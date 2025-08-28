Gilded pleasure: Gold watches are all the rage now

THE
MIDAS
TOUCH
TOUCH
Whether classic, edgy or couture-inspired, these timepieces show why gold remains the ultimate expression of horological luxury and artisanal mastery
G old has long stood as the ultimate symbol of prestige and power, but in the realm of fine watchmaking, it transforms into a versatile medium for artistic expression and technical innovation. From regal yellow and warm rose gold to proprietary alloys, these timepieces demonstrate how it can be sculpted, brushed, polished, woven and even engineered for peak performance. Whether honouring centuries of tradition or pushing the boundaries of design and mechanics, each watch here reflects how today’s foremost manufactures are reinterpreting this noble metal to celebrate milestones, preserve heritage and showcase exceptional craftsmanship. Featuring rare artisanal techniques, limited editions and signature complications, these seven gilded creations represent a brilliant fusion of artistry and precision, where luxury is admired and profoundly experienced.
GOLDEN
MILESTONE
A. Lange & Söhne’s Odysseus Honeygold marks a refined evolution of the Saxon manufacture’s sporty-elegant flagship, introducing its proprietary precious metal to the collection for the very first time. This exclusive alloy distinguishes itself through its characteristic warm lustre and exceptional hardness, making it not only aesthetically striking, but also practically superior to traditional gold.
This distinctive 100-piece limited edition boasts a richly hued dial, which creates an exceptionally harmonious colour palette that perfectly complements the unique alloy. It features embossed groove textures and luminous Honeygold hands, while the hallmark oversized date and day displays ensure optimal legibility. The 40.5mm case highlights Lange’s signature contrast between brushed surfaces and chamfered edges, complemented by the debut of a new five-row Honeygold bracelet featuring an innovative safety deployment buckle with micro-adjustment capabilities. Powering this sophisticated sports watch is the manufacture calibre L155.1 Datomatic, which offers 50 hours of power reserve. The movement’s artisanal finishing – visible via the sapphire caseback – includes a hand-engraved balance bridge with wave patterns alluding to the watch’s 120m water resistance.
REGAL
RADIANCE
The Blancpain Ladybird Colors collection welcomes a sophisticated new Royal Purple edition inspired by the latest fashion trends. First introduced in 1956, the Ladybird was a milestone for Blancpain, housing the smallest round mechanical movement of its time within a minimalist case and a winding crown cleverly positioned on the watch caseback.
Dressed in luxurious red gold, this new 34.9mm timepiece offers a more opulent alternative to its white gold counterpart, radiating warmth and depth that enhance its regal purple accents. Its dial features nacre perlée, a rare form of mother-of-pearl sourced from the most curved portion of cultured shells. Representing less than two per cent of usable shell content, each piece yields only one or two dials, flaunting a soft, iridescent shimmer that beautifully complements the 12 inclined Roman numerals in matching purple. Over two carats of diamonds adorn the dial, bezel, crown, lugs and buckle, while Blancpain’s hallmark sage leaf-shaped hands sweep elegantly over the display. A royal purple alligator strap adds tonal harmony and haute couture sophistication to this exquisite watch.
THE LADYBIRD COLORS IS DRIVEN BY THE AUTOMATIC CALIBRE 1163L, OFFERING A FOUR-DAY POWER RESERVE ALONG WITH MOON-PHASE AND SMALL SECONDS COMPLICATIONS.
CLASSIC
COMPLEXITY
The Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon 11 Yellow Gold Edition represents a deeply personal tribute to horological history, celebrating the extraordinary friendship between 18th-century watchmaking giants John Arnold and Abraham-Louis Breguet. Recently spotted on singer Ed Sheeran’s wrist in Time magazine, the exceptional 11-piece limited edition reimagines Breguet’s first tourbillon regulator from 1808, which was built upon Arnold’s marine chronometer movement.
The 41.5mm yellow gold case houses the hand-wound A&S5219 calibre, featuring a remarkable 100-hour power reserve achieved through twin barrels. The constant force mechanism, seen through the white Grand Feu enamel dial, is an elegant solution that ensures consistent energy delivery and integrates a dead-beat seconds indication through a flame-blued anchor. A recessed white opal subdial displays hours and minutes elegantly via Roman numerals, while a transparent caseback reveals meticulous finishing and the inscription: “To the revered memory of J. Arnold and A.-L. Breguet. Friends in their time, legendary watchmakers always.”
TIMELESS
TRIBUTE
To mark its 270th anniversary, Vacheron Constantin presents the Traditionnelle Manual-Winding in pink gold, an exquisite timepiece that encapsulates the Swiss manufacture’s mastery of classical elegance and mechanical finesse. This 370-piece limited edition showcases the watchmaker’s signature understated sophistication through its 38mm case, featuring the collection’s distinctive stepped lugs and fluted caseback. A silver-toned dial flaunts a subtle geometric motif inspired by the Maltese Cross – Vacheron Constantin’s emblem since 1880 – creating striking light effects with every flick of the wrist. Traditional horological elements include a railway-type minutes track, faceted Dauphine-style hands and applied gold baton hour-markers, all complemented by a small seconds display at 6 o’clock.
The grey alligator strap with a half Maltese Cross pin buckle adds a refined finishing touch, while the platinum variant in the same limited run lends a cooler interpretation of the timeless design. Visible through the sapphire caseback is the 270th anniversary emblem and the manufacture Calibre 4400 AS/270, which features a rediscovered côte unique finish – an ancestral decorative technique that took more than 500 hours to perfect.
THE TRADITIONNELLE MANUAL-WINDING’S MOVEMENT DELIVERS AN IMPRESSIVE 65-HOUR POWER RESERVE.
CRAFT MEETS
COUTURE
Jaeger-LeCoultre breathes new sophistication into the Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds with this refined interpretation that boasts an exquisite pink gold Milanese bracelet, an elegant nod to the watch’s Art Deco roots and the Swiss manufacture’s mastery of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary luxury. An artisanal and technical marvel, the Milanese bracelet is crafted from 16m of pink gold thread intricately woven into a supple, fabric-like mesh known as pezza. Each link is hand-soldered using a centuries-old technique that originated in 13th-century Milan and gained prestige during the Italian Renaissance.
Framed by a 45.6mm by 27.4mm pink gold case, the golden-grained dial delivers a refined play of textures. Polished Dauphine hands and faceted hour markers preserve the Reverso’s signature elegance, while the hand-wound Calibre 822, developed in-house to perfectly fit the model’s elegant proportions, offers a 42-hour power reserve.
MODERN
MINIMALISM
The Cartier Privé Tank à Guichets collection reinterprets the house’s revolutionary 1928 timepiece, which first introduced digital time display via twin apertures – an avant-garde concept for its era that still looks contemporary today. Leading the collection is a yellow gold model, distinguished by its brushed case, polished brancards and bold green alligator strap – a striking contrast that epitomises Cartier’s signature flair for visual surprise. Green-tinted numerals mark the jumping hours at 12 o’clock and dragging minutes at 6, displayed via signature windows that preserve the clean symmetry of the original design.
Three more references complete the lineup: a platinum version with a rich burgundy strap, a rose gold edition paired with dark grey leather and a 200-piece limited edition platinum model with apertures shifted to 10 and 4 o’clock that’s a hat tip to 1930s design codes.
THE TANK À GUICHETS IS DRIVEN BY THE MANUFACTURE HAND-WOUND 9755 MC MOVEMENT AND HOUSED IN A 37.6MM BY 24.8MM CASE THAT’S JUST 6MM SLIM.
REFINED
PERFECTION
Parmigiani Fleurier’s Toric Quantième Perpétuel in rose gold distils the independent Swiss manufacture’s ethos of quiet sophistication in a timepiece of rare clarity and depth. Limited to only 50 pieces, this elegant 40.6mm model features the collection’s hallmark knurled bezel, an intricate flourish that nods to classical watchmaking, while enhancing its contemporary allure. Its Golden Hour dial, finished with the ancient grainé-main handgraining technique, is imbued with a soft, velvety texture.
Parmigiani Fleurier’s ingenious coaxial perpetual calendar display simplifies the typically cluttered complication by grouping essential information – day and date on one subdial, month and leap year on the other – at 4 and 8 o’clock. This preserves the dial’s visual purity and spaciousness for fundamental timekeeping. Driven by the manufacture PF733 movement and fully crafted in rose gold, the watch’s architectural beauty and Côtes de Fleurier finishing can be admired through the sapphire caseback. A hand-stitched nubuck alligator leather strap in chic Arctic Grey tops off the timepiece. Alongside a platinum Morning Blue edition, this creation offers rarefied elegance for connoisseurs in pursuit of ultra-refined luxury.
Parmigiani Fleurier’s ingenious coaxial perpetual calendar display simplifies the typically cluttered complication by grouping essential information – day and date on one subdial, month and leap year on the other – at 4 and 8 o’clock. This preserves the dial’s visual purity and spaciousness for fundamental timekeeping. Driven by the manufacture PF733 movement and fully crafted in rose gold, the watch’s architectural beauty and Côtes de Fleurier finishing can be admired through the sapphire caseback. A hand-stitched nubuck alligator leather strap in chic Arctic Grey tops off the timepiece. Alongside a platinum Morning Blue edition, this creation offers rarefied elegance for connoisseurs in pursuit of ultra-refined luxury.