The creative minds behind W Residences Marina View – Singapore describe how thoughtful architecture and service details transform CBD living into an experience of balance and sophistication.

The first thing you notice at W Residences Marina View – Singapore is its atmosphere: light, texture and form blending to shape a sense of calm. The lobby offers a moment of stillness. Light glints off sculptural forms, creating an echo of bokeh, the soft blur of a lens. The effect is subtle, easing you from the energy of the city into a slower, more grounded rhythm. “Upon entering, you know you’re in a special space,” said Mr Fady Hachem, founder of architecture and interior design firm Hachem.
The development’s architects share this view. “Our brief from developer IOI Properties was clear: Deliver timeless elegance for city living that brings together the best of both worlds — the iconic luxury aesthetic of the W Brand, the lifestyle it represents and the world-class setting of Marina Bay, a symbol of 21st century Singapore,” said architects61 design principal Chan Mun Kit. “The arrival sequence was designed to decompress and uplift, beginning with a discreet private drop-off on Level 4. Residence floors are elevated above the streets from Level 15, affording both privacy and tranquillity, while remaining visually connected to the greenery of the linear park and the sea.”
WHERE DESIGN MEETS THE RHYTHM OF LIFE
This approach to luxury is as much about how you live as it is about what you see. Across the tower, every design decision considers the realities of modern professional life — the quick transitions between work and rest, focus and recovery. The custom lighting follows the rhythm of the day. Spaces are scaled for comfort and purpose. The result is a home in a world-class address tuned for everyday success.
For Mr Hachem, the aim was to shape a version of Central Business District (CBD) living that feels private and effortless. As the interior designer for both the residences and the W Singapore – Marina View hotel located below in the same tower, he approached the project as a single, unified experience. His team began by rethinking the most invisible element in a home: light. Instead of scattering downlights like punctuation, they developed an integrated system that mirrors the natural shift from morning clarity to evening warmth. The ambience sharpens when focus is needed and softens as the day winds down.
architects61's plan reinforces the calmness through clean sightlines, a natural flow of movement from lobby to lift to home, and a facade that enables generous, well-proportioned interiors. The finishing feels precise and quietly luxurious. “If a design is doing its job, it removes friction,” Mr Hachem said. “You move better. Your day flows.”
Inside the residences, the spatial planning is deliberate but understated. Spaces feel alive and layered. The layout invites easy conversation, with dimensions that feel natural — close enough to connect, expansive enough to breathe. Materials — stone, metal, tactile finishes — add luxe. The apartment becomes that rare thing in the city: a sanctuary that never needs to announce itself to be felt.
HOSPITALITY THAT LIVES WITH YOU
Hosting is where the W brand’s hospitality ethos takes shape. The bar is not ornamental; it’s conceived as a W-calibre bar — intimate, inviting and designed for tastings and small negotiations. The kitchen and dining areas are set up such that it is easy to move, plate and share without fuss. “The point is not to display,” explained Mr Hachem. “It’s about connection, making it easy to bring people together on your terms.”
That connection was also front of mind for architects61. “The architectural layout works with the interior design as one, a symphony of function, flow and visual balance,” noted Mr Chan, who likened the firm’s role to setting the stage for Mr Hachem and his team to refine the W living experience.
Such thoughtful planning aligns naturally with W’s Whatever/Whenever service promise. Residents are supported by a dedicated team with a 24/7 concierge, bringing hotel-grade service into the home. From valet parking, key management and towel service to assistance with reservations for airline and private-jet travel, car services, restaurants and golf tee times, among other requests, everything is designed to be attentive without intrusion. Technology stays in the background, people remain at the heart of the residence.
LUXURY GROUNDED IN INTENT AND CRAFT
Starting from Level 15, the residences offer privacy and elevated views, with 683 homes seamlessly integrated above the W Singapore – Marina View hotel. Fifty lifestyle, wellness and social amenities unfold across three levels — from a heated sky pool, onsens and sky terraces to private dining rooms, a golf simulator and meditation spaces — making it easy to unwind or entertain without leaving home.
A private drop-off on Level 4 leads to a dedicated residential lobby, offering a discreet arrival. Level 15, designated as the Wet & Fit zone, is dedicated to fitness and wellness. Facilities include a 25-metre lap pool and a Power Gym with on-site coaches offering personalised workouts and training plans. Services such as towel management and refreshments ensure comfort and convenience. For those who enjoy crafted experiences, Level 34 is set up for sommelier moments and private dining, while Level 51 takes wellness a step further with spa suites and spaces designed for quiet retreats.
That philosophy extends to healthcare. Residents are looked after by a dedicated Medi-Concierge team from Raffles Medical Group, which provides round-the-clock medical and wellness support.
That’s the distinction of W Residences Marina View – Singapore. In a district defined by spectacle, the project takes a subtler stance — one of poise and balance. It offers ambitious professionals a home that accommodates both work and rest, and seasoned owners a space for intimate, memorable gatherings. The glamour is unmistakably W, but it rests on a shared discipline: architects61's composure in structure and Mr Hachem's human-centred finishing, together shaping a CBD residence that feels less like a stage — and more like a way of living.
Important note from IOI Properties Singapore:
W Residences Marina View – Singapore is owned, developed and sold by Boulevard Development Pte. Ltd., not by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). The ‘W’ marks are used under license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any statements or representations made herein. Any estimates regarding future value, income, resale potential, investment or financial benefits are for informational purposes only, and no guarantee is provided.