Keep your cool: Blue-dialled watches for any collection

THE
BLUE BRIGADE
Effortlessly cool and sophisticated, these timepieces prove that blue dials are here to stay
Scroll through the internet for the year’s major timepiece trends, and you’ll inevitably find more than a fair share dedicated to the most prominent colours of the year. This is not only because they are the easiest to pick out visually, but also because a watch’s look can completely transform with a figurative stroke of the brush. A seemingly ordinary dial takes on a quaint retro charm when dressed in salmon. A chronograph exudes a more military vibe when decked in olive green. Last year, it was vibrant rainbow finishes and gems that took the spotlight — a clear departure from the lush back-to-nature green that conquered the year before. Through it all, one colour has held its ground against the fickle tides of trends, reassuring watch lovers with its classic timelessness, while offering a point of differentiation from the white, black and metallic dials so commonly found. Running the gamut from ocean shades to azure hues, these blue-dialled watches stand out with a quiet confidence that makes them worthy additions to any collection.
IN
COLOUR
Launched as part of the collection’s 60th-anniversary celebrations this year, TAG Heuer’s Carrera Date 36mm features a new streamlined silhouette, a mechanical movement upgrade and dial colours that include blue, pink, green and silver.
Girard Perregaux’s La Esmeralda Tourbillon “A Secret” Eternity Edition returns in white gold this year. Available in a blue, green or grey guilloché Grand Feu enamel dial, the watch features a hand-engraved case with a secret hinged cover at the back.
HIGHLY
DECORATED
SPORTING
BEHAVIOUR
Louis Vuitton’s completely redesigned Tambour exudes sophistication that results from its sleeker-than-usual profile, an integrated bracelet and impeccable finishes (polished, satin-brushed and sandblasted included). It’s also available in a tone-on-tone silver dial model.
ONE AND
ONLY
Blancpain continues its support of 2023’s Only Watch charity auction with a pièce unique edition of its Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 1 timepiece. It’s a vision in blue with a dial, unidirectional sapphire bezel and straps in the same hue.
Its name says it all: De Buthane’s electrifying DB28 Kind of Blue timepiece showcases grade 5 titanium that has been blued, using the same 16th-century thermal technique used to blue steel. Even the movement has undergone the procedure.
JOLT
OF HUE
TOUGH LOVE
IWC Schaffhausen’s Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun “Oceana” features a ceramic case in a blue inspired by the working overalls worn by the U.S. Navy pilots. Co-developed with Pantone, the watch is completed with matching denim-rubber straps.
STEELY
AFFECTIONS
Cartier has enriched its Santos de Cartier collection with new steel editions bearing colour-saturated dials. The sunray-brushed dials are coated with a thin layer of tinted lacquer in navy blue or deep green.
Frederique Constant celebrates its 35th anniversary with the Highlife Worldtimer Manufacture timepiece. There are two models to choose from: A steel edition with a chocolate dial and this 35-piece limited-edition in rose gold with a petroleum blue dial.
JET-SET
LIFE
VINTAGE
STYLE
Breitling’s Premier collection turns 80 years old with six new Premier B01 Chronograph 42 watches. The steel editions feature dials in blue, black, salmon, green or cream, while a red gold number is offered with a cream dial.
THE
UNEXPECTED
It may not look it but Montblanc’s new Unveiled Timekeeper Minerva is an avant-garde watch: It’s a chronograph without any pushers. Instead, its fluted bezel starts, stops and resets the chronograph function with a quick twist.
Thirty-five layers of translucent lacquer have been hand-applied to the three-part dial of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s new Polaris Chronograph, resulting in an impressive colour richness and visual depth that warrants a second glance.
THE
HEAD-TURNER
LA DOLCE VITA
Released in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces, Bvlgari’s Aluminium Capri Chronograph pays homage to the Italian island of its name with a gradient-hued dial that recalls the clear skies and cool ocean waters of the Mediterranean.
Keen to explore more horological wonders? Head to the Singapore Watch Fair which runs from 18-23 October at Equarius Hotel.