MAKING
WAVES
True to form, Harry Winston’s Ocean collection celebrates its 25th anniversary in style, with luxury sports watches and a summer-style campaign that exudes glamour and sophistication
When Harry Winston launched its Ocean collection in 1998, it did so with the intent for the collection to house its sportiest numbers. Featuring biretrograde complications, chronographs, moon phases, perpetual calendars and tourbillons among others, the luxury sports watch collection is equipped with exclusive Swiss calibres that are primed with the latest horology technologies and offer ultimate accuracy and precision
Despite their nautical-inspired name and sporty nature, Harry Winston’s Ocean timepieces are suitable for any occasion. The sophisticated wristwatches drip with glamour and offer a water-resistance of 100m, making them the perfect companions for a summertime dip in the pool or a spot of snorkelling in Honolulu.
Available in sizes that range from a petite 36mm to a confident 45mm, the Ocean timepieces are crafted at the House’s manufacture in Geneva, Switzerland, where the brand’s horology magic takes place. It’s also where Harry Winston’s world-famed reputation for gems and gem-setting is perpetuated, resulting in glittering timekeepers that take one’s breath away. An example is the new Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm, one of the models launched to commemorate the Ocean collection’s 25th anniversary this year.
Harry Winston’s Ocean timepieces drip with glamour and prestige, making them the perfect companions for a summertime dip in the pool or a spot of snorkelling in Honolulu.
Poised and PolishedBreaking away from the dial layout of the collection’s signature Biretrograde Automatic number, the new Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic bears an asymmetric three-counter dial design for its time, date and moon phase functions. The hour and minutes sub-dial is located at the two o’clock position, with gradual-sized brilliant-cut diamonds drawing attention to its shiny white gold hour indexes and delicate minute track. Harry Winston’s white gold appliqué logo sits at the 12 o’clock position above the counter’s snail-patterned mother-of-pearl centre.
THE DIAMOND-RINGED MOON PHASE APERTURE FEATURES A HANDCRAFTED YELLOW GOLD CABOCHON MOON SET AGAINST A BLUE NIGHT SKY.
Nestled between the four and five o’clock positions is the diamond-ringed moon phase aperture, which features a handcrafted yellow gold cabochon moon set against a blue night sky. The elegant date ring at seven o’clock intersects these two counters with bezel-set diamonds marking out the even dates of a month. All these details play out against an iridescent and subtly textured mother-of-pearl dial that’s accompanied by even more diamonds on the watch’s bezel and lugs. And as with all Ocean timepieces, an emblematic two-arch motif crown guard completes the design in homage to the façade of Harry Winston’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue, New York. A total of 352 brilliant-cut diamonds for approximately 4.45 carats are found on this white gold creation, which comes with a blue alligator leather strap for that final touch of poise.
The Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm is equipped with the HW3203 calibre, which features a 68-hour power reserve and a silicon balance spring for heightened performance. The light yet hardy material’s high resistance to magnetic interferences, thermal fluctuations and shocks ensures improved stability and precision.
THE WATCH IS EQUIPPED WITH AN AUTOMATIC CALIBRE THAT COMES WITH A 68-HOUR POWER RESERVE AND A SILICON BALANCE SPRING FOR HEIGHTENED PERFORMANCE.
Not Just a Pretty FaceAs famed as Harry Winston is for its jewels, it’s not all that the brand has to offer. The launch of its impressively technical and collaborative Opus series in 2001 showed the world that the luxury house was set on planting its flag in the land of haute horlogerie as well. What followed was a slew of watches that pushed the boundaries of watchmaking — not least in the form of its Project Z series, a mainstay within Ocean that has continued to exalt its exclusive use of an innovative material since 2004.
The Z in Project Z stands for Zalium, a revolutionary and resilient zirconium alloy that’s lightweight and resistant to scratches or corrosion. The robust material (it’s harder than titanium and almost as light) is also hypo-allergenic, making it a perfect medium for the famed collection that’s graced with retrogrades, dual time zones and chronograph functions in true spirit of its sporty nature. Another characteristic of Project Z timepieces are their energised dials that pay homage to the skyscrapers and suspension bridges of the brand’s birth city of New York. They are the perfect companions for your next nautical adventure with their sporty-luxe feel.
The Z in Project Z stands for Zalium, a revolutionary and resilient zirconium alloy that’s lightweight and resistant to scratches or corrosion.
SUMMER ESCAPADE
Get ready to embark on an adventure with an appointment.