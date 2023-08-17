Where innovation meets luxury: Meet the Supreme Age Artisans collection from Clé de Peau Beauté
Experience youthful, luminous skin with this anti-ageing line that adopts a regenerative medicine approach to repair damaged cells.
Investing in anti-ageing skincare can often leave us disappointed when products fail to deliver on their promises. Just like prudent investors carefully analyse companies before buying shares, choosing luxury skincare requires research and discernment. It’s essential to look beyond a brand’s marketing hype and consider its ethos and track record.
To ensure a worthwhile return on your skincare investment, effective anti-ageing products should be backed by rigorous scientific research, advanced ingredients, and offer both immediate and long-term benefits to the skin, according to Ms Christy Kok, training assistant manager at Clé de Peau Beauté.
Clé de Peau Beauté, a premium Japanese skincare label established in 1982, keenly exemplifies these principles, with a sharp focus on skin-cell science that aims to enhance the skin’s natural radiance.
DECODING THE SCIENCE OF SKIN AGEING
Clé de Peau Beauté (CPB) Laboratories has devoted over a decade to studying the intricacies of skin ageing. A significant part of its recent research delves into the role of cellular senescence in skin sagging.
Cellular senescence refers to the point when cells cease dividing and functioning after reaching their limit. “As we age, senescent cells accumulate due to the slowdown in cellular turnover. Progressive cellular senescence weakens facial muscles as it particularly affects fibroblasts – the cells responsible for collagen and elastin production. Over time, this manifests as sagging skin,” shared Ms Kok.
Furthermore, the natural ageing process weakens the arrector pili muscles, exacerbating the loss of skin firmness. “These tiny muscles, attached to hair follicles, support the skin’s surface. As they weaken, your skin is less able to resist gravity,” said Ms Kok.
A NEW ANTI-AGEING PRODIGY
In response to its research findings, Clé de Peau Beauté developed the Supreme Age Artisans collection, a comprehensive anti-ageing line that adopts a regenerative medicine approach to repair and regenerate damaged cells.
At the heart of this collection is Firming Serum Supreme, which boasts a potent blend of ingredients, including honeysuckle extract, which slows fibroblast senescence; and safflower extract, which promotes fibroblast proliferation.
Enhanced with Future-Sculpt technology, Firming Serum Supreme targets cellular senescence in its early stages, before fibroblast cells start to age. “Ageing fibroblast cells not only lose their original function, but also release substances that cause the surrounding cells to age,” Ms Kok explained. “By intervening at the onset of cellular senescence, the visible signs of ageing can be minimised.”
Encased in a lavish gold-and-silver bottle, the rejuvenating serum offers a sensorial experience during application with its easily absorbed texture and its subtle scent of rose and orchid.
For maximum efficacy, the Lifting V-Force technique, a facial exercise developed by CPB Laboratories, can be used alongside Firming Serum Supreme to help redefine facial contours. “Performing this exercise along the direction where the arrector pili muscle supports the skin – from bottom to top – helps to slowly contract the skin surface,” Ms Kok said.
A TRANSFORMATIVE SKINCARE ROUTINE
The Supreme Age Artisans series offers additional science-led solutions that complement Firming Serum Supreme.
Layer on the retinol-infused Wrinkle Smoothing Serum Supreme to diminish the appearance of frown lines, forehead wrinkles and nasolabial folds. It’s also crucial not to neglect the eyes as this delicate area is often the first to show signs of ageing. Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme, enriched with iris florentina extract, works to improve the appearance of fine lines, droopiness and under-eye circles. Completing the skincare routine, Volumizing Cream Supreme, formulated with watercress and houttuynia cordata extracts, plumps up the cheek area and imparts a radiant glow to your skin.
By bringing together years of research with advanced technology and rare ingredients, Clé de Peau Beauté’s Supreme Age Artisans collection aims to take you on a transformative journey towards youthful and luminous skin.
