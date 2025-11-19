UBS House of Craft x Dior: A showcase of vision, precision and heritage

Together, their work invites audiences to reflect on how images can shape and reframe fashion’s legacy. Guests can engage with the exhibition through a line-up of public programmes. Daily live demonstrations by Dior Atelier artisans reveal how traditional handcraft techniques continue to shape modern couture. Talks include From Curation To Creation, a conversation between Roitfeld and Niedermair on the ideas behind the exhibition, and Inside Dior Heritage, a behind-the-scenes look at the maison’s archives led by Dior Heritage director Perrine Scherrer.

TWO MASTERS OF CRAFT

At its most refined, craft becomes more than technique – it becomes philosophy. This is where UBS and Dior find common ground. Dior expresses it through the discipline of couture, while UBS channels it through the care and foresight behind its approach to wealth stewardship.

The UBS House of Craft initiative is a global cultural programme that celebrates craftsmanship across various disciplines such as couture and horology. With each edition, it seeks to inspire thoughtful exchange between creators and audiences, and to deepen appreciation for the disciplines that shape how we live, create and invest.

