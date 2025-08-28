On your mark: Sports watches that channel peak performance

Limited to just 300 pieces, the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono “Pink” commemorates the Swiss manufacture’s role as the official timekeeper of the Giro d’Italia, one of the world’s most demanding and storied cycling races. The winner of the Giro earns the honour of wearing the Maglia Rosa, or pink jersey – a powerful symbol of hard-fought triumph. Tudor channels that same unyielding competitive spirit into this high-performance timepiece designed for those pursuing personal milestones.

Its matte black dial is brought to life by vivid pink accents, while a cycling-specific tachymeter scale wraps around the flange. Calibrated to measure speeds relevant to cyclists rather than cars, it marks a first in chronograph design. Constructed from a lightweight carbon composite with titanium pushers and crown, the 43mm case offers exceptional durability for the rigours of elite competition. Powering the watch is the COSC-certified MT5813 movement, featuring a column wheel chronograph and 70-hour power reserve. Completing the timepiece is a single-piece black fabric strap with a bold pink stripe, woven by historic French textile house Julien Faure. Lightweight, breathable and robust, it ensures all-day comfort for professional cyclists and passionate enthusiasts.