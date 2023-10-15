A Modern Classic

Created in 1975, at a time when the luxury sports watch became fashionable and the de rigueur accessory for well-heeled gents, Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato emerged as one of the most striking and memorable designs in the category. Almost five decades on, it remains a signature timepiece of the watchmaker, and has become a true icon in the industry. The watch has since inspired a whole line of current Laureato models that meld its classic design with modern aesthetics and technical innovations.

While it may have been updated and upgraded over the years, the Laureato’s distinctive look has been preserved. The raised octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet are two key design features that make the watch instantly recognisable and remain so on today’s Laureato models.