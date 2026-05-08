A food lover’s guide to Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, a neighbourhood dai pai dong – an open-air food stall – can rival a Michelin-starred dining room. Knowing where to begin is part of the pleasure. The Taste Hong Kong Gourmet Guide offers one way in: a chef-curated compendium of the city’s dining scene. Compiled with input from more than 50 master chefs in partnership with the Chinese Culinary Institute, it features 250 restaurants across Hong Kong, from long-standing institutions to contemporary standouts.
The timing is apt. Hong Kong recently claimed the top two spots in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, a reminder of why many diners still see it as one of the region’s culinary capitals.
Uncover the city’s culinary gems with the Taste Hong Kong Gourmet Guide. (Video: Hong Kong Tourism Board)
AWARD-WINNING ICONS: DINING DESTINATIONS TO KNOW
Crowned No 1 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026, The Chairman is widely regarded as a standard bearer for contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Its cooking is guided by a modern sensibility, with an emphasis on seasonality and close ties to small-scale farmers and fishermen across the region. The result is a menu that puts carefully sourced ingredients front and centre.
Wing, helmed by chef-owner Vicky Cheng, ranks No 2 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026. It is known for tasting menus that draw on China’s culinary traditions, with dishes that balance technique and storytelling. The interior is understated and elegant, keeping the focus on the craft and complexity of the meal.
Amber, the three-Michelin-starred modern French restaurant at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, showcases refined techniques, global influences and a sensitivity to local flavours. Under culinary director Richard Ekkebus, it has evolved towards a lighter, more ingredient-led approach that prioritises sustainability and dairy-free cooking. Amber also holds a Michelin Green star.
CANTONESE EXCELLENCE: CULINARY HERITAGE AT ITS PEAK
With three Michelin stars, T’ang Court at The Langham Hong Kong sets the benchmark for Cantonese fine dining. The kitchen leans on time-honoured techniques, from delicate double-boiled soups to expertly roasted meats. Signatures such as baked stuffed crab shell and stir-fried lobster with onions remain perennial favourites.
Set within M+ museum, the stylish Agate takes a lighter approach to Cantonese cuisine that emphasises artful presentation. Seafood plays a core role, with a focus on clarity over richness. A highlight is the chrysanthemum tofu soup with matsutake mushroom, where the tofu is sliced to resemble the flower.
Moon Palace is known for classic Cantonese cooking, with a menu that spans staples such as baked tomato pork chop rice and more elaborate dishes featuring abalone and fish maw. Warm and welcoming, it works for both casual family meals and celebratory occasions.
PRIVATE KITCHENS: INTIMATE, RESERVATION-ONLY DINING
Imperial takes a polished approach, inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine. Thoughtfully paced dishes reinterpret hearty homestyle favourites such as black pork char siu and typhoon shelter crab. The discreet setting and attentive service make it well suited to small gatherings.
At George Private Kitchen, host George Ip is central to the experience, guiding diners through each dish and its ingredients. The cooking leans towards modern Cantonese comfort, with dishes such as crab-stuffed orange, in which sweet crab meat is steamed in the emptied peel. Seating is limited, so reservations are essential.
Les Saveurs’ Private Kitchen is led by a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef. Its seasonal tasting menus draw on classic French gastronomy with Asian flavours and ingredients woven through, from chestnut soup to lobster creme brulee.
INTERNATIONAL CUISINE: GLOBAL FLAVOURS IN A WORLDLY CITY
Led by head chef Mina Guclue, French dining restaurant Belon follows a produce-first philosophy, with a light touch that keeps flavours clean and refined. Must-tries include brioche beef tartare with caviar, and duck with apricot and bulgur wheat. Wine pairings are worth considering.
Godenya in Sheung Wan evokes speakeasy vibes with its unmarked entrance. Inside, the minimalist space offers an omakase menu that centres on sake gastronomy, with dishes designed to complement selections by sake master Shinya Goshima.
Set on the 102nd floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, the one-Michelin-starred Tosca di Angelo offers elevated Italian dining in every sense. Refined classics, like paccheri pasta with Sicilian red shrimp and uni risotto, deliver on flavour. Come for the views over Victoria Harbour, and stay for the polished service and delicious cuisine.
A TOP CULINARY CAPITAL WITHIN WEEKEND REACH
- Around 4 hours on a direct flight from Singapore to Hong Kong
- Non-stop options include Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Scoot
- Ideal for a long weekend, with dining options from breakfast to supper
- Easy to plan around a sought-after reservation, with time to explore spontaneous food stops
DAI PAI DONG CULTURE: CASUAL EATS WITH CHARACTER
Chan Choi Kee is a local institution, and its no-frills setting of plastic stools and fluorescent lights does little to distract from the food. Comfort dishes such as braised goose liver and honey pepper beef cubes keep regulars coming back. Best enjoyed with steaming rice and an ice-cold beer, it is hearty food that never misses.
Open 24 hours, Chui Wo Lee captures the energetic pace and range of an old-school dai pai dong. Classic Hong Kong fare shifts through the day, from congee and dim sum in the morning to smoky stir-fried dishes later on and soya-braised specialities for supper. This is Hong Kong dining culture at its most unvarnished.
In Sham Shui Po, Oi Man Sang is famed for its lively late-night setting and street-side cooking station, where stoves blaze and cooks deftly work their woks. Expect bold flavours, generous portions and a sense that anything could arrive at the table next.