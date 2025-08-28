Blancpain completes its Fifty Fathoms Automatique line with new 38mm models

Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms needs little introduction. First created in 1953, it laid the blueprint for the modern dive watch by debuting essential features, such as a lockable rotating bezel, anti-magnetic shielding, screw-down crown and caseback, as well as superior water resistance of up to 50 fathoms, or 91.45m. These innovations set a new benchmark for underwater timekeeping and have since become defining hallmarks of professional dive watches.

More than 70 years later, that trailblazing spirit finds its fullest expression to date, with the unveiling of the complete Fifty Fathoms Automatique line. Now available in three perfectly proportioned case sizes – including a newly introduced 38mm alongside the 42mm and 45mm – this expansion honours the legacy of a pioneering timepiece, while embracing the evolving preferences of today’s diverse watch enthusiasts.