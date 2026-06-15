How a century of engineering shaped the modern wristwatch

I N the mid-1920s, the wristwatch was still finding its place. Pocket watches remained the trusted instruments of precision, while wristwatches were smaller, more exposed and often dismissed as ornamental. Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf saw not a limitation, but a challenge to solve through innovation.

Introduced in 1926, the Rolex Oyster was his answer. By improving protection, reliability and autonomy, Wilsdorf helped shape the modern wristwatch: a dependable object made to tell time and keep pace with its wearer. A century later, the Oyster story continues to evolve, from its original waterproof case to increasingly demanding standards of certification, precision and durability.