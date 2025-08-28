Logo
High Time 2025: your guide to the year's hottest watch trends
The return of gold in modern watchmaking
The best women’s timepieces in 2025
Watches built to conquer land and sea, in style
Versatile timepieces that keep up and stand out
See-through style with serious substance
 
 
TRADITION MEETS TOMORROW
Steeped in heritage, these watch brands blend
time-honoured techniques with modern flair and a fresh perspective
Blancpain expands its Fifty Fathoms line
Bovet marks a milestone for its 19Thirty range
Franck Muller and #FR2 serve cool, cheeky vibes this summer
The SLGB003 sets a new Grand Seiko record for accuracy
 
 