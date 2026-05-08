A food lover’s guide to Hong Kong

Crowned No 1 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, The Chairman is widely regarded as a standard bearer for contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Its cooking is guided by a modern sensibility, with an emphasis on seasonality and close ties to small-scale farmers and fishermen across the region. The result is a menu that puts carefully sourced ingredients front and centre.

Wing, helmed by chef-owner Vicky Cheng, ranks No 2 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026. It is known for tasting menus that draw on China’s culinary traditions, with dishes that balance technique and storytelling. The interior is understated and elegant, keeping the focus on the craft and complexity of the meal.

Amber, the three-Michelin-starred modern French restaurant at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, showcases refined techniques, global influences and a sensitivity to local flavours. Under culinary director Richard Ekkebus, it has evolved towards a lighter, more ingredient-led approach that prioritises sustainability and dairy-free cooking. Amber also holds a Michelin Green star.