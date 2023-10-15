SPECIAL FEATURE

Métiers d’Art Master

Ulysse Nardin’s Blast Free Wheel Marquetry turns the high-tech material of silicon into an art medium, resulting in a watch that scores big in looks and innovation

Anyone who is even mildly familiar with Ulysse Nardin knows that this independent and integrated manufacture based in Le Locle, Switzerland, does not shy away from controversy. If it did, it might not have given us the Freak, a timepiece that broke new ground with a movement that rotated to tell the time. The timepiece also featured escapement wheels made of silicon, a material now used by some of the world’s biggest watch brands for its performance-enhancing properties. However, it was erroneously dismissed as just another novelty when it first appeared in 2001. Thankfully, Ulysse Nardin is not a brand that is easily dissuaded. It pushed through the scepticism and focused on developing its expertise in silicon. In 2006, the watchmaker co-founded Sigatec, a manufacturing company that specialises in silicon micromechanical components. Attaining newfound heights with the material, Ulysse Nardin turned the ultra-technical into an art form that is showcased impeccably by its Blast Free Wheel Marquetry timepiece.

First launched in 2018, Ulysse Nardin’s Free Wheel turned heads for its fresh take on the mystery watch (which seems to function as if by magic, without the need for a movement). Instead of the usual see-through concept done so many times before, the Free Wheel’s optical illusion lay in raising some of its watch components above its dial, where they seemed to float miraculously in place with no visible attachment. Several Free Wheel timepieces have been introduced since then, with different dial executions setting the stage for this visual spectacle — aventurine glass, osmium, Carbonium, slate and a perforated honeycomb pattern included. The start of this year also saw two limited editions in malachite and turquoise launched in celebration of Ulysse Nardin’s exclusive partnership with The Hour Glass. Yet, it could be argued that this latest Blast and its métiers d’art dial best encapsulates the watchmaker’s heritage, especially in light of its unique relationship and history with silicon.

Art Masterclass The Blast Free Wheel Marquetry is a study in blue, thanks to the cool-toned silicon slivers that grace its marquetry dial. Over 100 such slivers have been used to complete this artwork of micro-precision, with each mosaic dial requiring numerous hours of meticulous assembling by Ulysse Nardin’s artisans. It’s a painstaking task that calls for prodigious dexterity in order not to mark or break the fragile slivers that are just 0.30mm and 0.35mm thick.

Further adding to the dial’s beauty are the slivers’ micron-precise matt and mirror-polished surfaces that reflect the light differently with the wrist’s every move. Turn the watch around and you’ll see the homage completed with a blue silicon plate adorning the caseback — a first for the brand. THE DIAL’S ARTWORK CALLS FOR PRODIGIOUS DEXTERITY IN ORDER NOT TO MARK OR BREAK THE SLIVERS THAT ARE JUST 0.30MM THICK.

The artistry continues with the watch’s distinctive Blast white gold case. Though generously sized at 45mm, the watch’s steeply angled integrated lugs help counter its width for a comfortable fit on the wrist. Polished and brushed finishes accentuate the case’s faceted nature (achieved through a complex laser method). At the same time, a bezel-less, glass-box sapphire crystal at the front provides unimpeded views of the movement’s animated magic. It makes up more than half the case band’s 12.04mm height, and allows light to stream through the timepiece’s sides for an unrivalled showcase of the Blast Free Wheel Marquetry’s stunning dial and movement. And what a showcase it is.

Like its precursors, the Blast Free Wheel Marquetry is equipped with the UN-176 calibre that gives the timepiece its unique look. Entirely designed by the integrated manufacture, the manual-wind movement elevates its wheels, flying tourbillon (at the six o’clock position), double-barrel (12 o’clock) and seven-day power reserve display (between four and five o’clock) in full view for all to see. The rest of the movement is hidden beneath the dial, resulting in components that seem to function independently with no connection to the rest of the calibre.

The UN-176 is a marvellous technical feat, and it’s crowned with Ulysse Nardin’s revolutionary flying tourbillon that took the brand’s technical and movement production site at La Chaux-de-Fonds two years to perfect. The hard work paid off: The Flying Tourbillon with Ulysse Anchor Constant Escapement was awarded the Tourbillon Prize at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève in 2015.