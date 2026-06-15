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High Time: The makers, movements and ideas driving watchmaking into its next chapter
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landing luxury
Material Futures editorial hero image
A quiet evolution in form, material and craftsmanship
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Spectrum Shift editorial hero image
The best women’s
timepieces in 2025
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MATERIAL
FUTURES
New materials reshape how watches look and perform
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SPECTRUM
SHIFT
Vivid surfaces and craft bring dials to life
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THE ROLEX OYSTER AT 100
Tracing the evolution and making of the brand’s renowned watch.
THE OYSTER
EVOLUTION
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A century on and still shaping what comes next
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BECOMING AN
ICON
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The case that changed the wristwatch
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MORE FROM
CNA LUXURY
OBSESSIONS
For A Man's Milestones article thumbnail
FOR A MAN’S MILESTONES
The watches worth wearing and keeping through career, family and beyond.
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For A Woman's Milestones article thumbnail
FOR A WOMAN’S MILESTONES
The timepieces that reflect the defining pivots of a Singapore woman’s life.
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EARTH’S TREASURES
Luxury watches crafted from nature’s rarest stones, from tiger iron to lepidolite.
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STRIKING TOURBILLON WATCHES
Think sporty statements, ultra-thin engineering and jewellery-level extravagance.
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