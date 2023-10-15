Making Waves

Not Just a Pretty Face As famed as Harry Winston is for its jewels, it’s not all that the brand has to offer. The launch of its impressively technical and collaborative Opus series in 2001 showed the world that the luxury house was set on planting its flag in the land of haute horlogerie as well. What followed was a slew of watches that pushed the boundaries of watchmaking — not least in the form of its Project Z series, a mainstay within Ocean that has continued to exalt its exclusive use of an innovative material since 2004.

The Z in Project Z stands for Zalium, a revolutionary and resilient zirconium alloy that’s lightweight and resistant to scratches or corrosion. The robust material (it’s harder than titanium and almost as light) is also hypo-allergenic, making it a perfect medium for the famed collection that’s graced with retrogrades, dual time zones and chronograph functions in true spirit of its sporty nature. Another characteristic of Project Z timepieces are their energised dials that pay homage to the skyscrapers and suspension bridges of the brand’s birth city of New York. They are the perfect companions for your next nautical adventure with their sporty-luxe feel.