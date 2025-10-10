Yohaku and the art of quiet luxury at Orchard Residences

In a world that never stops, what does luxury mean to you?

For Singaporean hedge fund manager Ron Choy and Japanese wellness instructor Kairi Choy, luxury isn’t about extravagance. It’s about feeling unburdened and creating a home that is more than just a place to return to – it must reflect the rhythm of their lives: fluid and free.

The couple’s life is shaped by travel, fine cuisine, appreciation for craftsmanship and a deep connection to Japan. “Kairi is Japanese and I’ve spent many years there, both personally and professionally,” shared Mr Choy. These influences guided what they sought in a home.

Their apartment at Orchard Residences offered the perfect canvas, but it was through a thoughtful collaboration with interior design studio EightyTwo that their home came together. Guided by a philosophy of balance and restraint, they envisioned a haven where small rituals can be savoured and calm found in the everyday.