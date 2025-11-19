brand studio Advertorial
UBS House of Craft x Dior: A showcase of vision, precision and heritage
Through fashion, photography and philosophy, this exhibition draws a parallel between haute couture and wealth management – revealing a shared commitment to craft, precision and excellence.
The pursuit of excellence often lies in the invisible – the hours, rituals and decisions behind each stitch or stroke. From the ateliers of couture to the boardrooms of finance, what endures is not just the product, but the principle: that great craft is both patient and exacting.
These expressions form the basis of a landmark collaboration presented by UBS and Dior – a three-day exhibition exploring the values that underpin craftsmanship. Staged at the New Art Museum Singapore – part of the Whitestone Gallery – from Nov 21 to 23, the event marks the Asian debut of the UBS House of Craft x Dior exhibition, following a successful premiere in New York earlier this year.
From heritage pieces to behind-the-scenes craftsmanship, here’s a glimpse of what awaits at UBS House of Craft x Dior. Video: UBS
“Singapore’s intersection of heritage and innovation provides a distinctive backdrop for celebrating craftsmanship at the highest level, sparking dialogue and discovery,” said Ms Young Jin Yee, co-head UBS Global Wealth Management Asia Pacific and country head UBS Singapore. “We are delighted to partner with Dior and Carine Roitfeld (former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris) to present the expanded exhibition, paying homage to the heritage of Dior and UBS, as well as showcasing the precision, dedication and artistry that define our own craft.”
EIGHT DECADES OF DESIGN IN FOCUS
UBS House of Craft x Dior offers a reflective look at high fashion, tracing the maison’s creative evolution across eight decades through photography, archival pieces and mood boards. The exhibition examines how Dior’s sensibilities have both responded to and helped shape cultural and artistic movements over time.
The Singapore edition builds on the New York showcase with never-before-seen displays, including a dedicated space that pays tribute to Christian Dior. Featuring original sketches and archival material, the room offers a closer look at the founder’s artistic roots and lasting influence. The house’s creative evolution continues through six artistic directors – Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferre, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri – with a special spotlight on Kim Jones.
Visitors can explore how Dior’s design language has shifted with each new vision – from the stylised femininity of the 1947 New Look that redefined post-war silhouettes to Ferre’s architectural approach that emphasised structure and form. Galliano introduced a theatrical, avant-garde sensibility while Simons brought a minimalist modernism, reframing ultra-femininity as something more restrained. Each creative shift stands apart, yet together they tell a story of continuity.
Subtle nods to the region are also woven throughout the expanded exhibition, with selected designs and drawings referencing Singapore by name – a reflection of how Dior’s artistic directors have, over the decades, drawn inspiration from Asia.
In its focus on process, the exhibition echoes UBS’ own philosophy – where intention, rigour and refinement are valued as much as outcome. “At UBS, our craft lies in the care, precision and pursuit of excellence in every client relationship,” said Ms Young. “Just as Dior elevates artistry through refinement and timeless design, we curate wealth solutions with the same dedication to mastery and detail.”
She added: “This philosophy continues to guide how we serve clients and grow our presence in the region. In the third quarter of 2025, our total invested assets in Asia Pacific crossed US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion), with UBS Global Wealth Management Asia Pacific contributing US$816 billion. We’re also honoured to be named Best Private Bank in Asia by PWM/The Banker for the 12th time, and recognised by Citywire Asia at its inaugural Private Banking Awards 2025.”
CURATED PERSPECTIVES FROM LEGENDS
Curating one of fashion’s most storied archives was entrusted to two industry luminaries: Roitfeld and acclaimed photographer Brigitte Niedermair.
Roitfeld’s bold aesthetic makes her a natural choice to distil Dior’s legacy into a compelling study of vision and craft. Complementing her curatorial approach is Niedermair, whose photography forms the visual core of the exhibition. A Dior collaborator for over 12 years, she revisits key pieces from each era, reinterpreting them through her signature style – one marked by sculptural lighting and sharp composition. For the Singapore edition, five of these works are being unveiled for the first time.
Together, their work invites audiences to reflect on how images can shape and reframe fashion’s legacy. Guests can engage with the exhibition through a line-up of public programmes. Daily live demonstrations by Dior Atelier artisans reveal how traditional handcraft techniques continue to shape modern couture. Talks include From Curation To Creation, a conversation between Roitfeld and Niedermair on the ideas behind the exhibition, and Inside Dior Heritage, a behind-the-scenes look at the maison’s archives led by Dior Heritage director Perrine Scherrer.
TWO MASTERS OF CRAFT
At its most refined, craft becomes more than technique – it becomes philosophy. This is where UBS and Dior find common ground. Dior expresses it through the discipline of couture, while UBS channels it through the care and foresight behind its approach to wealth stewardship.
The UBS House of Craft initiative is a global cultural programme that celebrates craftsmanship across various disciplines such as couture and horology. With each edition, it seeks to inspire thoughtful exchange between creators and audiences, and to deepen appreciation for the disciplines that shape how we live, create and invest.
Discover the language of legacy through craft at UBS House of Craft x Dior. Register here to join the dialogue from Nov 21 to 23 at the New Art Museum Singapore.
