SPECIAL FEATURE

Horological Gems

The Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet collection is enriched by two new additions in a svelte 38mm case for the first time

Smaller watches are back in trend this year, and the brand that gave the world the Royal Oak is way ahead of the game with the new 38mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet. Available in a luscious purple or an elegant ivory execution, the new watches were designed to cater to individuals with slimmer wrists, demonstrating the famed Swiss haute horlogerie brand’s commitment to merging the creative with the technical. This new size is the smallest thus far since the collection was introduced in 2019. It complements the existing 41mm and 42mm offerings while staying faithful to the aesthetic principles that have come to be expected of the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet collection — or any timepiece bearing the manufacture’s name, for that matter. For example, both the watches are automatic, a crucial feature of the collection. Another more apparent and defining characteristic is their complex three-part case. This is crafted in 18k pink gold and features an octagonal case middle set between a circular ultra-thin bezel and a circular caseback. The upper part of the gracefully-styled lugs is welded to the bezel, while the lower part gently aligns with the caseback, maintaining perfect symmetry. Beating resolutely away behind the exhibition caseback is one of the manufacture’s latest generation of self-winding movement: The Calibre 5900 that was introduced in 2022.

Collectors might recognise this calibre from several 37mm Royal Oak references. This thin 4mm mechanical movement combines a high-performance 4Hz frequency escapement with an ample 60-hour power reserve to show the hours, minutes, seconds (via a sweep second hand) and date (via a window at three o’clock). The sapphire caseback reveals the movement in all its glory, including an openworked 22k pink gold oscillating weight and fine finishing on all parts, including polished angles, vertical satin brushing, circular graining, chamfering and Côtes de Genève. The same dedication to detail has also been extended to the 38mm case. Like its precursors, it is finished with precise, alternating satin brushing and polished chamfering that accentuate its complex architecture. THE SAPPHIRE CASEBACK REVEALS THE MOVEMENT IN ALL ITS GLORY, INCLUDING AN OPENWORKED FULL PINK GOLD OSCILLATING WEIGHT AND FINE FINISHING ON ALL PARTS.

Both watches feature Audemars Piguet’s latest design evolution for the collection, which was introduced earlier this year. The concentric circles-embossed dials are graced with a striking gradient structure that was developed in collaboration with Swiss guilloché craftsman Yann von Kaenel. The surface of each dial is marked with a multitude of tiny perforations that radiate outward from the centre in a wave-like pattern, resulting in an alluring visual effect. The purple and ivory hues are the result of a PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition) treatment on the decorated surface. This treatment also works to preserve and enhance the depth of the embossed pattern and maximise the interplay of light for optimal radiance at every turn. Pink gold applied hour markers and luminescent-coated hands complete the picture.

Each timepiece is paired with a “large square scale” alligator strap that matches the dial’s tone and features the collection’s new 18k pink gold pin “Audemars Piguet” engraved buckle. Additionally, for those who are after a different look, Audemar Piguet’s boutiques offer rubber-coated straps lined with calfskin leather and embellished with a textile pattern in either ivory or purple.