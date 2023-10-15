Size Matters: Smaller watches are back in vogue

A MATTER OF
SIZE
Smaller watches are all the rage, with even watchmakers known for muscular tickers getting in on the trend
When an instrument of any kind is meant to be worn, its makers have to consider how far they can push boundaries, and the reasons for wanting to. At times — most notably with the now-defunct Google Glass — it can be laughably obvious that whatever it is the creators intended, the audience was not having it. Watchmakers certainly have to care about how their creations are worn; watches need to be sized right to fit comfortably on the wrist, be able to take a hard knock or two, and offer excellent legibility.
Arguably, a bigger watch is an easier watch to read, and it allows traditional watchmakers to weave more creative technical spells, to say nothing of improving build-quality. On the other hand, mechanical watchmaking has advanced to the point that if a watchmaker wanted to improve a watch’s resistance to electromagnetism, for example, there is no longer any need for a soft iron inner cage to protect the movement. Said watchmaker could simply opt for components in anti-magnetic materials, such as silicon. This just means that watchmakers can now challenge themselves to go smaller, while offering the same level of quality and reliability. A 37mm dive watch with a water-resistance rating of 200m is well within reach, as you will discover shortly.
A COMFORT
FIT
Several decades ago, a man’s wristwatch might have been the size of a one-dollar coin, or had a dial in those dimensions. That is obviously a tiny amount of real estate compared with what the likes of Panerai are still proposing today in their general rollout of models. This being said, Panerai is a key example of a “bigger-is-better” brand that has been reducing its footprint, most obviously in its Luminor Due collection, which is pitched to ladies but has stoked the interest of people who found the brand’s typically 44mm proportions a little too domineering. While the Luminor Due 38mm is hardly new — having been introduced as early as 2018 — it now comes in a variety of colourways, such as trendy green, light blue and powdery pink. Like many other watchmakers, Panerai has been warming to the virtues of the petite while keeping beefy watches in the mix.
Today, we really see the small watch trend coexisting with the sports watch trend, and some watch brands are double-dipping. On that note, consider the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin, which exists in 42mm and 38mm versions. Normally, when any given brand offers two sizes with the same look and feel, the assumption is that one might be meant for men and the other for ladies. In the case of these two Laureato models, there is a fair bit that is different, amid the similarities. For one, the movements are different, with the automatic calibre GP01800 powering the 42mm model, and the automatic calibre GP03300 in the smaller model. A small detail on the dial differentiates the two models, with the date window on the larger model not having any gap between itself and the rehaut, while there is a noticeable gap in the smaller model.
BY THE
MILLIMETRE
There is no doubt here that a 38mm watch is still on the ‘large’ side, compared to where the mainstream watch world was 30 years ago or so. Take the Chopard L.U.C 1860 from 1997, which clocked in at a svelte 36.5mm. At that time, this was the accepted norm for a dress watch, and Chopard used the model to launch its then-new restrained line for men, the L.U.C collection. Tellingly, Chopard is revisiting the three-hander this year, with the new L.U.C 1860 in the same proportions as the original. If anything, Chopard has doubled down on restraint, with the new Lucent Steel model lacking the date window at six o’clock that marked the 1997 version.
Speaking of watches that go back to their original dimensions, one of the biggest releases of 2023 is the Tudor Black Bay, a dive watch that has been getting progressively smaller since its contemporary debut in 2012. That watch got the conversation started on how great it would be if Tudor just made a smaller version. Well, Tudor was paying attention to the chatter, delivering the 39mm Black Bay 58 in 2018 that shaved a couple of millimetres off the diameter of the watch. For 2023, Tudor finally goes back to the size of the Tudor Submariner released in 1954, with the Black Bay 54 measuring 37mm. Considering that this is still a dive watch, water resistance is not compromised here, with the Black Bay 54 being the watch we referenced earlier, rated for 200m.
STEALTH
WEALTH
On the other hand, watchmakers do not require a historical reason to downsize models. The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF is a very new collection overall, having just come into existence in 2021. Hardly large at 40mm, the first Tonda PF model was lauded for being an exceptional fit on most wrists, and it was immediately oversubscribed at retailers everywhere. Even at this size, the watch was already a paragon of subtlety, with even the brand name absent from the dial, but Parmigiani Fleurier saw the chance to take it even further. For the 36mm version, the watch is a pure time-only piece, with the new smaller in-house automatic movement PF770 in service. The rose gold version, with baguette-cut diamond indices won the Ladies’ Watch of the Year at last year’s Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.
Finally, some brands do acknowledge customer demand for smaller timepieces when introducing scaled-down versions of popular models, as Vacheron Constantin does with its Overseas watch. While the standard model is 41mm, the Geneva watchmaker has a smaller 37mm version that is just as popular. However, it opted for an even smaller version this year at 34.5mm that comes with its own dial options. Interestingly, the gem-set version of this watch is a smidge larger, measuring 35mm. This is largely down to the design of the bezel and its Maltese cross motif.
Fit and feel aside, the notion of going small with luxury timepieces can be thought of as a celebration of the artistry required to create intricate, miniature clockwork, rather than catering to notions of excess and conspicuousness. A smaller and thus more discreet watch may not attract as much attention but it will satisfy one’s desire for a purely personal treasure.
