Celebrating a Legacy

Blancpain, the renowned Swiss watchmaker established in 1735 in Villeret, Switzerland, possesses an unexpected reputation as a superstar in the realm of diving watches. For most of its illustrious history, Blancpain was primarily dedicated to crafting intricate complications and exquisitely finished timepieces. Then, in the 20th century, the manufacture addressed several business challenges by moving into the uncharted territory of tool watches.

Blancpain’s remarkable resilience has been evident throughout its history, enduring various crises since the 18th century. Even when the founding family exited the business, Betty Fiechter, a loyal employee, stepped in as a ready buyer in 1932, saving Blancpain’s watchmaking legacy. The tale of the Fifty Fathoms truly begins with her nephew, Jean-Jacques Fiechter.

In 1950, Jean-Jacques assumed the role of Blancpain’s CEO, and he harboured a deep passion for diving. In those days, recreational diving was in its infancy, with SCUBA apparatus having only been introduced in 1943 by famed diver and marine biologist Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Diving was perilous and unpredictable, and Jean-Jacques learned this the hard way. During a dive in the south of France, he found himself 50m below the surface, dangerously low on air and without a watch to time his emergency ascent. He later remarked that “passion makes one forget the time.” Thankfully, Jean-Jacques had another passion — watchmaking. Recognising the need for a precise, reliable and robust dive watch, he embarked on a mission to create the ideal timepiece.