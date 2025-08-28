In her element: The year's best women's timepieces

BOLD BY
NATURE
Mechanical complexity meets modern elegance in these standout ladies’ timepieces that reflect the many facets of femininity – each a tribute to women in their element
More than just dainty or decorative, today’s ladies’ timepieces are as diverse and dynamic as the women who wear them. They’re thoughtfully designed, mechanically refined and styled to suit every facet of modern femininity, from boardroom polish to beachside ease. Whether it’s the poetic iridescence of Blancpain’s mother-of-pearl diver, the sculptural sparkle of Franck Muller’s gem-studded floral creation or the high complication of the Patek Philippe Twenty~4 collection’s first perpetual calendar, every one of these new releases is a statement in its own right.
EVERYDAY
VERSATILITY
The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M blends elegant form with robust function, featuring 12 fresh models in gold, steel or bi-metal. Each 30mm watch is powered by a brand-new Co-Axial Master Chronometer movement for precision and magnetic resistance.
IWC Schaffhausen's Automatic 35 brings the signature Gerald Genta design to a refined 35mm case. In red gold or stainless steel, each version features the hallmark grid-textured dial, polished bezel and visible calibre 47110 with a 42-hour power reserve.
COMPACT
ICON
PRECIOUS
BLOOMS
The Franck Muller Vanguard Curvex Cut Flower dazzles with 364 diamonds and patented Curvex Cut gems, each shaped to follow a petal’s curves. Set in rose or white gold, this 32mm by 42.3mm hand-wound, skeletonised watch boasts a four-day power reserve.
CELESTIAL
CRAFT
The automatic 36mm Montblanc Bohème Perpetual Calendar stuns with a printed watercolour moon-phase disc, machine-stamped “star trail” outer dial, micro-diamond inner dial and diamond-set bezel – all housed in a rose gold or bi-metal steel and rose gold case.
Hublot’s first Big Bang One Click 33mm ceramic model debuts in a limited Mint Green hue. Paired with a matching shiny dial and rubber strap featuring a quick strap-change system, it’s powered by the HUB1120 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve.
VERDANT
BEAUTY
NATURE’S GRACE
Blancpain’s new 38mm Fifty Fathoms Automatique for women pairs dive-watch performance with elegance, featuring a mother-of-pearl dégradé dial in petal pink or smoky black and housed in brushed titanium or red gold with a 100-hour power reserve.
RETRO
RADIANCE
Offered with or without diamonds, the Piaget Sixtie captivates with a 29mm by 25.3mm trapeze-shaped case featuring a gadrooned bezel and gold, steel or bi-metal bracelet. Powered by a quartz movement, it’s an elegant nod to ’60s glamour.
The Patek Philippe Ref. 7340/1R perpetual calendar is the first complication and non-gemset round model in the Twenty~4 ladies’ line. It boasts a sunburst olive green or silvery dial, ultra-thin Caliber 240 Q and a 36mm rose gold case and bracelet.
ETERNAL
ELEGANCE
PURPLE
POISE
The 36.5mm Grand Seiko SBGW323 in stainless steel features a soft purple dial inspired by the kiri flower, Iwate Prefecture’s symbol in spring, with the iconic Mount Iwate pattern. Powered by the manual Caliber 9S64, it offers a 72-hour power reserve.
INTO
THE WILD
Bvlgari’s Serpenti Tubogas Automatic in 35mm seduces with sinuous curves, a sunray dial and a single- or double-coil rose gold bracelet. An exhibition caseback reveals the BVS100 Lady Solotempo automatic movement featuring a rotor with snake-like scales.
The 27mm by 34.5mm Santos de Cartier small model with a quartz movement fuses elegance with a steel, gold or bi-metal case. Boasting a sunray dial and interchangeable metal bracelet and leather strap, this iconic design is reimagined for refined wrists.
PETITE WITH
PRESENCE
FLIGHT OF FANCY
The 36mm stainless steel Miss Audrey “Bris de Verre” by Bovet featuring a hand-engraved shattered-glass dial, four coloured sapphires and heart-shaped hands transforms into a pendant or table clock without tools via the brand’s patented Amadeo system.