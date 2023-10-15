A MODERN
CLASSIC
Distinctive yet versatile, sporty yet sleek, Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato collection is a brand signature that has been 50 years in the making
Created in 1975, at a time when the luxury sports watch became fashionable and the de rigueur accessory for well-heeled gents, Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato emerged as one of the most striking and memorable designs in the category. Almost five decades on, it remains a signature timepiece of the watchmaker, and has become a true icon in the industry. The watch has since inspired a whole line of current Laureato models that meld its classic design with modern aesthetics and technical innovations.
While it may have been updated and upgraded over the years, the Laureato’s distinctive look has been preserved. The raised octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet are two key design features that make the watch instantly recognisable and remain so on today’s Laureato models.
If you’ve ever wondered about the name of the watch, here’s where it came from: It was said to have simply been suggested by Girard-Perregaux’s Italian distributor and chosen as a nod to the 1967 film classic The Graduate (Il Laureato in Italian) that starred Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. Its design was the work of Italian architect Adolfo Natalini, who also was the watchmaker’s in-house designer back then.
Bold Beginnings
The very first Laureato was a bold watch for its time, thanks to its modern design that stood out from the typically more refined-looking styles that were common then. It also was produced in a bi-colour version, which had a steel case, gold bezel and steel bracelet links that featured gold insets — a precursor of the trend for two-toned watches that emerged subsequently.
GIRARD-PERREGAUX SET THE OSCILLATION FREQUENCY OF ITS FIRST LAUREATO’S QUARTZ MOVEMENT AT 32,768 Hz AND SET A WORLD STANDARD THAT’S STILL APPLIED TODAY.
For the next two decades, Girard-Perregaux continued to fit variations of the Laureato with quartz movements. It wasn’t until 1995 that it received a mechanical movement: The slimline self-winding mechanical GP 3100 calibre. Then, it went through a few notable changes in the following years: A chronograph version was created in 1996, and in 1998, a tourbillon powered by the brand’s famed Tourbillon with Three Gold Bridges movement was revealed. The Laureato began increasing in size as it moved into the year 2000 and beyond. Its case diameters expanded towards measurements that exceeded 40mm.
A Return To Its Roots
Fast-forward to 2016, and Girard-Perregaux celebrated a momentous year that marked its 225th anniversary. To honour this milestone, the brand released new Laureato editions that saw the timepiece returning to its original style and design. The watchmaker brought it back to basics, so to speak, and released it in a limited edition of 225 pieces to commemorate the occasion.
The watch was taken back to a more modest size of 41mm after being upsized in several models that preceded it. This full-steel model featured a mix of polished and satin-brushed finishing and had a blue or grey dial that had a Clou de Paris guilloché hobnail pattern like the first 1975 models. The baton-shaped hands recalled those found in the original model, but with a hint of luminescent material this time round. Other updated features included an anti-reflective treatment on the crystal and the addition of a sapphire crystal on the back.
The Classic Laureato 42mm model was clearly designed to be a crowd-pleaser and it proved to be one.
Timeless Style
Unsurprisingly, this simple, classic yet outstanding Laureato — modernised with the abovementioned features as well as the GP03300-0030 manufacture movement — was well-received, leaving many hoping that Girard-Perregaux would introduce it into its regular collection, following this anniversary release.
Girard-Perregaux did just that in the following year, launching a full-fledged collection that included the Classic Laureato in a 42mm size, along with a smaller-sized 38mm model and a 34mm version for its female fans. The 42mm model was clearly designed to be a crowd-pleaser and it proved to be one — apart from the marginal size difference and the movement it housed (the GP01800), it is pretty much the same as the 2016 anniversary limited edition.
Bearing the qualities of a good watch that will take one anywhere, it is versatile, sporty and yet dressy, and comes complete with a solid horology history. The Classic Laureato 42mm is available today in a range of dial colours, including green, black, blue and silver.
Next came the chronograph, an essential addition to any luxury sports watch collection. The Laureato Chronograph was introduced in a 42mm size and is currently available in pink gold or steel. It is worth noting that the steel models are made of 904L steel, which is different from the steel typically used by the watch industry. It has a higher chromium content, which translates to a stronger resistance to corrosion and better durability. It can also be polished to a higher shine, as it can withstand the polishing process better than standard steel.
The steel models are made of 904L steel, which has better durability and a stronger resistance to corrosion.
The dial of the Laureato Chronograph features the signature Clou de Paris pattern and is available in a deep blue version with sub-dials in the same hue, as well as two variants with contrasting colours — black with blue sub-dials, and a “panda” version in white with black sub-dials. The watch is fitted with Girard-Perregaux’s own GP03300 base calibre that’s built with a chronograph module.
The brand then stripped down the Laureato and extended the line with a skeletonised model. Skeleton watches tend to have an ornate, somewhat traditional look, but Girard-Perregaux has managed to create a contemporary 42mm version that perfectly incorporates the Laureato’s signature aesthetic features in steel and pink gold.
The case offers a view of the GP01800-0006 calibre, treated using a galvanic process, so that the wearer can just about fully admire the openworked mechanical labyrinth that comprises a total of 173 components, all beautifully hand-decorated in a modern fashion.
Fifty years on, Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato remains the brand’s flagship collection for good reason: Its modern-retro design sensibilities give it a timeless appeal that comes backed with watchmaking pedigree. It’s a serious sporty-luxe watch contender and one that will stand the test of time.
The Hour Glass is the exclusive retailer of Girard-Perregaux in Singapore.
Photos: Girard-Perregaux and The Hour Glass
