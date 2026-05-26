Where the wild things are, in Hong Kong

Beyond the main island, Hong Kong’s 250-plus outlying islands offer a range of smaller destinations, each with its own rhythm and character. Many are easily reached by public transport and ferry, making them ideal for unhurried day trips that feel far removed from the city’s tempo.

On Lantau Island, Tai O village offers a glimpse into the city’s fishing heritage, with its distinctive pang uk, or wooden stilt houses. Come hungry: There are freshly caught fish and shrimp to feast on, along with local snacks such as chargrilled egg puffs and “big bowl” noodles from small stalls along the waterfront. Nearby Lamma Island offers a similarly laid-back atmosphere, with idyllic coastal hikes and seafood spots serving the day’s catch.

Other day-trip options are Kat O and Ap Chau, which are just 15 minutes apart by ferry. These islands offer a rich Hakka history, with historic Tin Hau temples built to honour the goddess of the sea. For something more active, Sharp Island draws visitors for kayaking and other water activities, while Tung Ping Chau, also known as Flat Island, touts striking geological features of thinly bedded shale rock and stony coral shores.

Nature lovers will also enjoy exploring the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, which spans Sai Kung and the northeastern New Territories. The marine landscape is marked by dramatic prehistoric volcanic rock columns and coastal formations best explored by boat. The surrounding waters, including Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park and Yan Chau Tong Marine Park, are protected by a network of marine parks and a reserve, making this well-suited for kayaking and snorkelling.