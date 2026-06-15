High Time: How colour, texture and craftsmanship are transforming the modern watch dial

SPECTRUM SHIFT
As colours, textures and techniques evolve, watchmakers are bringing dials to life through vivid surfaces and intricate craft.
There was a time when a bold timepiece meant a complicated movement, an unusual case shape or a lavish use of gems. Today, the dial is taking centre stage, with colour, texture and craft pushed to more expressive ends. Where black, silver and blue once dominated, a broader and more daring spectrum has emerged. Many of today’s standout dials blur the line between watchmaking and art: lacquer built up layer by layer, grand feu enamel fired repeatedly for depth, guilloche meticulously executed by hand, and gemstones and mother-of-pearl worked into luminous miniature landscapes. This range spans Rolex’s kaleidoscopic Jubilee motif and Piaget’s vivid orange enamel layered over gold to Louis Vuitton’s animated fantasy and Ressence’s cosmic composition. No longer just a surface to tell time, the dial is often where a watch makes its strongest first impression.
01
HUE’S
THE BOSS
THE BOSS
The Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36 features a new dial with a multicoloured Jubilee motif – a refreshed vintage pattern spelling “Rolex” in 10 contrasting hues, each applied through a multi-step process. Framed by a 36mm Oystersteel case, it is powered by the calibre 3230.
THE OYSTER PERPETUAL 36 DIAL REVISITS ROLEX’S LATE 1970S JUBILEE MOTIF, WITH ITS BRAND NAME RENDERED IN 10 HUES APPLIED INDIVIDUALLY.
02
HAMMERED
TIME
Limited to 30 pieces, the 40.6mm Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Petite Seconde flaunts a hand-hammered white gold dial in Morning Blue, created through about 60 operations. Shaped by an artisan’s precise manual strikes, each subtly irregular dial surface is unique.
03
MECHANICAL
FANTASY
FANTASY
Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Taiko Arty Automata depicts a rainbow dreamscape of love in motion, its grand feu enamel dial taking over 250 hours to create from 23 pastel shades. Moving blooms, eyes, lips and a heart animate the 42mm gem-set white gold watch.
04
SOMETHING
BLUE
BLUE
Tiffany & Co revives the Tiffany Timer with a Tiffany Blue dial created over 50 hours using 23 layers of varnish and lacquer. The 40mm platinum model houses a customised El Primero chronograph movement with baguette-cut diamond hour markers.
THE TIFFANY TIMER’S OPEN CASEBACK REVEALS THE SIGNATURE BIRD MOTIF FROM BIRD ON A ROCK, HAND-SCULPTED IN YELLOW GOLD ON THE OSCILLATING ROTOR.
05
FIERY
GLAMOUR
Piaget’s Limelight Gala turns up the heat with a translucent orange grand feu enamel dial layered over hand-engraved pink gold to evoke a snakeskin effect. Framed by diamonds and spessartite garnets, the 32mm self-winding watch comes with a matching scaled bracelet.
06
PASTEL
PUNCH
PUNCH
From Richard Mille’s RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics line, this 50-piece limited edition pairs a 31.4mm by 45.66mm lavender-pink ceramic case and dial with guilloche, laser-cut rubber appliques, gems and a jolt of 1980s exuberance.
07
GALACTIC GLOW
Ressence’s Type 9 Ike turns time into a rotating cosmic tableau, its dial hand-set with mother-of-pearl beneath black urushi lacquer by Japanese artist Terumasa Ikeda. The 39mm DLC-coated grade 5 titanium watch is limited to eight pieces.
ON THE TYPE 9 IKE, THE CONVEX ORBITAL DIAL, DRIVEN BY RESSENCE’S ROCS MODULE, REPLACES TRADITIONAL HANDS WITH CONTINUOUSLY ROTATING DISCS.
08
RED
ALERT
Patek Philippe updates the Ref 7129J-001 World Time with a lacquered carmine-red dial centre and a hand-guilloche basket-weave motif. White city names encircle the display while a red alligator strap completes the 36mm yellow gold model powered by the calibre 240 HU.