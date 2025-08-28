SPECIAL FEATURE

Perfecting Precision

Grand Seiko redefines mechanical standards with the Spring Drive U.F.A. SLGB003, the manufacture’s most accurate spring-driven timepiece to date.

For Grand Seiko, time has never been just about minutes and seconds. It’s an artful expression of harmony, balance and the pursuit of perfection. These values – deeply rooted in Japanese philosophy and craftsmanship – are encapsulated in the brand’s latest Spring Drive U.F.A. Caliber 9RB2, unveiled in April within the exquisite SLGB003 model from the Evolution 9 Collection. Propelling Grand Seiko’s horological legacy into unchartered territory, this landmark creation represents an evolution and a revolution in watchmaking, where mechanical elegance meets unmatched precision.

An Evolution of Exactitude Pushing the boundaries of precision has long been part of Grand Seiko’s identity since its founding in 1960. This obsession with precision reached new heights in 1969 with the introduction of the V.F.A. – Very Fine Adjusted – a groundbreaking series of high-precision mechanical timepieces. Individually regulated by master watchmakers, V.F.A. models were tuned to an astonishing ±2 seconds per day, or a monthly rate of about ±1 minute, which was unheard of at the time in mechanical watchmaking. Beyond a technical triumph, the V.F.A. signalled the brand’s ambition to redefine precision on its own terms and elevate Japanese watchmaking to the global stage.



Grand Seiko’s journey to today’s breakthrough began in the late 1970s with the visionary development of Spring Drive technology. Its engineers sought to unite the soul of mechanical watchmaking – the mainspring’s energy – with the quartz-level precision of electronic regulation. That vision became reality in 2004 with the debut of the first widely produced Spring Drive, Caliber 9R65. With its remarkable ±15 seconds-per-month accuracy, it marked a new era in hybrid innovation. But for Grand Seiko, perfection is never a destination, it is a continuous journey.

Accuracy Redefined At the core of the new SLGB003 lies the Spring Drive U.F.A. Caliber 9RB2, with U.F.A. denoting Ultra Fine Accuracy. While its predecessor set a new benchmark, this next-generation movement shatters conventional expectations with an incredible annual accuracy of ±20 seconds. To put that into perspective, that’s a deviation of just 20 seconds out of the more than 31 million seconds in a calendar year.



This extraordinary level of precision is the result of multiple technical innovations: a quartz oscillator aged for three months for enhanced stability, a newly developed thermo-compensated integrated circuit (IC) as well as a vacuum-sealed oscillator and sensor units that protect the movement against temperature fluctuations, static electricity and light interference.



In a first for Spring Drive, Caliber 9RB2 also features a regulation switch, which allows for the fine-tuning of accuracy during after-sales service. This ensures that the movement’s exceptional timekeeping performance endures over years of wear. And despite all its innovation, the movement remains powered by a mainspring – making it, according to Grand Seiko’s research at the time of its launch, the most accurate spring-driven watch movement in the industry today.

The Art of Japanese Craftsmanship Beyond its technical brilliance, the SLGB003 is a masterclass in poetic restraint. Its textured dial draws inspiration from the ice-covered forests of the Kirigamine Highlands, east of the Shinshu Watch Studio, where all Grand Seiko Spring Drive watches are made. A soft, silver-blue hue captures the ethereal beauty of frost-laced trees seen through crisp mountain air. Gliding across this serene canvas is a tempered blue seconds hand, whose motion is uninterrupted and seamless – a hallmark of Spring Drive’s unique energy flow.



More than visual, this aesthetic reflects deeper Japanese philosophical concepts: the reverence for seasonal change and nature’s fleeting perfection. In Grand Seiko’s hands, timekeeping transcends craft to become an emotional expression of place and season.



The timepiece follows the design language of the Evolution 9 Collection, which traces its lineage to the iconic 44GS of 1967. Wide-grooved indexes and bold hands ensure legibility, while maintaining refined sophistication. Modern yet timeless, this visual identity reflects Japanese principles of clarity, simplicity and quiet excellence.