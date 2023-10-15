Size Matters: Smaller watches are back in vogue

When an instrument of any kind is meant to be worn, its makers have to consider how far they can push boundaries, and the reasons for wanting to. At times — most notably with the now-defunct Google Glass — it can be laughably obvious that whatever it is the creators intended, the audience was not having it. Watchmakers certainly have to care about how their creations are worn; watches need to be sized right to fit comfortably on the wrist, be able to take a hard knock or two, and offer excellent legibility.

Arguably, a bigger watch is an easier watch to read, and it allows traditional watchmakers to weave more creative technical spells, to say nothing of improving build-quality. On the other hand, mechanical watchmaking has advanced to the point that if a watchmaker wanted to improve a watch’s resistance to electromagnetism, for example, there is no longer any need for a soft iron inner cage to protect the movement. Said watchmaker could simply opt for components in anti-magnetic materials, such as silicon. This just means that watchmakers can now challenge themselves to go smaller, while offering the same level of quality and reliability. A 37mm dive watch with a water-resistance rating of 200m is well within reach, as you will discover shortly.