Gilded pleasure: Gold watches are all the rage now

REGAL RADIANCE

The Blancpain Ladybird Colors collection welcomes a sophisticated new Royal Purple edition inspired by the latest fashion trends. First introduced in 1956, the Ladybird was a milestone for Blancpain, housing the smallest round mechanical movement of its time within a minimalist case and a winding crown cleverly positioned on the watch caseback.

Dressed in luxurious red gold, this new 34.9mm timepiece offers a more opulent alternative to its white gold counterpart, radiating warmth and depth that enhance its regal purple accents. Its dial features nacre perlée, a rare form of mother-of-pearl sourced from the most curved portion of cultured shells. Representing less than two per cent of usable shell content, each piece yields only one or two dials, flaunting a soft, iridescent shimmer that beautifully complements the 12 inclined Roman numerals in matching purple. Over two carats of diamonds adorn the dial, bezel, crown, lugs and buckle, while Blancpain’s hallmark sage leaf-shaped hands sweep elegantly over the display. A royal purple alligator strap adds tonal harmony and haute couture sophistication to this exquisite watch.