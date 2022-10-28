Tales from the plate: The inspiration behind culinary creations from these Michelin-starred kitchens

In his younger days, Stroobant , the chef-owner of the Saint Pierre used to incorporate multiple layers into his dishes. The Belgium-born French-trained chef’s cooking style has since evolved. He now favours a light-handed touch, allowing the natural flavours of ingredients to come through.

Stroobant’s current take on food is very much aligned with his creative outlook. He identifies strongly with the ensō, which refers to the circle of togetherness in Zen Buddhism. “The balance and harmony of flavours are what I seek, and every ingredient on a plate is chosen to achieve this end result,” he shared.

An example of this is his use of fresh Hokkaido scallop – served raw – paired with Oscietra caviar, a dish from the Citi ULTIMA menu. “The scallop is a lean product with a bit of a sweet note to it. Caviar, on the other hand, has a rich and robust taste. When put together, the two contrasting flavours come together in perfect harmony,” he said.

To ensure that only quality ingredients are used, the Saint Pierre team goes through the rigorous process of doing a blind test and triangular taste test – a method used to detect sensory differences among different products. “We want to make sure that our choice of ingredient is indeed the best product available,” explained the chef-owner.

Stroobant draws inspiration from his multi-cultural team of chefs, as well as his wife Edina, whom he credits for giving him offbeat ideas. He also meditates and does yoga to “sieve out the noise”, freeing up the mind for creativity.

When asked about the strongest element that harmonised the various components of the caviar-themed Citi ULTIMA menu, Stroobant let on: “It was love. The team came together and put a lot of thought into the process. Pairing Kaluga caviar with white chocolate for dessert isn’t a common combination, but we pulled it off after putting in the research. There’s a lot of passion that goes into what we do.”

IN SEARCH OF NEW IDEAS AND THE BEST INGREDIENTS