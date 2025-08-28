Blancpain completes its Fifty Fathoms Automatique line with new 38mm models

AN ICON
EVOLVES
Blancpain rounds out the Fifty Fathoms Automatique line with a new 38mm size, completing a trio that reimagines the classic dive watch as an everyday companion.
Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms needs little introduction. First created in 1953, it laid the blueprint for the modern dive watch by debuting essential features, such as a lockable rotating bezel, anti-magnetic shielding, screw-down crown and caseback, as well as superior water resistance of up to 50 fathoms, or 91.45m. These innovations set a new benchmark for underwater timekeeping and have since become defining hallmarks of professional dive watches.
More than 70 years later, that trailblazing spirit finds its fullest expression to date, with the unveiling of the complete Fifty Fathoms Automatique line. Now available in three perfectly proportioned case sizes – including a newly introduced 38mm alongside the 42mm and 45mm – this expansion honours the legacy of a pioneering timepiece, while embracing the evolving preferences of today’s diverse watch enthusiasts.
Balancing timeless appeal with a modern sensibility are three new 38mm gender-neutral models featuring sunburst dials in black or deep blue.
A Watch for Every Wrist
Far from being a simple scaled-down version, the latest 38mm case required a thoughtful reimagining of the Fifty Fathoms’ design. Blancpain’s watchmakers meticulously rebalanced every proportion to preserve the iconic line’s signature rugged sophistication and bold presence. This recalibration reflects the Swiss manufacture’s philosophy that true luxury lies not in a one-size-fits-all approach, but in precise engineering that adapts legendary performance to diverse modern lifestyles.
Also making their debut are two 38mm women’s models flaunting mother-of-pearl dégradé dials in smoky black, and petal pink as seen here.
The second expression comprises three classic yet versatile gender-neutral references in stainless steel, Grade 23 titanium and red gold. These three-hand models, featuring a date aperture between 4 and 5 o’clock, are offered with sunburst dials in deep blue or black that balance timeless appeal with a modern sensibility. Each timepiece is complemented by a suite of matching straps in Tropic rubber, sail-canvas or NATO, along with titanium or stainless steel bracelets showcasing alternating satin-brushed and polished finishes.
Although smaller case sizes have long been associated with women’s watches, the 38mm Fifty Fathoms Automatique defies convention. Its universal appeal extends to men who prefer a lighter, more discreet wrist presence, while resonating especially with female collectors – some of whom are marine conservationists, artists and adventurers. Recognising this, Blancpain has designed these timepieces not just as technical and aesthetic achievements, but as meaningful tributes to women’s growing impact in the fields of horology and marine exploration.
Powering all Fifty Fathoms Automatique references across the 42mm and 45mm sizes, as well as the three 38mm sunburst-dial models, is Blancpain’s robust in-house calibre 1150. Meanwhile, the two feminine mother-of-pearl editions are equipped with the equally impressive calibre 1153. Both automatic movements offer a remarkable 100-hour power reserve, operate at a 3 Hz frequency and feature a silicon balance spring for superior antimagnetic resistance. A sapphire crystal caseback reveals the refined finishing on each calibre, including a gold rotor that pays tribute to the original 1953 design.
Regardless of size or style, every Fifty Fathoms Automatique model upholds the line’s uncompromising technical standards: 300m water resistance, a unidirectional rotating bezel with a domed sapphire insert and high-performance luminous materials for optimal underwater legibility in low-light conditions.
Celebrating Women of the Ocean
One of the most inspiring aspects of Blancpain’s commitment to the sea is its enduring support for ocean conservation. This dedication finds its most powerful expression through the BOC and the brand’s partnership with the Ocean Photographer of the Year (OPY) awards, a global platform that celebrates the artistry and advocacy of marine photographers.
Among its most celebrated talents is French-Taiwanese underwater photographer Jade Hoksbergen. With accolades including second place overall in the 2024 OPY and Ocean Fine Art Photographer of the Year 2023, Hoksbergen’s evocative images capture the fragility and majesty of the marine world. A regular contributor to Oceanographic Magazine, her creative journey with Blancpain began in 2020 when she was featured in Editions Fifty Fathoms, a publication celebrating the world’s top 50 underwater photographers.
Jade Hoksbergen’s second prize–winning shot for Ocean Photographer of the Year 2024 captured a northern gannet diving into the sea to catch its prey.
Hoksbergen’s work has directly influenced the design of the new 38mm Fifty Fathoms models. The petal pink dégradé dial reflects the ethereal hues of coral reefs at dawn, while the smoky black variant channels the enigmatic allure of the ocean depths she so often explores and photographs. As a friend of the brand, she embodies the very spirit of these watches: bold, graceful and deeply connected to the sea.
The Female Fifty Fathoms Award
The spirit of marine conservation and artistic excellence exemplified by Hoksbergen find an echo in another remarkable talent: Ipah Uid Lynn from Malaysia, the first Asian winner of the Female Fifty Fathoms Award. Recognising the historical underrepresentation of women in underwater photography, Blancpain partnered with Oceanographic Magazine in 2021 to establish this award as part of its broader mission to foster inclusivity through the BOC.
What sets this accolade apart is its peer-nomination process, where honourees are put forward by fellow photographers, ensuring that recognition comes directly from within the professional and ocean communities. By spotlighting women’s perspectives beneath the waves, Blancpain aims to inspire future generations and encourage greater female participation in marine conservation.
A tiny goby perched on a delicate whip – a photo taken by Ipah Uid Lynn of Malaysia, the first Asian winner of the Female Fifty Fathoms Award.
Ipah’s victory marks a significant milestone – not only as the award’s first Asian honouree, but also as a testament to the global reach and inclusiveness of the BOC initiative. Her work underscores the idea that ocean conservation is a universal endeavour that calls for diverse voices from across the globe.
The impact of these awards is already evident. Of the 118 images selected for the 2024 OPY, 29 per cent were taken by women. With the introduction of the Female Fifty Fathoms Award, that number has increased to 35 per cent – a meaningful shift in a field long dominated by men.
A Classic Heart with a Modern Pulse
Blancpain’s decision to complete the Fifty Fathoms Automatique line with three case sizes reflects a vision of fine watchmaking that is responsive and deeply rooted in heritage and the horizon. Each model continues the legacy that began in 1953, when then-Blancpain CEO Jean-Jacques Fiechter – an avid diver himself – created a timepiece that met the needs of the emerging scuba community. His observation that female divers consumed less air and remained underwater longer has now inspired a new design philosophy, one that honours women who explore the depths with grit and grace.
With the introduction of the new 38mm Fifty Fathoms Automatique, Blancpain completes a remarkable chapter in the evolution of an icon. Beyond a diver’s watch, it is a symbol of technical ingenuity, artistic vision and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity. Whether you’re a seasoned diver, passionate collector or advocate for the oceans, the Fifty Fathoms Automatique line offers more than just timekeeping, it offers a legacy shaped by those bold enough to dive deeper.
HERITAGE HONOURED
Time reimagined for the modern explorer