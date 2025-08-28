Anytime, anywhere: Versatile watches for any and every occasion

IN today’s dynamic world, versatility is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. A modern timepiece must do more than simply tell time; it must adapt, impress and endure across every setting. Whether it’s the commanding presence of a grand complication, the minimalist elegance of a dress watch or the bold personality of a jewellery-inspired piece, the eight watches featured here prove that style and function can coexist effortlessly. Their diversity in form, material and purpose offers something for every personality – masculine or feminine, classic or contemporary.

From intriguing natural stone dials to travel-ready complications and slim marvels that fit perfectly under a shirt cuff, each model is crafted to be as adaptable as the life it accompanies and ready for weekday meetings, weekend escapes, fancy dinners and more.