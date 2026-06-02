Haus Da Lat: a new luxury living and resort destination in Vietnam

Morning mist drifts across the pine-covered hills of Da Lat, a city long known for its temperate climate and unhurried pace. Once a quiet retreat, the highland destination is drawing renewed attention as Vietnam’s economic ascent reshapes its appeal to global investors.
Within this shift, a new class of development is emerging. Moving beyond conventional notions of luxury, these projects place greater emphasis on sustainability, cultural relevance and lasting value. Haus Da Lat sits within this context, conceived as an integrated destination where architecture, wellness and hospitality come together.
A NEW CLASS OF LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Vietnam’s transformation over the past decade has been both swift and sustained. Backed by strong growth in gross domestic product, rising foreign direct investment and continued infrastructure expansion, the country has become one of Southeast Asia’s most closely watched markets. Alongside this momentum, a growing affluent class is reshaping demand across sectors, from hospitality to real estate.
This has given rise to a different kind of luxury development. Investors are increasingly looking beyond standalone residences towards integrated destinations that offer not just exclusivity, but enduring relevance. Sustainability is becoming part of the equation, as buyers seek assets aligned with global priorities while still delivering lifestyle appeal and potential returns.
Haus Da Lat, the flagship development of the Haus brand, reflects this shift in how high-end real estate is defined. Guided by an environmental, social and governance framework, sustainability and long-term value are embedded from the outset.
SHAPED BY DESIGN, WELLNESS AND CULTURE
Set within five hectares in Da Lat’s highlands, Haus Da Lat is conceived as a fully integrated destination. At its core is Haus Residences, comprising 68 sky villas and sky mansions, alongside a five-star resort, wellness facilities, cultural spaces and retail offerings.
The all-suite InterContinental resort introduces a hospitality component, extending the development beyond private homes. The Haus Wellness Center by Chiva-Som brings in another dimension, with programmes centred on rest, recovery and well-being.
The experience extends across the wider setting. A social club, operated by Copper Beech, offers an intimate space shaped by shared values and a carefully considered community. Cultural and environmental elements are also woven into the project, including an open-air museum and a pine forest preservation initiative.
Haus Mall adds a retail layer that supports both residents and visitors, completing an environment designed to be lived in and revisited over time.
These elements reflect a broader shift in how value is defined – not just by location or specifications, but by how lifestyle, destination appeal and long-term relevance come together.
BUILDING WITH RESILIENCE IN MIND
At Haus Da Lat, systems such as waste-to-energy technology and closed-loop waste management help reduce environmental impact, with carbon emissions estimated to be lowered by 50 to 70 per cent. Materials are selected for durability and efficiency, while advanced air and water purification systems support a high-quality living environment.
Governance plays a role as well. The involvement of Mr Michael Sheren, chairman of the board for Haus Da Lat and a former senior adviser at the Bank of England with experience in sustainable finance, points to oversight that extends beyond design into its broader positioning.
HOMES INSPIRED BY THE LANDSCAPE
At the heart of Haus Da Lat is a design approach informed by its surroundings. Conceived by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and his firm, the architecture draws from Da Lat’s pine forests, translating natural forms and textures into a built environment that feels both grounded and understated.
This sensibility carries through to the interiors, where collaborators such as interior design firm 1508 London and lighting design studio Isometrix bring a level of refinement that balances aesthetics with function. Materials are selected for their tactile quality and longevity, while layouts prioritise flow and liveability.
Within the residences, light and air guide the design. Large openings frame views of the surrounding hills, and interiors remain restrained, allowing the landscape to stay central.
DESIGNED FOR LONG-TERM VALUE
An integrated approach that brings together design, sustainability and destination appeal
INVESTMENT: Positioned within one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets
INTEGRATION: Residential, hospitality and wellness in a single destination
SUSTAINABILITY: Planned with long-term environmental resilience in mind
DESIGN: Shaped by globally recognised architects and designers
LIFESTYLE: A balance of privacy, wellness and curated experiences
LOOKING AHEAD: A BROADER VISION
Haus Da Lat marks the beginning of a wider ambition. Beyond Da Lat, Haus is extending its footprint with Coastal Quang Ngai - A Community by Haus, a net-zero project under way in Quang Ngai province.
Comprising residential, commercial and public spaces, the integrated environment will be developed in collaboration with Sweco, a Europe-based consultancy known for its work in sustainable infrastructure planning. It will feature renewable energy systems, climate-responsive design and locally sourced materials. Green corridors and blue infrastructure are intended to support biodiversity and environmental balance.
Other collaborators include Italian design and architecture studio Gio Forma, which will create a 12,000 sq m exhibition space for cultural and large-scale events, and multidisciplinary studio 100Architects, which will design the Childhood Promenade and Children’s Discovery Park. Landscape architecture firm SHMA will lead the landscape design.
Together, these developments point to a longer-term strategy – positioning Haus as a platform for a new category of real estate that brings together environmental responsibility, cultural context and investment value.