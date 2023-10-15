Logo
A collector's guide: Dive watches for land and sea
The Deep End
The
DEEP END
Dive watches are a collector’s must-have for their blend of rugged looks and technical prowess. Here are eight standout picks from this year
01
UNDER
PRESSURE
Downsized from 46mm to 43mm for a more comfortable fit, Franck Muller’s latest Skafander now features a new second central ring. Water-resistent to a depth of 100m, this automatic watch in titanium is also available in a range of vibrant colours.

FRANCK MULLER’S SKAFANDER IS THE WORLD’S ONLY MECHANICAL TONNEAU-SHAPED DIVE WATCH.

02

MODERN
VINTAGE

The BR 03-92 Diver White Bronze timepiece from Bell & Ross uses an alloy composed of 92 per cent copper and 8 per cent tin for a tone that mimics the fittings of old sailboats and yachts. It’s water-resistant to 300m.
03
DEEP DIVE
Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa features a first-ever three-hour immersion-times measure for the maximum rebreather dive duration. The 47mm titanium watch with 300m water-resistance also features a brand-new automatic movement: The 13P8 calibre with a five-day power reserve.
04
TOUGH
AND RUGGED
Affectionately known as the “Ploprof”, Omega’s Seamaster Professional 600 timepiece now comes in a refreshing Summer Blue hue. Water-resistant to 1,200m, this robust number is immediately identified by the asymmetrical profile that comes with its 55mm monobloc O-MegaSteel case.

OMEGA HAS RELEASED A SLEW OF SEAMASTER TIMEPIECES IN CELEBRATION OF THE COLLECTION’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY, BUT IT’S ARGUABLY THE “PLOPROF” THAT HAS TONGUES WAGGING.

05

CONQUER
THE SEAS

Longines expands its HydroConquest collection with a new GMT model. Equipped with the new Longines calibre L844.5 with up to 72 hours of autonomy, the automatic 41mm steel Longines HydroConquest GMT is water-resistant to 300m and comes in black, brown, green and blue.
06
DO BETTER
THAN GOOD
The case of Ulysse Nardin’s Diver Net Azure features three things: Carbonium, which is derived from upcycled carbon fibres; Nylo, a polyamide recycled from fishing nets; and 95 per cent recycled steel. Water-resistant to 300m, the watch is equipped with the automatic UN-118 calibre.
07
GOOD TIMES
Mido’s Ocean Star
Decompression Worldtimer
promises both fun and function with a multi-coloured decompression scale dial and an added 24-hour GMT function. The 40.5mm automatic steel timepiece has a glass-box-style sapphire crystal and offers up to 80 hours of power reserve and a 200m water-resistance.

THE OCEAN STAR DECOMPRESSION COLLECTION IS A 2020 RELAUNCH OF A 1960s MIDO ICON.

08

SLEEK AND
SPORTY

Rado’s Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton timepiece juxtaposes retro aesthetics with high-tech material. The latest edition sees its matt plasma ceramic monobloc case in gunmetal grey paired with a rose-gold-coloured PVD-coated steel bezel and offering a water-resistance of 300m.
Keen to explore more horological wonders? Head to the Singapore Watch Fair which runs from 18-23 October at Equarius Hotel.
