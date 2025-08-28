A legacy of distinction

To celebrate 10 years of its 19Thirty collection, Bovet unveils a special edition timepiece that melds its storied pocket watch heritage with contemporary sophistication. The result is a striking testament to how this independent Swiss manufacture continues to captivate modern collectors with its artisanal mastery and forward-looking elegance.

First introduced in 2015, the 19Thirty collection paid poetic tribute to a transformative era in horology, when pocket timepieces began to yield to the rising popularity of wristwatches. From the outset, the 19Thirty stood apart with its signature Fleurier case design and unique bow and crown architecture, evoking the unmistakable lines of Bovet’s 19th-century pocket timepieces while asserting a bold identity of its own.



The original design drew inspiration from a 1930s “easel” chronometer from the personal collection of Bovet owner, Pascal Raffy. This was a distinctive piece crafted to be carried in the pocket or displayed upright on a desk. Its ingenious versatility laid the conceptual foundation for Bovet’s now-iconic Amadeo convertible system, which enables selected models to transform seamlessly – without the need for tools – into a wristwatch, pocket watch, pendant or even a table clock.