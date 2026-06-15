High Time: The makers, movements and ideas driving watchmaking into its next chapter

landing luxury A quiet evolution in form, material and craftsmanship Discover The best women’s timepieces in 2025 Discover MATERIAL FUTURES New materials reshape how watches look and perform SPECTRUM SHIFT Vivid surfaces and craft bring dials to life THE ROLEX OYSTER AT 100 Tracing the evolution and making of the brand’s renowned watch. THE OYSTER EVOLUTION A century on and still shaping what comes next BECOMING AN ICON The case that changed the wristwatch MORE FROM CNA LUXURY OBSESSIONS FOR A MAN’S MILESTONES The watches worth wearing and keeping through career, family and beyond. FOR A WOMAN’S MILESTONES The timepieces that reflect the defining pivots of a Singapore woman’s life. EARTH’S TREASURES Luxury watches crafted from nature’s rarest stones, from tiger iron to lepidolite. STRIKING TOURBILLON WATCHES Think sporty statements, ultra-thin engineering and jewellery-level extravagance. READ THE FULL STORY