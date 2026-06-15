High Time: Watchmakers turn to rare metals, lab-grown crystals and ultra-light composites

Rolex has long approached material innovation through in-house expertise rather than overt experimentation. At its Geneva foundry, the brand develops and casts its own 18k gold alloys, refining colour, purity and consistency from the start of production. One example is Everose gold, its patented 18k pink gold alloy introduced in 2005. Created to resist the fading associated with traditional rose gold, the alloy combines gold, copper and trace elements, including palladium, to preserve its warm tone over time.

That expertise now appears in Jubilee Gold, debuting on the Oyster Perpetual DayDate 40. The watch pairs the exclusive 18k alloy with a bright green aventurine dial, an hour circle of 10 baguette-cut diamonds, a fluted bezel and the President bracelet, reserved for Day-Date references and precious metal versions of the Datejust. Where Everose gold was engineered for durability and colour stability, Jubilee Gold focuses on tonal variation, shifting between yellow, grey and pink depending on the light.