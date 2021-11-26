Of tiger orchids and barley: Craft comes alive with The Balvenie at this multi-sensory exhibition

A bottle of the honey-coloured single malt scotch whisky from The Balvenie brings to mind many things: Deeply inquisitive discourses in the study. Pre-dinner catch-ups with treasured friends. A celebratory toast to good news.

But how does the golden spirit invoke such rich moments?

“Made by heart,” the folks at The Balvenie would say, drawing your attention to its heritage of dedicated craftsmanship led by its malt master David Stewart. After all, it’s the only distillery that still tends its own barley fields, uses traditional floor maltings, and keeps both coppersmiths and coppers on site.

As part of a global campaign celebrating its legacy, The Balvenie will unveil The Makers Project from Nov 26 to Dec 5 at ArtScience Museum in Singapore, with seven artists extolling the process of ultimate craftsmanship with their commissioned pieces.

RARE BLOOMS

Summoning a botanical piece for Singapore, illustrator and artist Adeline Tan went retrospective and distilled the values of patience and perseverance from the country’s history in a painting titled The Tiger of Singapore.

“What inspired me most about the tiger orchid is that it takes its own time. It blooms only once every few years but when it does, it delivers,” shared the artist. “In a fast-paced world, it reminds me that it is okay to take more time to get things right.”

She could have been describing the spirit of craftsmanship at The Balvenie. Indeed, she admitted: “I enjoyed the stories behind The Balvenie’s range of expressions. The stories of the craftsmen and how they’ve poured their heart and passion into their craft have really inspired me.”

Adeline also holds malt master Stewart in high regard. “In this day and age where we are faced with a lot of distractions, it is inspiring to see how he’s remained focused solely on what he cares about. Just as he’s put years into honing his whisky nosing skills, I painted the tiger orchid as part of this collaboration because it, too, takes its time to grow and bloom.”

The final painting featuring the bloom is a lush, tropical piece, surrounded by an intricate paper orchid installation that invites the viewer into the magical world of dedication.