In her element: The year's best women's timepieces

More than just dainty or decorative, today’s ladies’ timepieces are as diverse and dynamic as the women who wear them. They’re thoughtfully designed, mechanically refined and styled to suit every facet of modern femininity, from boardroom polish to beachside ease. Whether it’s the poetic iridescence of Blancpain’s mother-of-pearl diver, the sculptural sparkle of Franck Muller’s gem-studded floral creation or the high complication of the Patek Philippe Twenty~4 collection’s first perpetual calendar, every one of these new releases is a statement in its own right.