Where innovation meets luxury: Meet the Supreme Age Artisans collection from Clé de Peau Beauté

Investing in anti-ageing skincare can often leave us disappointed when products fail to deliver on their promises. Just like prudent investors carefully analyse companies before buying shares, choosing luxury skincare requires research and discernment. It’s essential to look beyond a brand’s marketing hype and consider its ethos and track record.

To ensure a worthwhile return on your skincare investment, effective anti-ageing products should be backed by rigorous scientific research, advanced ingredients, and offer both immediate and long-term benefits to the skin, according to Ms Christy Kok, training assistant manager at Clé de Peau Beauté.

Clé de Peau Beauté, a premium Japanese skincare label established in 1982, keenly exemplifies these principles, with a sharp focus on skin-cell science that aims to enhance the skin’s natural radiance.

DECODING THE SCIENCE OF SKIN AGEING

Clé de Peau Beauté (CPB) Laboratories has devoted over a decade to studying the intricacies of skin ageing. A significant part of its recent research delves into the role of cellular senescence in skin sagging.

Cellular senescence refers to the point when cells cease dividing and functioning after reaching their limit. “As we age, senescent cells accumulate due to the slowdown in cellular turnover. Progressive cellular senescence weakens facial muscles as it particularly affects fibroblasts – the cells responsible for collagen and elastin production. Over time, this manifests as sagging skin,” shared Ms Kok.

Furthermore, the natural ageing process weakens the arrector pili muscles, exacerbating the loss of skin firmness. “These tiny muscles, attached to hair follicles, support the skin’s surface. As they weaken, your skin is less able to resist gravity,” said Ms Kok.

A NEW ANTI-AGEING PRODIGY