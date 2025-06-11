A world apart: Discover the finer side of life at Palais Renaissance
From niche Japanese dining and Venetian glass masterpieces to curated fashion, timepieces and wellness experiences, every visit invites you to slow down and savour the art of living well.
Palais Renaissance has long been a quiet escape for the discerning – just steps from Orchard Road’s bustle, yet wrapped in an air of calm that feels a world away.
Perhaps it’s the sense of understated luxury that welcomes you the moment you arrive. With its mix of artisanal brands and indulgent services, the mall draws those who appreciate life’s finer details.
In recent months, the experience has grown even richer. Alongside its well-loved dining and lifestyle favourites, new niche Japanese eateries and exquisite Venetian glassware invite you to linger longer and enjoy the pleasures of craft and quality that define Palais Renaissance.
A SLICE OF JAPANESE CULINARY HERITAGE
Japanese cuisine, grounded in technique, tradition and terroir, has been winning the hearts of diners around the world for decades. Embracing this philosophy are two new restaurant openings at Palais Renaissance, each bringing its own take on culinary excellence to the shopping mall.
Tempura Ensei introduces Edo-style tempura under the expert hand of executive chef Naruki Takeshima. Trained at the revered 120-year-old Tenkane in Shinjuku, chef Takeshima presents the art of crispy, golden tempura using carefully sourced produce from Tokyo, his hometown of Fukuoka and across Japan – flown in four times a week.
Working alongside him is executive sous chef Masashi Watanabe, a seasoned talent from Niigata with years of experience running restaurants in his hometown. A certified sake sommelier, he’s your go-to for thoughtful sake recommendations – including the restaurant’s exclusive private label from the acclaimed Takano Sake Brewery. Together, the two chefs deliver a refined omakase experience that showcases the freshest ingredients of the season.
Just one floor above is Mare Hachikyo, the first overseas outpost of the beloved Sapporo brand specialising in kappo-style cuisine. It’s easy to see why it chose Singapore – locals have a strong appreciation for premium Hokkaido ingredients. Notably, 90 per cent of the restaurant’s ingredients are sourced from Hokkaido, making it a first-of-its-kind offering on the island. The menu updates every six weeks to reflect peak seasonality and freshness.
A must-try is the signature donabe, where plump ikura roe is piled over warm Hokkaido rice to the lively chant of “Oisa!” – until it overflows. Also unforgettable is the temaki, previously available only at the original restaurant in Hokkaido. Here, toasted seaweed cradles handpicked kegani (hairy crab), creamy uni and glistening salmon roe – a trio that bursts with flavour in every bite. Set in a warm, wood-accented space, the restaurant offers an intimate setting for lunch sets, a la carte dinners or omakase experiences.
Elsewhere in Palais Renaissance, long-time favourites continue to impress. Shatoburian, known for its premium A5 Wagyu yakiniku, was recently ranked No 66 on World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants. The restaurant offers a meticulously curated Wagyu experience, featuring prized cuts flown in from Japan and expertly prepared in-house to showcase the unique character of each cut.
Diners can explore a rotating selection that includes buttery ichibo (rump cap) and umami-rich uwamisuji (upper part of the top blade) – each served in styles that bring out their natural qualities. With seasonal offerings and limited-time specials, every visit is a fresh journey into the depth and diversity of Japanese Wagyu.
For those who enjoy variety, Ishinomaki Grill & Sake brings together Japan’s five traditional cooking methods. The wateishoku set is a great way to experience it all – with dishes that are raw, grilled, simmered, fried and steamed, all highlighting the best of seasonal produce.
MURANO ARTISTRY SHINING THROUGH
For generations, Murano glass has enchanted royalty and collectors with its intricate craftsmanship, vibrant colours and seemingly impossible forms. Made using time-honoured techniques – whether to create delicate floral patterns or give glass a porcelain-like glow – each piece reflects the legacy of Venetian artisans. And perhaps nothing brings glass to life more beautifully than light.
Enter Barovier&Toso, the world’s oldest maker of high-artisanal chandeliers and lighting. Since 1295, this iconic Venetian brand has created breathtaking pieces that grace luxury hotels and private residences across the globe. In Singapore, its work can be seen in the presidential suite of The Fullerton Bay Hotel and the private dining suites of Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten.
Now, for the first time outside Italy, Barovier&Toso opens a mono-brand showroom right here in Singapore. Designed to showcase the drama and beauty of glass and light, the space invites visitors to experience – and perhaps bring home – a statement piece of Venetian artistry.
Craftsmanship takes many forms at Palais Renaissance. Just steps away, Luxehouze caters to collectors of rare timepieces, offering vintage and limited-edition watches from heritage brands like Richard Mille and Patek Philippe. Specialising in unworn, authenticated pieces, it’s a trusted destination for learning about the artistry behind fine watchmaking – or for tracking down discontinued models. Purchases also come with a best-price guarantee, adding peace of mind to every find.
When it comes to luxury handbags, finding the right style and colour from a coveted brand can be a challenge. LuxLexicon connects fashion lovers with their dream pieces, boasting one of Southeast Asia’s largest collections of Hermès and Chanel bags. With frequent new arrivals and a personalised concierge service, the boutique can even help you source that wishlist item you’ve been searching for.
LINGER FOR SOME SELF-CARE
With its elegant ambience, Palais Renaissance invites you to stay a little longer – beyond the meal or shopping spree – and indulge in a moment of self-care.
Start with movement at Mutiny, where high-performance training meets retail in an intimate, award-winning space. Ergonomic Xformer machines and customised yoga props support your fitness journey, while a chic retail foyer offers a selection of urban wear and activewear to complete your wellness lifestyle in style.
For a reset from the inside out, DrSpa offers non-invasive treatments for the face, body and scalp, powered by the DrGL Professional range. Each experience blends cutting-edge technology with tailored care to bring out your most radiant self. To maintain the glow at home, explore DrGL Solutions – doctor-formulated products that complement your daily skincare and haircare routine.
Then, take your skincare even further at AURA Clinic, founded by veteran aesthetic practitioner Dr Karen Soh. Known for its “you, but enhanced” approach, the clinic blends personalised care with medical precision to deliver subtle, natural-looking results. From DNA Optimising Technology skin boosters to Alexandrite PICO laser treatments, each service is designed to reveal your skin’s glow – and renew your sense of self.
Take time to rediscover the joy of slowing down, with new experiences and timeless favourites at Palais Renaissance.