Keep your cool: Blue-dialled watches for any collection

Scroll through the internet for the year’s major timepiece trends, and you’ll inevitably find more than a fair share dedicated to the most prominent colours of the year. This is not only because they are the easiest to pick out visually, but also because a watch’s look can completely transform with a figurative stroke of the brush. A seemingly ordinary dial takes on a quaint retro charm when dressed in salmon. A chronograph exudes a more military vibe when decked in olive green. Last year, it was vibrant rainbow finishes and gems that took the spotlight — a clear departure from the lush back-to-nature green that conquered the year before. Through it all, one colour has held its ground against the fickle tides of trends, reassuring watch lovers with its classic timelessness, while offering a point of differentiation from the white, black and metallic dials so commonly found. Running the gamut from ocean shades to azure hues, these blue-dialled watches stand out with a quiet confidence that makes them worthy additions to any collection.