked. Created in collaboration with like-minded partners that share a commitment to excellence, HSBC Privé is designed for private wealth clients who live life with ambition and intention.

This invite-only credit card is made to support meaningful moments, shaped by distinctive settings and experiences. Recognised at some of the world’s most celebrated venues, it’s also the quiet nod that opens doors to private spaces or brings a bespoke menu to the table – wherever in the world they might be. For these global citizens, seamless access makes everyday moments feel special, whether they’re catching up with friends in New York or closing a deal in Denmark.

Now making its Singapore debut, following launches in Hong Kong and India, HSBC Privé introduces a new tier of privileges for those seeking elevated experiences.

MATCH CONNECTIONS ON THE GREEN

The savvy professional knows that the best deals aren’t always made in boardrooms – they often begin with a genuine connection, sparked somewhere between tee-offs and shared advice on the fairway. That’s why HSBC Privé includes courtesy fees at some of the island’s finest golf courses.

Kick off the day with an early tee time at Sentosa Golf Club, where sweeping coastal views set the stage for relaxed conversation. And if connections take root, there’s always the option to continue them elsewhere – perhaps in the peaceful surrounds of Orchid Country Club or with another round at Tanah Merah Country Club.

For those whose networks span continents, HSBC Privé ensures this spirit of connection travels well, with international access to renowned country clubs and greens, including New Springville Country Club in South Korea and Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand.

STAY GLOBALLY CONNECTED

With travel in their rhythm, HSBC’s private banking clients are always on the move, whether for work, leisure or a mix of both. They thrive on borderless work and value the perspectives that come from connecting with an international network.

From one flight to the next, HSBC Privé makes travel feel seamless with a suite of curated privileges. Fly with leading airlines like Singapore Airlines, British Airways and Qatar, with complimentary business class companion tickets – so your trusted advisor or travel partner is always by your side. Premium airport lounge access soothes any delay, while fast-tracked immigration and chauffeured limousine transfers help you make up for any lost time.

At your destination, unwind at top luxury hotels with the perks of elevated loyalty status, or redeem free nights at properties such as Anantara, Mandarin Oriental and Capella. And for complete peace of mind, HSBC Privé provides comprehensive travel insurance – because even seasoned travellers deserve assurance at every step.