SPECIAL FEATURE

Every Second Counts

Equipped with a column wheel and a 60-hour power reserve, Frederique Constant’s Highlife Chronograph Automatic is a sporty-sleek timepiece that delivers on all fronts

In the 35 years since its founding, Frederique Constant has garnered a reputation for offering classic timepieces that keep the brand’s unwavering promise to provide Swiss quality at fair prices. The Highlife collection sees the watchmaker enhancing its selection of timeless designs with sporty-luxe numbers that stay faithful to the brand’s mission. The collection was first introduced in 1999 and relaunched in 2020 with new vigour: Frederique Constant is very focused on developing the Highlife into a full-fledged range. The past three years alone have seen the contemporary collection enriched with timepieces spanning COSC chronometer-certified automatics and automatic skeletons, to perpetual calendars and perpetual calendar tourbillons. There’s even a new world-timer timepiece to commemorate the brand’s 35th anniversary this year. Still, it’s arguably the Highlife Chronograph Automatic that has the most people reaching for their wallets — and with good reason. The chronograph, after all, is one of the most popular complications among watch lovers. And Frederique Constant has spared no expense to ensure that the Highlife Chronograph Automatic holds its own amidst stiff competition, fitting it with thoughtful design details and impeccable finishes that drive the point home.

Upping the Game Featuring a distinctive barrel-shaped case, the 41mm steel number is engraved with the collection’s signature globe motif that lends its dial a subtle texture. The three sub-dials — the small seconds hand at nine o’clock, the 30-minute counter at three o’clock, and the 12-hour counter at six o’clock — are also slightly recessed for added depth and visual dynamics. At the same time, their concave flanges allow for a more accurate reading.



The timepiece’s hour indexes and central hour and minute hands have been treated with luminescence to light up in the dark. The date window — another useful feature — is located between the four and five o’clock positions. The chronograph’s seconds flange runs along the dial’s circumference and ties everything in, with a slim central chronograph seconds hand marking out the watch’s 1/5th second readings. Located on the right side of the case are the two push buttons that start, stop and reset the chronograph — a standard enough feature that’s made different, thanks to slightly inclined contours that complement that case’s curves for a more harmonious look.

Driving all this action is the FC-391 by La Joux-Perret — Frederique Constant’s sister company that is also a part of the Citizen Group — a movement manufacturer based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. Equipped with a chronograph module, this self-winding movement features a column wheel, which is more complex to produce than the standard cam-and-lever system commonly found in chronographs.



Offering a power reserve of 60 hours, the FC-391 calibre is also adorned with a rose-gold plated oscillating weight. It is patterned with Côtes de Genève, one of the watch industry’s best-known movement decorations. Turn the watch around, and you’ll see the column wheel and oscillating weight in action through the watch’s display open caseback. A three-part steel case, graced with polished and brushed satin finishes, protects the movement and gives the timepiece a water-resistance of up to 10ATM (or 100m). EQUIPPED WITH A CHRONOGRAPH MODULE, THE FC-391 CALIBRE FEATURES A COLUMN WHEEL IN PLACE OF THE STANDARD CAM-AND-LEVER SYSTEM COMMONLY FOUND IN CHRONOGRAPHS. The Highlife Chronograph Automatic is available in three executions. The bi-colour edition exudes refinement with a white dial and rose-gold plating on the bezel, push buttons, hands, hour indexes and the bracelet’s central links. The second iteration turns heads for its sleek, sporty looks with a matt black dial set in contrast to its shiny steel indices, hands and dual-finished bracelet. The third — which is undoubtedly a highlight of the range — sports a white dial with blue sub-dials that give it the archetypal chronograph look so sought out by sports watch enthusiasts. Released in a limited edition of 1,888 numbered pieces, this white-and-blue panda chronograph is a collector’s item that will see you through the years.