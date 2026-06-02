Haus Da Lat: a new luxury living and resort destination in Vietnam

Vietnam’s transformation over the past decade has been both swift and sustained. Backed by strong growth in gross domestic product, rising foreign direct investment and continued infrastructure expansion, the country has become one of Southeast Asia’s most closely watched markets. Alongside this momentum, a growing affluent class is reshaping demand across sectors, from hospitality to real estate.

This has given rise to a different kind of luxury development. Investors are increasingly looking beyond standalone residences towards integrated destinations that offer not just exclusivity, but enduring relevance. Sustainability is becoming part of the equation, as buyers seek assets aligned with global priorities while still delivering lifestyle appeal and potential returns.

Haus Da Lat, the flagship development of the Haus brand, reflects this shift in how high-end real estate is defined. Guided by an environmental, social and governance framework, sustainability and long-term value are embedded from the outset.