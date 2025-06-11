A world apart: Discover the finer side of life at Palais Renaissance

Palais Renaissance has long been a quiet escape for the discerning – just steps from Orchard Road’s bustle, yet wrapped in an air of calm that feels a world away.



Perhaps it’s the sense of understated luxury that welcomes you the moment you arrive. With its mix of artisanal brands and indulgent services, the mall draws those who appreciate life’s finer details.



In recent months, the experience has grown even richer. Alongside its well-loved dining and lifestyle favourites, new niche Japanese eateries and exquisite Venetian glassware invite you to linger longer and enjoy the pleasures of craft and quality that define Palais Renaissance.



A SLICE OF JAPANESE CULINARY HERITAGE



Japanese cuisine, grounded in technique, tradition and terroir, has been winning the hearts of diners around the world for decades. Embracing this philosophy are two new restaurant openings at Palais Renaissance, each bringing its own take on culinary excellence to the shopping mall.



Tempura Ensei introduces Edo-style tempura under the expert hand of executive chef Naruki Takeshima. Trained at the revered 120-year-old Tenkane in Shinjuku, chef Takeshima presents the art of crispy, golden tempura using carefully sourced produce from Tokyo, his hometown of Fukuoka and across Japan – flown in four times a week.



Working alongside him is executive sous chef Masashi Watanabe, a seasoned talent from Niigata with years of experience running restaurants in his hometown. A certified sake sommelier, he’s your go-to for thoughtful sake recommendations – including the restaurant’s exclusive private label from the acclaimed Takano Sake Brewery. Together, the two chefs deliver a refined omakase experience that showcases the freshest ingredients of the season.