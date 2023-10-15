The decorative arts: Métiers d’art timepieces of pure magic

Showcasing revered crafts that have taken centuries to perfect — and on a canvas no bigger than the size of a macaron — métiers d’art timepieces hold a very special place in the world of horology. They present watch connoisseurs with a different take on an industry obsessed with the ultra-technical, super-precise and most complicated.

It also elevates a timepiece above the rest of its ilk, transforming, for example, an elegant dress watch that merely tells time into a captivating work of art that gets nods of approval. And why shouldn’t it? It takes years, if not decades, for a craftsman to master his métiers d’art — be it enamelling, engraving, hand-painting, marquetry or gem-setting, among others — and this explains why such time-telling masterpieces are so highly sought after.

Even so, in an age where watch brands are continuously elbowing for visibility on news outlets and social media platforms, the boundaries of métiers d’art are constantly being pushed, resulting in timepieces that awe and astound with their “more is more” maxim.