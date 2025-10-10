brand studio Advertorial
Yohaku and the art of quiet luxury at Orchard Residences
Brought to life by interior design studio EightyTwo, this home blends Japanese restraint with tactile richness, becoming a sanctuary of calm shaped by its owners’ heritage.
In a world that never stops, what does luxury mean to you?
For Singaporean hedge fund manager Ron Choy and Japanese wellness instructor Kairi Choy, luxury isn’t about extravagance. It’s about feeling unburdened and creating a home that is more than just a place to return to – it must reflect the rhythm of their lives: fluid and free.
The couple’s life is shaped by travel, fine cuisine, appreciation for craftsmanship and a deep connection to Japan. “Kairi is Japanese and I’ve spent many years there, both personally and professionally,” shared Mr Choy. These influences guided what they sought in a home.
Their apartment at Orchard Residences offered the perfect canvas, but it was through a thoughtful collaboration with interior design studio EightyTwo that their home came together. Guided by a philosophy of balance and restraint, they envisioned a haven where small rituals can be savoured and calm found in the everyday.
At the core of this balance is yohaku, a Japanese concept that embraces negative space – not as emptiness, but as room for light and openness to unfold. This understated quality mirrors The EightyTwo Experience, where design is less about ornament and more about cultivating well-being.
“Influenced by Kairi’s Japanese heritage, we avoid clutter and prefer elegance in simplicity,” Mr Choy added. This sensibility aligned with EightyTwo’s refined approach, allowing them to craft a home that soothes the senses.
A SENSORIAL JOURNEY
Throughout the home, sensory cues are layered with intent. Light moves through the rooms, casting a warm glow across stone and wood details, shifting with the rhythm of the day. In the kitchen, natural textures and clean lines create a sense of order, while along the corridor, a Culti Milano diffuser releases fragrance that centres the home. These touches transform daily routines into mindful rituals, where function and tranquility intertwine.
Clad in warm wood, the bedroom extends the home’s calming aesthetic. Designed for rest and renewal, it feels removed from the city’s bustle. For EightyTwo, such spaces embody its belief that design and well-being are inseparable, shaping environments that influence mood, energy and the cadence of life.
Signature pieces from Italy’s design houses bring a sophisticated presence to the interiors. In the living area, the Leslie Armchair by Minotti pairs sculptural form with comfort. The bedroom is anchored by the Alys Bed from B&B Italia and the Onda Bedside Table by Poliform, complemented by the Louis Poulsen x Fendi Casa floor lamp that casts an ambient glow. In the walk-in wardrobe, the Regis Stool by Molteni&C lends a subtle touch of craft and utility. Together, these selections show EightyTwo’s instinct for pieces that are both timeless and functional.
FREEDOM TO BE
According to Mr Choy, luxury is “having the freedom and the abundance to do – or not do – whatever you want, whenever you want”. For them, that freedom is expressed in how their home supports living with ease – without clutter and without distraction.
EightyTwo brought this sentiment to life not only through aesthetics, but also through a process built on attentiveness and trust, where each decision reflected the couple’s priorities. This ethos also informs The EightyTwo Homekit, an exclusive lifestyle collection that complements the interiors. With partners like Culti Milano and Bang & Olufsen, it layers in scent and sound, completing the sensory journey as a natural extension of The EightyTwo Experience.
With EightyTwo’s touch, the apartment evolved into a place that embodies the couple’s way of life. At Orchard Residences, they have found the freedom to slow down and move through each day with intention.
For private consultations or bespoke design inquiries, contact hello [at] eightytwo.sg (hello[at]eightytwo[dot]sg).