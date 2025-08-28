A LEGACY OF
DISTINCTION
Past meets present in Bovet’s 19Thirty 10th Anniversary Special Edition – a timepiece that distils horological finesse into a contemporary silhouette
To celebrate 10 years of its 19Thirty collection, Bovet unveils a special edition timepiece that melds its storied pocket watch heritage with contemporary sophistication. The result is a striking testament to how this independent Swiss manufacture continues to captivate modern collectors with its artisanal mastery and forward-looking elegance.
First introduced in 2015, the 19Thirty collection paid poetic tribute to a transformative era in horology, when pocket timepieces began to yield to the rising popularity of wristwatches. From the outset, the 19Thirty stood apart with its signature Fleurier case design and unique bow and crown architecture, evoking the unmistakable lines of Bovet’s 19th-century pocket timepieces while asserting a bold identity of its own.
The original design drew inspiration from a 1930s “easel” chronometer from the personal collection of Bovet owner, Pascal Raffy. This was a distinctive piece crafted to be carried in the pocket or displayed upright on a desk. Its ingenious versatility laid the conceptual foundation for Bovet’s now-iconic Amadeo convertible system, which enables selected models to transform seamlessly – without the need for tools – into a wristwatch, pocket watch, pendant or even a table clock.
The original design drew inspiration from a 1930s “easel” chronometer from the personal collection of Bovet owner, Pascal Raffy. This was a distinctive piece crafted to be carried in the pocket or displayed upright on a desk. Its ingenious versatility laid the conceptual foundation for Bovet’s now-iconic Amadeo convertible system, which enables selected models to transform seamlessly – without the need for tools – into a wristwatch, pocket watch, pendant or even a table clock.
From the outset, the 19Thirty stood out with its distinct Fleurier case design, and bold bow and crown architecture, evoking Bovet’s 19th-century pocket watches.
Now, a decade later, the 19Thirty 10th Anniversary Special Edition builds on those foundations with a cleaner, more modern aesthetic. Thanks to Bovet’s young in-house design team, whose average age is just 35, the refreshed collection exudes a quiet modernity without compromising the integrity of its origins. It’s a reflection of the watchmaker’s finesse in blending tradition and youthful vision into one sophisticated expression.
Crafted Without CompromiseFounded in 1822, Bovet is one of the rare Swiss watch manufactures that remains fully independent and vertically integrated – a distinction few in modern watchmaking can claim. Movement components and cases are produced in its state-of-the-art facility in Tramelan, a Swiss town nestled in the Bernese Jura, while final assembly and decorative finishing take place at the Môtiers château, a majestic 14th-century castle in picturesque Val-de-Travers.
Only a handful of today’s watch maisons can claim such absolute mastery over design and production. With more than 95 per cent of each timepiece crafted in-house, Bovet oversees every stage of production – from hairspring fabrication and component finishing to hand engraving – ensuring that each watch is a true reflection of its philosophy. Producing just around 1,000 pieces annually, Bovet does not chase volume; its exclusivity is simply the result of unwavering devotion to artisanal integrity and uncompromising craftsmanship.
BOVET OVERSEES EVERY STAGE OF PRODUCTION, MAKING MORE THAN 95 PER CENT OF EACH WATCH IN-HOUSE.
The Bovet Fleurier case in polished stainless steel is among the most recognisable silhouettes in modern horology. More than iconic, it is truly singular. Bovet is the only manufacture to have faithfully preserved a design originally conceived for pocket watches more than 400 years ago, seamlessly adapting it to be worn on the wrist. With its signature bow and crown positioned at 12 o’clock, this enduring form remains a living tribute to Bovet’s rich heritage – an unmistakable emblem of its identity.
Its sculptural form goes beyond aesthetics. Ergonomic yet refined, it embodies Bovet’s guiding philosophy: to honour traditional forms, while crafting timepieces for the connoisseurs of today. A domed sapphire crystal completes the case, offering optical clarity and graceful curvature, which subtly enhances the tactile pleasure of wearing the timepiece.
Its sculptural form goes beyond aesthetics. Ergonomic yet refined, it embodies Bovet’s guiding philosophy: to honour traditional forms, while crafting timepieces for the connoisseurs of today. A domed sapphire crystal completes the case, offering optical clarity and graceful curvature, which subtly enhances the tactile pleasure of wearing the timepiece.
Pascal Raffy’s personal
“easel” chronometer,
which inspired the
design of the first
19Thirty timepiece.
“easel” chronometer,
which inspired the
design of the first
19Thirty timepiece.
For the Next Generation
While the case pays homage to the past, the dial propels the collection boldly into the future. A departure from the original five-part construction, the 19Thirty 10th Anniversary Special Edition debuts three lacquered dial variations that speak to modern tastes: a saturated deep blue; In the Dusk, a nuanced forest green; and Queen of Trees, a mesmerising black flecked with delicate glitter.
Minimalist in execution yet unmistakably Bovet, these dials distil the brand’s visual identity to its core elements, retaining the signature layout of the hours, minutes, small seconds and linear power reserve indicator. The contemporary edge introduced by the maison’s younger designers lends a quiet vitality and freshness to the watch, one that resonates with a new generation of collectors who value timeless elegance reinterpreted through a modern lens.
Powering the 42mm timepiece is the hand-wound Calibre 15BM04, a technical marvel composed of 179 parts. Operating at 3 Hz or 21,600 vibrations per hour, it offers an impressive seven-day power reserve from a single barrel, underscoring Bovet’s mastery in energy management and mechanical refinement.
Where Bovet truly excels is in the finishing. The bridges are adorned with circular Côtes de Genève, while the mainplate features intricate perlage. Every edge is meticulously chamfered and polished by hand – hallmarks of the maison’s steadfast dedication to traditional Swiss artisanship.
Visible through a sapphire caseback, the movement invites admiration from every angle. It’s a flourish Bovet pioneered in the 1800s, being one of the first watchmakers to equip pocket timepieces with transparent backs to showcase the movement’s artistry within. Today, it remains a visual declaration of the maison’s enduring belief: that beauty must exist inside and out.
The 42mm timepiece is powered by the hand-wound Calibre 15BM04 that boasts an impressive seven-day power reserve from a single barrel.
Evincing Emotion in Every DetailEvery 19Thirty 10th Anniversary Special Edition is a narrative shaped in steel, sapphire and time. Born in the ateliers of Bovet’s Môtiers château, each watch is brought to life by master artisans whose savoir-faire has been honed over generations. From the tactile delight of winding the timepiece to the supple alligator leather strap – or the sportier rubber counterpart – every element is crafted to forge a lasting bond between the wearer and his timepiece.
But beyond technical finesse and aesthetic allure, the timepiece speaks to deeper values. It honours a pivotal chapter in horological evolution – the shift from pocket watch to wristwatch – while embracing the philosophy that true luxury must evolve with the times. This 10th Anniversary Special Edition reinterprets tradition with modern clarity and quiet confidence, resonating with those who see heritage not as nostalgia, but a blueprint for the future.
THE 19THIRTY 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION DEBUTS THREE CONTEMPORARY DIALS: A DEEP BLUE; IN THE DUSK, A FOREST GREEN; AND QUEEN OF TREES, A BLACK FLECKED WITH GLITTER.
For connoisseurs of heritage, artistry and mechanical excellence, the 19Thirty 10th Anniversary Special Edition distils Bovet’s legacy of innovation and refinement into a form that feels timeless and timely all at once. In a world that moves at speed, it offers a counterpoint – an invitation to appreciate craftsmanship on a deeper, more intimate level. Available through select boutiques across Asia, including Cortina Watch, the timepiece is poised to be a future classic, one destined for those who value emotion as much as execution in the art of fine watchmaking.
ADVERTISEMENT
A MODERN TRIBUTE
Experience the art of time, redefined