On your mark: Sports watches that channel peak performance

GAME
CHANGERS
From land to sea, these sports watches channel peak performance through precision engineering, bold materials and serious design muscle
The sports watch landscape is experiencing a renaissance of innovation, with the conventional boundaries between luxury and performance being redrawn. This year, watchmakers are raising the bar with cutting-edge materials, movements engineered for uncompromising chronometric precision and designs that pay tribute to iconic arenas, such as the high-octane world of Formula 1 or the gruelling Giro d’Italia. From Ulysse Nardin’s record-setting lightweight diver to Parmigiani Fleurier’s chronograph rendered in the state-of-the-art material Cermet, today’s sports timepieces showcase technical feats that would have seemed impossible just a decade ago. Whether inspired by cycling’s most punishing climbs, the split-second decisions of motorsport or the crushing depths of the ocean, each model captures the essence of elite sport and human ambition. In today’s smart tech-dominated world, these mechanical marvels prove that traditional horology still leads in the high-performance arena – boldly evolving for a new generation of adventurers chasing victory on every front.
NAUTICAL
SPIRIT
Celebrating its ongoing partnership with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team in the lead-up to the 38th America’s Cup, Panerai’s Luminor Chrono Flyback Luna Rossa PAM01654 is a 150-piece limited edition that blends technical performance with nautical heritage. Housed in a 44mm brushed titanium case with a polished bezel, the watch is 44 per cent lighter than steel yet just as robust, offering exceptional comfort and durability.
The timepiece is powered by the automatic P.9100 calibre, Panerai’s first chronograph movement equipped with a flyback function. The vertical clutch and column wheel ensure smooth engagement, while a single push resets and restarts the chronograph instantly. A 72-hour power reserve is delivered via twin barrels, and the movement can be admired through a sapphire caseback. Sporting a matte grey sandwich dial with bold red accents and the Luna Rossa team decal, the PAM01654 channels the team’s spirit of innovation. A tachymeter scale and legible subdials enhance functionality, while the bi-material strap with Luna Rossa’s signature stripe adds a final racing touch. An additional black rubber strap is included for versatility.
The timepiece is powered by the automatic P.9100 calibre, Panerai’s first chronograph movement equipped with a flyback function. The vertical clutch and column wheel ensure smooth engagement, while a single push resets and restarts the chronograph instantly. A 72-hour power reserve is delivered via twin barrels, and the movement can be admired through a sapphire caseback. Sporting a matte grey sandwich dial with bold red accents and the Luna Rossa team decal, the PAM01654 channels the team’s spirit of innovation. A tachymeter scale and legible subdials enhance functionality, while the bi-material strap with Luna Rossa’s signature stripe adds a final racing touch. An additional black rubber strap is included for versatility.
FIERCE
PRECISION
Grand Seiko pushes its sports watch lineage into bold new territory with the Tokyo Lion Tentagraph SLGC009. This 43mm timepiece features the high-frequency Calibre 9SC5, the Japanese manufacture’s first mechanical chronograph movement launched in 2023. Beating at 36,000 vibrations per hour, it delivers exceptional accuracy for timekeeping and elapsed time measurement, and boasts a 72-hour power reserve even with the chronograph engaged. The movement incorporates a column wheel, vertical clutch and three-pointed hammer for smooth, precise operation, and undergoes a rigorous 20-day testing process to meet Grand Seiko’s strict +5 to -3 seconds per day standard.
Design cues evoke the strength and grace of a lion – Grand Seiko’s enduring symbol since 1960 – from the flowing mane-inspired textured dial to claw-like, diamond-cut indexes. This is also the first model in Grand Seiko’s Sport Collection to feature a case made from Brilliant Hard Titanium, a proprietary alloy that’s brighter than traditional titanium and twice as hard as stainless steel. The sharp, angular case is enhanced by hairline finishes and Grand Seiko’s signature Zaratsu polishing.
Design cues evoke the strength and grace of a lion – Grand Seiko’s enduring symbol since 1960 – from the flowing mane-inspired textured dial to claw-like, diamond-cut indexes. This is also the first model in Grand Seiko’s Sport Collection to feature a case made from Brilliant Hard Titanium, a proprietary alloy that’s brighter than traditional titanium and twice as hard as stainless steel. The sharp, angular case is enhanced by hairline finishes and Grand Seiko’s signature Zaratsu polishing.
ANCHORING THE TOKYO LION TENTAGRAPH SLGC009 IS A TOUGH BROWN RUBBER STRAP THAT’S 2.7 TIMES STRONGER THAN SILICONE, WITH AN EMBOSSED LION PAW MOTIF BENEATH.
MODERN
ALCHEMY
Parmigiani Fleurier sets a new horological milestone with the Tonda PF Sport Chronograph Ultra-Cermet, becoming the first watchmaker to craft an entire timepiece – including the case, fluted bezel, crown, pushers and pin buckle – using the revolutionary Cermet material. This composite combines ceramic’s hardness and high-temperature resistance with metal’s lightness, creating an aerospace-grade material previously unseen in luxury watchmaking. A product of three years’ development, the 42.5mm chronograph showcases Cermet’s exceptional properties: scratch resistance, unique light reflection capabilities and a distinctive cool touch that adds unprecedented sensory depth.
Offered in two colourways of London Grey and Milano Blue, each dial is treated in Blackor, a 9k gold-nickel deposit, that lends it a distinctive grey-black hue to enhance the timepiece’s metallic elegance. Driving this technological tour de force is the COSC-certified PF070 calibre, a high-frequency, integrated chronograph movement with a 65-hour power reserve. Fitted with a matching rubber strap, this sleek model is the ultimate statement for modern aesthetes who prize innovation without excess.
Offered in two colourways of London Grey and Milano Blue, each dial is treated in Blackor, a 9k gold-nickel deposit, that lends it a distinctive grey-black hue to enhance the timepiece’s metallic elegance. Driving this technological tour de force is the COSC-certified PF070 calibre, a high-frequency, integrated chronograph movement with a 65-hour power reserve. Fitted with a matching rubber strap, this sleek model is the ultimate statement for modern aesthetes who prize innovation without excess.
TITANIUM
TRIBUTE
The Zenith Defy Revival Diver pays homage to the legendary 1969 Defy A3648 “Plongeur” in this modern re-creation that faithfully captures the spirit of the original, while featuring contemporary materials and finishing. Housed in a compact 37mm micro-blasted titanium case, the watch retains the hallmark 14-sided bezel that has defined the signature Defy aesthetic. The distinctive crown between 4 and 5 o’clock remains true to its roots, preserving the watch’s unmistakable identity. A unidirectional rotating bezel crafted from titanium and fitted with a bright, yellow-tinted sapphire insert frames the dial with a vibrant, functional edge.
Despite its retro proportions, this model boasts modern dive-watch capabilities, including an impressive 600m water resistance. It is equipped with the automatic Elite 670 calibre, which delivers reliable performance and a 50-hour power reserve. The transparent caseback offers a view of the movement, with Geneva stripes and a skeletonised Zenith star rotor that adds visual depth.
Despite its retro proportions, this model boasts modern dive-watch capabilities, including an impressive 600m water resistance. It is equipped with the automatic Elite 670 calibre, which delivers reliable performance and a 50-hour power reserve. The transparent caseback offers a view of the movement, with Geneva stripes and a skeletonised Zenith star rotor that adds visual depth.
ROUNDING OFF THE DEFY REVIVAL DIVER IS A TITANIUM BRACELET INSPIRED BY GAY FRÈRES, THE SWISS MAKER BEHIND MANY ICONIC 20TH-CENTURY SPORTS WATCH BRACELETS.
THINK
PINK
Limited to just 300 pieces, the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono “Pink” commemorates the Swiss manufacture’s role as the official timekeeper of the Giro d’Italia, one of the world’s most demanding and storied cycling races. The winner of the Giro earns the honour of wearing the Maglia Rosa, or pink jersey – a powerful symbol of hard-fought triumph. Tudor channels that same unyielding competitive spirit into this high-performance timepiece designed for those pursuing personal milestones.
Its matte black dial is brought to life by vivid pink accents, while a cycling-specific tachymeter scale wraps around the flange. Calibrated to measure speeds relevant to cyclists rather than cars, it marks a first in chronograph design. Constructed from a lightweight carbon composite with titanium pushers and crown, the 43mm case offers exceptional durability for the rigours of elite competition. Powering the watch is the COSC-certified MT5813 movement, featuring a column wheel chronograph and 70-hour power reserve. Completing the timepiece is a single-piece black fabric strap with a bold pink stripe, woven by historic French textile house Julien Faure. Lightweight, breathable and robust, it ensures all-day comfort for professional cyclists and passionate enthusiasts.
Its matte black dial is brought to life by vivid pink accents, while a cycling-specific tachymeter scale wraps around the flange. Calibrated to measure speeds relevant to cyclists rather than cars, it marks a first in chronograph design. Constructed from a lightweight carbon composite with titanium pushers and crown, the 43mm case offers exceptional durability for the rigours of elite competition. Powering the watch is the COSC-certified MT5813 movement, featuring a column wheel chronograph and 70-hour power reserve. Completing the timepiece is a single-piece black fabric strap with a bold pink stripe, woven by historic French textile house Julien Faure. Lightweight, breathable and robust, it ensures all-day comfort for professional cyclists and passionate enthusiasts.
RECORD
SETTER
While the dive watch category might seem thoroughly explored after almost a century of innovation, Ulysse Nardin defies convention with the Diver [AIR] – the world’s lightest mechanical dive watch. Weighing just 52g including the strap, the watch is lighter than a tennis ball, yet delivers the durability and precision expected of a professional-grade instrument. Its cutting-edge calibre UN-374 boasts a 90-hour power reserve, and features bridges and a mainplate made from 90 per cent recycled titanium.
The 44mm modular case combines a titanium core with side parts made from Nylo-Foil, an innovative composite of recycled fishing nets and upcycled carbon fibre from monohull racing yachts. The sustainable approach extends throughout, with the bezel insert forged entirely from upcycled carbon fibre and the silicon escapement made from recycled wafers. Remarkably, despite being made up of 80 per cent air and only 20 per cent material, this skeletonised movement can withstand an impact of 5,000Gs, while maintaining a water resistance of 200m.
The 44mm modular case combines a titanium core with side parts made from Nylo-Foil, an innovative composite of recycled fishing nets and upcycled carbon fibre from monohull racing yachts. The sustainable approach extends throughout, with the bezel insert forged entirely from upcycled carbon fibre and the silicon escapement made from recycled wafers. Remarkably, despite being made up of 80 per cent air and only 20 per cent material, this skeletonised movement can withstand an impact of 5,000Gs, while maintaining a water resistance of 200m.
THE DIVER [AIR] IS PAIRED WITH TWO ULTRA-LIGHT, INTERCHANGEABLE FABRIC STRAPS IN BRIGHT ORANGE AND CRISP WHITE, SECURED WITH VELCRO-LIKE CLOSURES.
RACE
READY
Tag Heuer commemorates its return as Formula 1 Official Timekeeper with the extraordinary Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph | F1. This exclusive 10-piece limited edition represents one of the most complex timepieces in the Swiss manufacture’s arsenal, reviving the split-seconds complication that traces back to the brand’s Mikrosplit stopwatch from 1916.
The 41mm case is crafted entirely from white ceramic and sapphire crystal, offering a robust yet ultra-lightweight profile. Its exhibition caseback reveals hand-finished components, including a kerb-inspired oscillating weight and bridges featuring Tag Heuer’s signature chequered-flag motif. Unlike moulded ceramic, each component is precisely machined and hand-finished for exceptional refinement. The vivid, red-tinted translucent dial captures the energy of race day, while chronograph counters echo the racetrack with asphalt-textured finishes, white and yellow grid markings, and official F1 typography. Race commentator David Croft’s iconic phrase, “LIGHTS OUT & AWAY WE GO”, emblazoned on the counters, adds a dramatic visual flourish. Powering the watch is the Calibre TH81-00, one of Tag Heuer’s lightest and most advanced chronograph movements, enabling precise split-seconds timing for high-speed performance.
The 41mm case is crafted entirely from white ceramic and sapphire crystal, offering a robust yet ultra-lightweight profile. Its exhibition caseback reveals hand-finished components, including a kerb-inspired oscillating weight and bridges featuring Tag Heuer’s signature chequered-flag motif. Unlike moulded ceramic, each component is precisely machined and hand-finished for exceptional refinement. The vivid, red-tinted translucent dial captures the energy of race day, while chronograph counters echo the racetrack with asphalt-textured finishes, white and yellow grid markings, and official F1 typography. Race commentator David Croft’s iconic phrase, “LIGHTS OUT & AWAY WE GO”, emblazoned on the counters, adds a dramatic visual flourish. Powering the watch is the Calibre TH81-00, one of Tag Heuer’s lightest and most advanced chronograph movements, enabling precise split-seconds timing for high-speed performance.