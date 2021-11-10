An unadulterated kitchen experience inspired by nature 

People have attributed it to the devil, but details really are far from being nefarious. It might be better instead to cite English mathematician and philosopher Alfred North Whitehead, who said: “We think in generalities, but we live in detail.”

While this can be applied to home design, there’s often a bias here. We see living rooms and bedrooms – often seen as spaces of relaxation – enjoying thoughtful touches, while equipping utilitarian areas such as the kitchen and wash area is more often an afterthought.

But joy can be found in function, when details inspire luxury with its use, and this delight can be found in the Excellence Line by V-ZUG. Centred around a range of ovens and steam cookers, the Excellence Line is giving the kitchen – the unsung heart of many homes – the stylish status it deserves.

BEAUTY AS A FUNCTION