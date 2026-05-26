Where the wild things are, in Hong Kong

Despite its reputation for glass-and-steel skyscrapers, only a quarter of Hong Kong’s land is built up. Beyond the urban skyline lies a striking landscape of islands, trails and parks. That makes the shift from city streets to open terrain remarkably quick, giving even the most time-starved the chance to spend meaningful time in nature.
You could leave a meeting in Central and be on a hiking trail within half an hour. A morning swim can turn into an afternoon of island hopping. A climb up a mountain might end with seafood by the water. In Hong Kong, the outdoors is not a detour from city life but part of it.
Beyond the skyline, Hong Kong opens up to hiking trails, island escapes and a city life shaped by the outdoors. (Video and photos: Hong Kong Tourism Board)
TRAILS WITH A VIEW
The real decision is not whether to hike, but what kind of landscape you want to take in. Some routes, such as Victoria Peak, Lion Rock and Dragon’s Back, offer panoramic views of the skyline. Others, in outlying regions farther from the city, draw you into coastline, forest and mountain terrain for a more immersive encounter with the wild.
Even when you venture deeper into Hong Kong’s outdoors, the trail network remains extensive, well maintained and easy to navigate. There are options ranging from short restorative walks to full-day treks, catering to everyone from casual walkers to seasoned hikers and endurance athletes.
If time is tight or you are new to hiking, quick 20-minute routes such as The Peak’s Circle Walk or Wan Chai Gap Road offer a pocket of green within the metropolis.
For something more challenging, Hong Kong’s Four Great Trails – MacLehose Trail, Wilson Trail, Hong Kong Trail and Lantau Trail – span 298km across the territory and are popular with long-distance hikers and trail runners alike. They are also the setting for prestigious international trail-running events such as Oxfam Trailwalker and TransLantau in November.
For recreational purposes, these routes need not be tackled in full. Many visitors opt to explore individual sections instead, choosing routes that suit their time and fitness levels. Best of all, the trails are accessible by public transport, with clear signposts and distance markers that make them easy to explore.
LOVING THE ISLAND LIFE
Beyond the main island, Hong Kong’s 250-plus outlying islands offer a range of smaller destinations, each with its own rhythm and character. Many are easily reached by public transport and ferry, making them ideal for unhurried day trips that feel far removed from the city’s tempo.
On Lantau Island, Tai O village offers a glimpse into the city’s fishing heritage, with its distinctive pang uk, or wooden stilt houses. Come hungry: There are freshly caught fish and shrimp to feast on, along with local snacks such as chargrilled egg puffs and “big bowl” noodles from small stalls along the waterfront. Nearby Lamma Island offers a similarly laid-back atmosphere, with idyllic coastal hikes and seafood spots serving the day’s catch.
Other day-trip options are Kat O and Ap Chau, which are just 15 minutes apart by ferry. These islands offer a rich Hakka history, with historic Tin Hau temples built to honour the goddess of the sea. For something more active, Sharp Island draws visitors for kayaking and other water activities, while Tung Ping Chau, also known as Flat Island, touts striking geological features of thinly bedded shale rock and stony coral shores.
Nature lovers will also enjoy exploring the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, which spans Sai Kung and the northeastern New Territories. The marine landscape is marked by dramatic prehistoric volcanic rock columns and coastal formations best explored by boat. The surrounding waters, including Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park and Yan Chau Tong Marine Park, are protected by a network of marine parks and a reserve, making this well-suited for kayaking and snorkelling.
WELLNESS, HONG KONG-STYLE
One of the best things about the city is how naturally well-being fits into daily life. After all, there is no need for a dedicated retreat when green space and pockets of calm can be easily found.
Take a cue from the locals and start the morning in places such as Hong Kong Park, Kowloon Park or Victoria Park. Join the joggers, tai chi practitioners and early risers getting in some movement before the working day begins.
For those who prefer aquatic activities, Hong Kong also has a strong open-water swimming culture. Gazetted beaches such as Repulse Bay, Shek O and Clear Water Bay Second Beach make it easy to get into the sea, with lifeguard services available at attended beaches during service hours.
There are also plenty of open-air leisure options. Go Park Sai Sha is a sprawling complex designed for active pursuits, with facilities for cycling, skateboarding, climbing and other recreational sports.
For a quieter experience, places such as Fung Yuen Butterfly Reserve and Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens offer the chance to appreciate the city’s biodiversity, from butterfly species and native plants to shaded garden paths and wildlife in more contemplative corners of Hong Kong.