UOB Reserve Card: Paving the way to the finest the world has to offer

For a credit cardmember, thoughtful perks related to travel are always a welcome addition. Upping the ante in travel benefits, the UOB Reserve Card boasts enhanced privileges that take your travel experiences to new heights.

Be it for business or leisure, cardmembers can look forward to travelling in style with access to meet-and-greet services at over 450 international airports, complimentary limousine rides and unlimited entry to airport lounges.

With over 1,300 VIP airport lounges to choose from, you can recharge and refresh in plush surroundings far from the madding airport crowd. What’s more, unlimited lounge access is available to the main cardholder and an accompanying guest, as well as the supplementary cardholder.

When it comes to five-star hotel stays, cardmembers who sign up for Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s loyalty programme, Pan Pacific DISCOVERY, will receive a complimentary upgrade to its top-tier titanium status, which translates to augmented benefits across 33 hotel brands in 550 hotels across 77 countries.

And if you’re a guest at COMO Hotels and Resorts, you’ll enjoy a one-night complimentary stay with every four nights booked.

Rounding things off, a dedicated travel concierge manager is on hand to assist with all your travel needs, from flight, hotel and transfer arrangements to miles redemption and the planning of bespoke itineraries.

ELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLE WITH THESE PERKS