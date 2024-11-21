A taste of personal identity: Exploring DBS’ The Culinaire’s List
Plate and personality are intertwined, as each dish mirrors the patron at these fine dining destinations.
In fine dining, where culinary art meets a chef’s personal expression, a meal transforms into more than just sustenance – it becomes an experience, perhaps even a reflection of who we are.
The 18th-century classic, The Physiology of Taste, explores the deeper meaning of food. Its author, gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, once famously remarked: “Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are.”
If that’s true, then the restaurants featured on DBS’ The Culinaire’s List speak volumes about their diners. Each venue is a masterclass in culinary vision and technique, offering experiences that resonate uniquely with different palates.
For DBS Insignia cardmembers, this culinary journey comes with added indulgence. Along with complimentary wine or champagne pairings and a specially curated off-menu dish, diners have the opportunity to meet the chef in person, diving into conversations about shared passions – whether it’s food, life or something more.
FOR THE SENTIMENTAL INVESTIGATOR: SEROJA
Malaysia’s rich food heritage provides the perfect canvas for chef Kevin Wong at Seroja. Here, he reimagines familiar flavours in a fresh, contemporary way.
Named after the Malay word for “lotus flower”, Seroja is both a culinary love letter to the Malay Archipelago and a tribute to Wong’s family home on Seroja Street. Using ingredients sourced from Singapore and Malaysia, his artful presentation and refined techniques elevate traditional recipes.
Take, for example, the pillowy roti paung (butter buns) shaped like a tropical flower, accompanied by delicate Johorean milk butter. Then, there’s the crispy tilefish, served in a fragrant Sarawak white pepper gulai (stew). Another highlight is the mangrove-wood-charred scallops, bathed in a rich laksa leaf sauce.
Wong’s inventive approach has earned him several accolades, including the Michelin Young Chef Award in 2023 and the Highest New Entry in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants this year. His focus on sustainability and local sourcing also won him a 1-Michelin Green Star. As part of their privileges, DBS Insignia cardmembers can enjoy an exclusive off-menu creation, a reflection of Wong’s imaginative culinary philosophy.
FOR THE BOLD AND CREATIVE: THEVAR
At Thevar, chef Mano Thevar blends the vibrant flavours of South Asian cuisine with European techniques in a boundary-pushing menu. Located on Keong Saik Road, this two-Michelin-starred restaurant takes Indian gastronomic traditions and reinvents them with a modern twist, drawing on Thevar’s experience under renowned chefs like Guy Savoy.
Street food favourites are cleverly reimagined here. Chaat, a popular hors d’oeuvre, is paired with winter rhubarb, while idli, a savory rice cake, is served alongside peppery wild venison. For a more familiar yet elevated option, try the Mysore spiced rack of lamb, served with an array of sauces to switch up each bite. This delicate balancing act of flavours is what makes Thevar a must-visit for adventurous diners.
Between the sweet, earthy pani puri and the oceanic tiger abalone, a feast this rich demands a suitable tipple. DBS Insignia cardmembers can explore the extensive wine list of over 600 labels at the restaurant and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or champagne with their meal.
FOR THE CULTURAL EXPLORER WHO LOVES MUSIC: APPETITE
Since opening in 2021, Appetite has been redefining the dining experience. This unique space merges a kitchen, record lounge and art gallery, creating a haven for those who appreciate culture in all its forms. Visiting feels more like stepping into a friend’s home – you even press a doorbell to enter. Inside, the rich sound of vinyl fills the air, creating a cosy, welcoming vibe.
At Appetite, chef Ivan Brehm crafts a narrative through global cuisine, weaving together epicurean traditions from different cultures. Dishes come with a side of intriguing stories, if you’re curious to learn more. The menu offers delights like tortilla de Camarones, a fusion of Mexican shrimp fritters and Japanese sweet shrimp, and burrata paired with Grandma Li’s spicy sausage. Who’s that, you might ask? Well, take up the one-on-one chat with the chef and find out – just another perk of dining as a DBS Insignia cardmember.
Through The Culinaire’s List, DBS Insignia cardmembers can explore Appetite and other thought-provoking dining experiences, each offering a fresh perspective on the world of gastronomy.