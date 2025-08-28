Anytime, anywhere: Versatile watches for any and every occasion

FROM BRUNCH TO
BLACK TIE
Whether understated or attention-grabbing, these exceptional timepieces move with you in style, effortlessly transitioning from day to night with elegance and ease
IN today’s dynamic world, versatility is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. A modern timepiece must do more than simply tell time; it must adapt, impress and endure across every setting. Whether it’s the commanding presence of a grand complication, the minimalist elegance of a dress watch or the bold personality of a jewellery-inspired piece, the eight watches featured here prove that style and function can coexist effortlessly. Their diversity in form, material and purpose offers something for every personality – masculine or feminine, classic or contemporary.
From intriguing natural stone dials to travel-ready complications and slim marvels that fit perfectly under a shirt cuff, each model is crafted to be as adaptable as the life it accompanies and ready for weekday meetings, weekend escapes, fancy dinners and more.
From intriguing natural stone dials to travel-ready complications and slim marvels that fit perfectly under a shirt cuff, each model is crafted to be as adaptable as the life it accompanies and ready for weekday meetings, weekend escapes, fancy dinners and more.
01
GEOLOGICAL
WONDER
WONDER
The 40mm Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II in Everose gold debuts a tiger iron dial – a fusion of tiger’s eye, red jasper and silvery hematite. Paired with a brown-black Cerachrom bezel and the calibre 3285, it’s travel-ready and visually striking.
THE GMT-MASTER II’S OYSTER BRACELET FEATURES ROLEX’S PROPRIETARY EASYLINK COMFORT EXTENSION LINK, WHICH ALLOWS IT TO BE EASILY LENGTHENED BY ABOUT 5MM.
02
REFINED
SIMPLICITY
For the discerning gentleman, A. Lange & Söhne’s 1815 offers discreet elegance in a 34mm white or pink gold case. Flaunting a blue dial, sleek 6.4mm profile and the hand-wound calibre L152.1 boasting 72 hours’ power reserve, it’s quiet luxury at its finest.
03
ENAMELLED
ELEGANCE
ELEGANCE
An icon since 1975, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato 42mm stuns with a grey Grand Feu enamel dial over a flinqué sunray motif. Set in a steel case with an octagonal bezel, it runs on the in-house GP01800 calibre and features a sleek integrated bracelet.
04
VOLUPTUOUS
CURVES
CURVES
Cartier masterfully unites form and function with the yellow gold Tressage. Its 31.4mm by 24.6mm case and sculptural gadroons frame a black lacquer dial so elegantly, you’ll wonder – is it a bracelet or a timepiece? Either way, it’s unmistakably Cartier.
THREE ADDITIONAL TRESSAGE MODELS DAZZLE WITH SNOW-SET DIAMONDS AND SAPPHIRE GRADIENTS, TURNING TIMEPIECES INTO BEJEWELLED STATEMENTS.
05
MONOCHROME
MARVEL
The Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon is rendered in proprietary sand gold with a matching sand gold-toned enamel dial. Set with 235 brilliant-cut diamonds, this 38mm timepiece houses the formidable 3.4mm-thin Calibre 2968.
06
EVERYDAY
FLAMBOYANCE
FLAMBOYANCE
The Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Obsidian dazzles in Blue or a gem-set Green with 56 emeralds on the bezel. Set in a 42mm ultra-thin case, each features a unique natural stone dial and the 1255P calibre with moon-phase and triple calendar.
07
CHIMING
CHARMER
CHARMER
For collectors, the L.U.C Full Strike Revelation puts Chopard’s award-winning minute repeater on show. This 20-piece limited 42.5mm edition in ethical yellow gold reveals the chronometer-certified L.U.C 08.01-L calibre via an openworked sapphire dial.
THE L.U.C FULL STRIKE REVELATION’S MOVEMENT IS A TECHNICAL MARVEL WITH A PATENTED MINUTE REPEATER MECHANISM THAT INCLUDES MONOBLOC SAPPHIRE GONGS.
08
PERFECT
PROPORTIONS
Patek Philippe’s new medium-sized Cubitus Ref. 7128/1R-001 redefines casual luxury with its 40mm rose gold case, sunburst brown dial and refined finishing. Powered by the calibre 26-330 S C, it delivers everyday elegance with technical precision.