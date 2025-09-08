Equipped with AI technology, the Tempur SmartBase offers a personalised sleep experience designed for comfort and well-being.

With our busy lifestyles and long hours at work or in school, people in Singapore are among the most sleep-deprived in the world.
And when we finally do get into bed, many of us don’t enjoy a good night’s rest: It’s estimated that one in three adults in Singapore has obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition characterised by loud and constant snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, frequent awakenings and excessive daytime fatigue.
To improve sleep, Tempur has developed a groundbreaking bed base that taps artificial intelligence (AI) to drive personalised sleep solutions. With data-powered insights and sensors that respond to snoring with automatic head elevation, the first-of-its-kind Tempur SmartBase sets a new, tech-powered standard for the future of sleep in Singapore.
“In a place that never really slows down, rest becomes the most vital thing we can do,” noted Tempur Singapore’s managing director, Iris Leong. “And as technology moves forward, so do the ways in which we support rest.”
SNORE LESS, SLEEP BETTER
More than just a night-time annoyance to one’s partner, sleep apnoea raises the risk of health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure and stroke. According to studies, elevating one’s head during a sleep apnoea episode can help to alleviate its severity and reduce snoring. However, waking constantly to readjust your pillow height – or your partner’s – is impractical and only worsens your quality of sleep.
That’s where the Tempur SmartBase comes in: it’s an innovative new bed base that uses Sleeptracker AI sensors to detect snoring and automatically raises your head to help reduce this without disturbing your sleep. It also tracks your sleep quality, giving you more insights into your rest.
BUILT FOR ULTIMATE RELAXATION
The Tempur SmartBase fits into any modern smart home. It can also be paired with any Tempur mattress of your choice, such as the best-selling Pro SmartCool Mattress, which comes in four levels ranging from soft to firm and contains the latest Tempur cooling technology and material for adaptive pressure relief.
The Tempur SmartBase monitors your sleep using sensors that track heart rate and breathing through subtle movements in the mattress — no microphones, no sound recordings, just a restful night with complete privacy and peace of mind.
“If you’re looking to enhance your quality of sleep, the right bed can complement recommended well-being measures such as practising good sleep habits and creating a restful bedroom environment,” said Ms Leong.
COMFORT THAT SUPPORTS MORE THAN JUST SLEEP
The Tempur SmartBase doesn’t just perform when you’re asleep – it also helps you unwind at the end of a long day.
After hours spent in an office chair, help your muscles relax more effectively with Relaxation Mode, which offers a gentle vibration massage function that turns your bedroom into a pre-bedtime spa.
While sleep is the most important function of every bed, the fully adjustable Tempur SmartBase is versatile enough to accommodate your lifestyle with just the touch of a button. Whether you’re watching TV, reading a bedtime story to the kids or enjoying breakfast in bed, it’s easy to find the perfect elevation and position for ultimate comfort.
According to studies, elevating your legs can help with blood circulation throughout the body as well as reduce feelings of heaviness in the lower limbs. Tempur’s innovative Zero G preset position – which brings your legs above your heart level in a natural and comfortable position – is designed to help stimulate circulation. This experience of weightless relaxation not only takes pressure off your cervical spine, it also reduces lower back tension – leaving you feeling rejuvenated.
At the same time, the Tempur SmartBase’s lumbar support function helps to align the spine, promoting overall spinal health and a better sleep experience.
COMMITTED TO BETTER SLEEP, ALWAYS
According to Ms Leong, the company’s journey of innovation continues. While Tempur’s customers enjoy a better night’s rest, the company is working on more ways to improve sleep quality and overall well-being. “We’ve spent more than 30 years shaping how Singapore rests,” she added. “Today, we’re still learning, improving and offering support, so that people can get optimal rest and show up stronger again tomorrow.”