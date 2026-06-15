High Time: How colour, texture and craftsmanship are transforming the modern watch dial

There was a time when a bold timepiece meant a complicated movement, an unusual case shape or a lavish use of gems. Today, the dial is taking centre stage, with colour, texture and craft pushed to more expressive ends. Where black, silver and blue once dominated, a broader and more daring spectrum has emerged. Many of today’s standout dials blur the line between watchmaking and art: lacquer built up layer by layer, grand feu enamel fired repeatedly for depth, guilloche meticulously executed by hand, and gemstones and mother-of-pearl worked into luminous miniature landscapes. This range spans Rolex’s kaleidoscopic Jubilee motif and Piaget’s vivid orange enamel layered over gold to Louis Vuitton’s animated fantasy and Ressence’s cosmic composition. No longer just a surface to tell time, the dial is often where a watch makes its strongest first impression.