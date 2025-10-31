The creative minds behind W Residences Marina View – Singapore describe how thoughtful architecture and service details transform CBD living into an experience of balance and sophistication.

This approach to luxury is as much about how you live as it is about what you see. Across the tower, every design decision considers the realities of modern professional life — the quick transitions between work and rest, focus and recovery. The custom lighting follows the rhythm of the day. Spaces are scaled for comfort and purpose. The result is a home in a world-class address tuned for everyday success.

For Mr Hachem, the aim was to shape a version of Central Business District (CBD) living that feels private and effortless. As the interior designer for both the residences and the W Singapore – Marina View hotel located below in the same tower, he approached the project as a single, unified experience. His team began by rethinking the most invisible element in a home: light. Instead of scattering downlights like punctuation, they developed an integrated system that mirrors the natural shift from morning clarity to evening warmth. The ambience sharpens when focus is needed and softens as the day winds down.

architects61's plan reinforces the calmness through clean sightlines, a natural flow of movement from lobby to lift to home, and a facade that enables generous, well-proportioned interiors. The finishing feels precise and quietly luxurious. “If a design is doing its job, it removes friction,” Mr Hachem said. “You move better. Your day flows.”